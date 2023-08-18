ATR (Atlanta Riders) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction ATR 45 % Chance of Winning TEXC 55 % Bet Now! Atlanta Riders and Texas Chargers will lock horns in the first match of the US Masters T10 2023 on Friday, August 18 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 6:30 PM IST.

Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Chance of Winning

Atlanta Riders led by former Pakistani International Mohammad Hafeez is a team that has some of the best fast bowlers in the world, who made life hard for the batsman in their prime years. These retired internationals are set to return to action in the inaugural season of US masters T10. The Riders will rely on Ross Taylor, Upul Tharanga, Ben Dunk and captain Mohmmad Hafeez to fire with the bat, while Isuru Udana, Pragyan Ojha and Umar Gul will look to rattle up their opponents with the ball.

Texas Chargers led by former T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa has a squad packed with some of the best power hitters in the shorter format, who can win the games single handedly. Lendel Simmons, Dwayne Smith, David Hussey form a formidable batting lineup for the Chargers and their bowling unit led by fiery fast bowler S Sreesanth and Mohammad Irfan looks lethal.

Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning: 45%

Texas Chargers Chance of Winning: 55%

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Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Smith and Grant Eliiot are known for their power hitting and all the four batters like to deal in boundaries and Texas Chargers are one of the safest teams to bet on to score maximum sixes in the match then their opponents Atlanta Riders @ 2.05 (Melbet).

Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Spinners are key on this track as the pitch offers some turn with variable bounce. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches and the average 1st innings score is 165 runs. As it is T10 format the average 1st innings score played in the domestic competitions has been around the 90-110 runs.

In the last two T20 matches played at Lauderhill, Florida the team bowling first won both the matches. Considering the recent results and how the surface has played out, the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first as most teams often prefer to chase in T10 matches.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 18, 2023, is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius with a 18% chance of precipitation, 90% humidity, and wind blowing at 12 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

Atlanta Riders Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards

Atlanta Riders Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Upul Tharanga Batsman Ross Taylor Batsman Ben Dunk WicketKeeper Niel Broom Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Praveen Kumar Bowler Pragyan Ojha Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Umar Gul Bowler

Recent Form

Atlanat Riders are yet to play a match in the T10 format but their captain Mohammad Hafeez has been in phenomenal form scoring 194 runs and picking up 12 wickets in his last appearance in a T10 tournament.

Texas Chargers Players List

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa(w/c), Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lendl Simmons Batsman Robin Uthappa Wicket-Keeper Dwayne Smith All-rounder Grant Elliott All-rounder David Hussey All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Farhad Azam Batsman Nasir Hossain Bowler S Sreesanth Bowler Mohammad Irfan Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler

Recent Form

Texas Chargers are yet to play a match in the T10 format, but their captain Robin Uthappa lit up the T10 tournament in his last appearance in Zimbabwe smashing 259 runs in 10 matches.

Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record

Both teams never played a match against each other in the T10 format.

Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Betting odds

Texas Chargers to have the highest opening partnership than Atlanta Riders @ 1.90 (Melbet)

Texas Chargers opening pair of Robin Uthappa and Lendl Simmons are highly experienced and can score runs in quick time, while their opponent team opening pair of Mohammad Hafeez and Upul Tharanga struggle against left arm fast bowlers therefore, we back Texas Chargers to have the highest opening partnership than Atlanta Riders @ 1.90 (Melbet).

Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Top Batters

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders

Mohmmad Hafeez has been in phenomenal form in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, smashing 194 runs in 10 matches at an average of 21.56 and striking at 190.20. Hafeez ability to clear the infield and play classical pickup shots in the powerplay overs and a good footwork against spinners has helped him score runs at a fast pace in the T10 matches. Considering his recent form, we back Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders against Texas Chargers.

Robin Uthappa to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

Robin Uthappa is always known as a specialist short format player with the ability to pierce the field and smash huge sixes with ease. Uthappa was part of the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, where he smashed 259 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.78 and striking at 181.12. Uthappa’s recent run of form is a huge positive for the Texas Chargers ahead of the tournament. Considering how good Uthappa has been in recent times, we back him to be the top batter for Texas Chargers against Atlanta Riders.

Atlanta Riders vs Texas Chargers Top Bowlers

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders

Hafeez was the second leading wicket taker in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, where he picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.58 and bowling at an economy of 8.68. His accuracy with the ball and bowling around the off-stick line has reaped rewards and we back Hafeez to come good against Texas Chargers and be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders.

Mohammad Irfan to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

The tall left arm pacer is the master of bowling inswingers to the right handers and the height from which he releases the ball makes it tough for the batsman. Irfan can be lethal on surfaces that have bounce and a bit of swing. The surface at Lauderhill suits his bowling and we back Mohammad Irfan to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers against Atlanta Riders.