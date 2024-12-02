UAE (United Arab Emirates U19) vs PAK (Pakistan U19) Match Prediction PAK 82 % Chance of Winning UAE 18 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.242 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates U19 take on Pakistan U19 in the seventh game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 02 at 10:30 AM IST.

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates U19 headed into this tournament hoping for a better showing in this tournament as they are the host nation. In the opening game they were dominant against Japan U19 as they batted first and scored 325 runs. Japan U19 were restricted to mere 52 as UAE U19 won the game by 273 runs.

Much like their opponents, Pakistan U19 had a winning start to the campaign as they went head to head against their arch rivals India U19 and were the better side on the day. Pakistan U19 won the game by 43 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates U19 ’ chances of winning - 18%

Pakistan U19’ chances of winning - 82%

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United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Ethan D'souza has struggled to make an impact in ODI format as he has struggled for consistency thus far. In the last five matches he has scored 4, 37, 17, 1 and 14 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Saad Baig has struggled for consistency for Pakistan U19. In ODIs, Baig has scored 390 runs in 22 matches with an average of 19.74 and in the last game he scored mere four runs which makes us believe Baig will score low in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

United Arab Emirates U19 News & Player List

United Arab Emirates U19 Player List

Akshat Rai, Aryan Saxena, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ali Asgar Shums, Ethan DSouza, Harsh Desai, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Yayin Rai, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Karan Dhiman, Rachit Ghosh, Faisur Rahman, Abdulla Tarique

Predicted Playing XI

Akshat Rai Batter Aryan Saxena Batter Yayin Rai Batter Muhammad Rayan Khan All-rounder Mudit Agarwal Wicket-keeper Aayan Afzal Khan Batter Ethan DSouza All-rounder Noorullah Ayobi All-rounder Harsh Desai Bowler Uddish Suri Bowler Ali Asgar Shums Bowler

United Arab Emirates U19 Team Form

United Arab Emirates U19 could not have hoped for a better start as they beat Japan U19 by 273 runs.

Pakistan U19 News & Player List

Pakistan U19 Player List

Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (c & wk), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Haroon Arshad Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Saad Baig Wicket-keeper Farhan Yousaf Batter Faham-ul-Haq All-rounder Umar Zaib All-rounder Naveed Ahmed Khan Bowler Abdul Subhan Bowler Ali Raza Bowler

Pakistan U19 Team Form

Pakistan U19 continued their brilliant form in ODIs in the opening game as they beat India U19 and bagged maximum points.

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head to Head

This would be the first time Pakistan U19 take on UAE U19 in an ODI game.

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates U19

Pakistan U19 and United Arab Emirates U19 head into this game after impressive results in the last game where UAE U19 battered Japan U19 and Pakistan U19 registered an impressive win against India U19. It was the Pakistan U19 openers who stole the show as they put together an impressive opening partnership of 160 runs which turned out to be the deciding factor between the two sides. We believe Pakistan openers would continue to dominate in the upcoming match and would register a better opening stand in the game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Youth teams ICC Academy Ground, null Pakistan U-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.19 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates U-19 Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.115 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Top Batters

Aryan Saxena to be United Arab Emirates U19’ top batter

Aryan Saxena continued his brilliant form in the opening game against Japan U19 as he scored a brilliant century and was the standout player for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shahzaib Khan to be Pakistan U19’ top batter

Shahzaib Khan has been one of the most consistent batsman for Pakistan U19 and in the last game he showcased his brilliance as he scored 159 runs against India U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Top Bowlers

Uddish Suri to be United Arab Emirates U19’ top bowler

Uddish Suri has showcased his talent in the domestic level and was able to replicate his form in the opening game as he bagged four wickets against Nepal U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ali Raza to be Pakistan U19’ top bowler

Ali Raza was sensational in the last outing against India U19 as he ended up with three wickets and had the best bowling figures. In seven matches he has bagged 17 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.