ATR (Atlanta Riders) vs NJT (New Jersey Legends) Match Prediction ATR 45 % Chance of Winning NJT 55 % Bet Now! Atlanta Riders and New Jersey Legends will lock horns in match 15 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Wednesday, August 23 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 10:45 PM IST.

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Chance of Winning

Atlanta Riders poor run in the US Masters T10 tournament continues as they lose another match against New York Warriors in their last outing. The Riders lost the toss and batting first both the openers Robin Uthappa (32 runs off 25 balls) and Lendl Simmons (41 runs off 23 balls) set the tone with the bat adding 81 runs for the first wicket, but the rest of the batting unit fell apart as Riders finished at 103/6. In reply, New York Warriors struggled to score runs before Jonathan Carter smashed four sixes in the last over to seal the victory. With the loss, Atlanta slid down to the bottom of the table with two losses in four matches.

After a dominant start to the tournament, New Jersey Legends suffered their first loss of the tournament against Texas Chargers in their last match. Batting first, New Jersey Legends batting unit collectively failed to score runs against the lethal bowling attack of the Texas Chargers as they managed to score 57/8 in 10 overs. Texas then chased down the target in four overs handing New Jersey a huge loss and affecting their net run rate. The Legends slid down the table to the fourth position.

Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning: 45%

New Jersey Legends Chance of Winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Betting Tips

The two highest modes of dismissals in the T10 format are the batsman being caught and the other being bowled. One of the best bets to place in T10 the format to wager is on the mode of dismissal and we predict the batsman to be caught as the mode of dismissal for the first wicket in the Atlanta Riders and New Jersey Legends match @ 1.50 (Melbet).

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The pitch slows down considerably as it is the third match of the day and expect spinners to get some turn and bounce, while fast bowlers bowling slower balls and cutters are highly impactful on this track.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being around 95 runs. The surface has gotten much better for batting and the teams are chasing down targets with ease. Based on the recent results in the last five T10 matches, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first and chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 77% humidity, and wind blowing at 23 kilometres per hour and scattered showers are expected during the match hours.

Atlanta Riders Players List

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa(w/c), Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam.

Atlanta Riders Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robin Uthappa Wicket Keeper Lendl Simmons Batsman Hamilton Masakadza Batsman Dwayne Smith Batsman Nasir Hossain All-rounder Hammad Azam Batsman Grant Elliot All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Rayad Emrit Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Elias Sunny Bowler

Recent Form

Atlanta Riders played four matches, lost two matches and two matches were abandoned due to rain with no chance of rain. The Riders are winless in the competition and are positioned at the bottom of the table with two points.

New Jersey Legends Players List

Gautam Gambhir(c), Craig McMillan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha(w), Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma

New Jersey Legends Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jesse Ryder Batsman Naman Ojha Wicket Keeper Gautam Gambhir Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Christopher Barnwell All-rounder Peter Trego All-rounder Danza Hyatt Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Bipul Sharma Bowler RP Singh Bowler

Recent Form

New Jersey Legends played four matches, won two matches and lost two matches in the tournament. They are positioned fourth with four points and a net run rate of -1.89.

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Head-to-Head Record

Both Atlanta Riders and New Jersey Legends are yet to play against one another in the T10 format.

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Betting Odds

Lendl Simmons to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Lendl Simmons has been in good touch scoring 62 runs (41 & 21) in two matches. Simmons has scored over 20 runs in both the matches played and we back him to replicate the same and score over 20 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet) in the next match against New Jersey Legends.

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders

Lendl Simmons has been the standout batsman for Atlanta Riders in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament. He has scored 62 runs in two matches at an average of 31.00. Simmons is one of the best batsmen in the shortest format and with his team in desperate need of a win, we back Simmons to step up and produce a match-winning knock against New Jersey Legends.

Yusuf Pathan to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends

Yusuf Pathan has been in good form smashing huge sixes and scoring match-winning knocks for New Jersey Legends. Pathan has amassed 92 runs in four matches, top scoring in two matches. Based on his good run of form in the tournament, we back Yusuf Pathan to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends against Atlanta Riders.

Atlanta Riders vs New Jersey Legends Top Bowlers

Elias Sunny to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders

Elias Sunny has been the most effective bowlers in both the matches that Atlanta Riders has played. He is one the most tricky bowlers to face as he can turn the ball and varies his pace a lot making it tough for the batsman. Sunny has picked up three wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket takers for the Riders in the tournament. We back Sunny to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders against New Jersey Legends.

Liam Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends

Liam Plunkett has been the most effective bowler for New Jersey Legends picking up three wickets in four matches at an average of 20.67. Plunkett is one of the most difficult bowlers to score runs as he can nail yorkers and bowl slower balls in the death overs and has high probability of picking up wickets. We back Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends against Atlanta Riders.