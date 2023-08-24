CAK (California Knights) vs ATR (Atlanta Riders) Match Prediction CAK 53 % Chance of Winning ATR 47 % Bet Now! California Knights and Atlanta Riders will lock horns in match 17 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Thursday, August 24 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 9:15 PM IST.

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning

After two back to back losses California Knights make an emphatic comeback with a win over New York Warriors in their last match. After opting to batting first the Knights openers Aaron Finch (24) and Jacques Kallis (18) set the tone with the bat adding 32 runs for the first wicket in the powerplay, cameos from Ricardo Powell (18) and Ashley Nurse (22) propelled the score to 106. In reply, New York Warriors were restricted to 91/3 on the back of a disciplined bowling performance led by Devendra Bishoo (2/10) helped California Knights seal a 15 run victory.

Atlanta Riders won their first match of the tournament in their previous match against New Jersey Legends in a dominant way. After opting to bat first the Riders scored 101/5 in 10 overs on the back of brilliant batting performances from Hamilton Masakadza (43) and Hammad Azam (38). The Riders then bundled out New Jersey Legends for 53 runs in 9 overs with the help of two wicket hauls from Kamrul Islam, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Irfan, Elias Sunny and Rayad Emrit.

As we head into the knockout stages of the tournament every match is a must win for the teams and expect a close finish.

California Knights Chance of Winning: 53%

Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning: 47%

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California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Betting Tips

Aaron Finch and Jacques Kallis are one of the most destructive pairs in the ongoing T10 league. The Knights openers on average scored 25-30 runs for the first wicket, while Atlanta Riders opening duo of Robin Uthappa and Lendl Simmons are having a great time as the pair added 81, 29 and 0 runs for the opening wicket in the three matches played. With the Riders in a desperate need of a win we believe Simmons and Uthappa to step up and do the bulk of the scoring. We believe Atlanta Riders to have the highest opening partnership than California Knights @ 1.90 (Melbet).

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The surface offers movement early in the game when the ball is new and spinners have dominated against the batsman in the middle overs as there is some turn on offer. Out of the 12 T10 matches played the team batting first won five matches, while the team batting second won seven matches with the average first inning score being 104 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches with the average 1st innings score being 95 runs. Based on the recent results and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday, August 24, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and Isolated showers are expected during the match hours.

California Knights Players List

Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Ricardo Powell, Pawan Suyal, Ashley Nurse, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Sulieman Benn, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo, Mohammad Kaif, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Rusty Theron, Jesal Karia.

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jacques Kallis All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Suresh Raina All-rounder Milind Kumar Batsman Irfan Pathan All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket Keeper Ricardo Powell Bowler Pawan Suyal Bowler Ashley Nurse Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Recent Form

California Knights played five matches, won two, lost two and one match abandoned due to rain and are positioned third with five points.

Atlanta Riders Players List

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa(w/c), Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam.

Atlanta Riders Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robin Uthappa Wicket Keeper Lendl Simmons Batsman Hamilton Masakadza Batsman Dwayne Smith Batsman Nasir Hossain All-rounder Hammad Azam Batsman Grant Elliot All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Rayad Emrit Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler Elias Sunny Bowler

Recent Form

Atlanta Riders played five matches, won one, lost two and two matches were abandoned due to rain and are positioned fifth with four points.

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Head-to-Head Record

Both California Knights and Atlanta Riders are yet to play a match against one another in the T10 format.

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Betting Odds

Aaron Finch to score over 19.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Finch has scored 162 runs in four matches and has scored over 19 runs in the last three matches. Considering Aaron Finch's form with the bat, he is one of the best players to bet and we predict Finch to score over 19 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet) against the Atlanta Riders.

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be the top batter for California Knights

Aaron Finch has continued his good run of form smashing two half centuries in two of the last three innings and top scored in the last three matches for the Knights. He has amassed 162 runs in four matches at an average of 81.00. Based on his recent form Finch is the best bet to be the top batter for California Knights against Atlanta Riders.

Lendl Simmons to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders

Lendl Simmons has been the top batsman for Atlanta Riders in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament, scoring 67 runs in 3 matches at an average of 22.3. He missed out on scoring runs in his last match, but we believe that he will bounce back and be the top scorer against California Knights.

California Knights vs Atlanta Riders Top Bowlers

Ashley Nurse to be the top bowler for California Knights

Ashley Nurse is having a perfect tournament and has been the strike bowler for the Knights in the competition picking up five wickets in four matches. With the pitch assisting the spinners, Nurse is the best bet to be the top bowler for California Knights against Atlanta Riders.

Elias Sunny to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders

Elias Sunny continues to impress with the ball for the Riders as he bags another two wicket haul in his last outing. Sunny has picked up five wickets in three matches at an average of 6.80 and is the leading wicket taker for the Riders. We back Sunny to continue his good run with the ball and produce another magical spell against California Knights.