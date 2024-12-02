UAE (United Arab Emirates U19) vs PAK (Pakistan U19) Match Prediction
PAK
82%
Chance of Winning
UAE
18%
Youth teams
ICC Academy Ground
Facts:
- This is the first time Pakistan U19 square off against UAE U19 in an ODI game.
- Pakistan U19 have won eight of the last nine ODI matches.
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Chance of Winning
United Arab Emirates U19 headed into this tournament hoping for a better showing in this tournament as they are the host nation. In the opening game they were dominant against Japan U19 as they batted first and scored 325 runs. Japan U19 were restricted to mere 52 as UAE U19 won the game by 273 runs.
Much like their opponents, Pakistan U19 had a winning start to the campaign as they went head to head against their arch rivals India U19 and were the better side on the day. Pakistan U19 won the game by 43 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.
- United Arab Emirates U19 ’ chances of winning - 18%
- Pakistan U19’ chances of winning - 82%
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Ethan D'souza has struggled to make an impact in ODI format as he has struggled for consistency thus far. In the last five matches he has scored 4, 37, 17, 1 and 14 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Saad Baig has struggled for consistency for Pakistan U19. In ODIs, Baig has scored 390 runs in 22 matches with an average of 19.74 and in the last game he scored mere four runs which makes us believe Baig will score low in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
United Arab Emirates U19 News & Player List
United Arab Emirates U19 Player List
Akshat Rai, Aryan Saxena, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ali Asgar Shums, Ethan DSouza, Harsh Desai, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Yayin Rai, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Karan Dhiman, Rachit Ghosh, Faisur Rahman, Abdulla Tarique
Predicted Playing XI
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Akshat Rai
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Batter
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Aryan Saxena
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Batter
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Yayin Rai
|
Batter
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Muhammad Rayan Khan
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All-rounder
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Mudit Agarwal
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Wicket-keeper
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Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Batter
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Ethan DSouza
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All-rounder
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Noorullah Ayobi
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All-rounder
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Harsh Desai
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Bowler
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Uddish Suri
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Bowler
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Ali Asgar Shums
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates U19 Team Form
United Arab Emirates U19 could not have hoped for a better start as they beat Japan U19 by 273 runs.
Pakistan U19 News & Player List
Pakistan U19 Player List
Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (c & wk), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
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Usman Khan
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Batter
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Shahzaib Khan
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Batter
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Haroon Arshad
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Batter
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Mohammad Riazullah
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All-rounder
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Saad Baig
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Wicket-keeper
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Farhan Yousaf
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Batter
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Faham-ul-Haq
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All-rounder
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Umar Zaib
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All-rounder
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Naveed Ahmed Khan
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Bowler
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Abdul Subhan
|
Bowler
|
Ali Raza
|
Bowler
Pakistan U19 Team Form
Pakistan U19 continued their brilliant form in ODIs in the opening game as they beat India U19 and bagged maximum points.
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head to Head
This would be the first time Pakistan U19 take on UAE U19 in an ODI game.
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Betting Odds
Pakistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates U19
Pakistan U19 and United Arab Emirates U19 head into this game after impressive results in the last game where UAE U19 battered Japan U19 and Pakistan U19 registered an impressive win against India U19. It was the Pakistan U19 openers who stole the show as they put together an impressive opening partnership of 160 runs which turned out to be the deciding factor between the two sides. We believe Pakistan openers would continue to dominate in the upcoming match and would register a better opening stand in the game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19
Youth teams
ICC Academy Ground, null
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Top Batters
Aryan Saxena to be United Arab Emirates U19’ top batter
Aryan Saxena continued his brilliant form in the opening game against Japan U19 as he scored a brilliant century and was the standout player for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shahzaib Khan to be Pakistan U19’ top batter
Shahzaib Khan has been one of the most consistent batsman for Pakistan U19 and in the last game he showcased his brilliance as he scored 159 runs against India U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates U19 vs Pakistan U19 Top Bowlers
Uddish Suri to be United Arab Emirates U19’ top bowler
Uddish Suri has showcased his talent in the domestic level and was able to replicate his form in the opening game as he bagged four wickets against Nepal U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ali Raza to be Pakistan U19’ top bowler
Ali Raza was sensational in the last outing against India U19 as he ended up with three wickets and had the best bowling figures. In seven matches he has bagged 17 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan U19
- United Arab Emirates U19 to win - 4.10 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan U19 to win - 1.19 (PariMatch)
Parimatch