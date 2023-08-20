CAK (California Knights) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction CAK 55 % Chance of Winning TEXC 45 % Bet Now! California Knights vs Texas Chargers Match Prediction California Knights and Texas Chargers will lock horns in match 8 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Sunday, August 20 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 8:45 PM IST.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Chance of Winning

California Knights win their second match of the tournament against Texas Chargers in a dominant fashion. Batting first California Knights scored 158/1 in 10 overs on the back of scintillating knicks from Miling Kumar (76 runs off 28 balls) and Jacques Kallis (64 runs off 31 balls) set up the match for the Knights early with the bat. The bowling unit of California then backed their batting effort by restricting their opponents to 110/8 in 10 overs. Mukhtar Ahmad (33 runs off 10 balls) and impact substitute Upul Tharanga (27 runs off 19 balls( couldn't power their team to victory. Ashley Nurse was the top performer with the ball picking up 3/12 and the rest of the bowlers took one wicket each.

The win has propelled California Knights to the top of the table, while Texas Chargers are positioned fifth in the points table with a negative net run rate. Both teams will clash off in the reverse fixture as California Knights aim to make it two in two against the Chargers, while Texas Chargers aim to bounce back and win their first match of the tournament.

California Knights' Chance of Winning: 55%

Texas Chargers Chance of Winning: 45%

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California Knights vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips

Every batsman looks to give it a smack from the ball and the risk of the batsman getting out is too high. The two highest modes of dismissals in the T10 format are the batsman being caught and the other being LBW. One of the best bets to place in T10 the format to wager is on the mode of dismissal and we predict the batsman to be LBW as the mode of dismissal for the first wicket in the California Knights and Texas Chargers match @ 8.00 (Melbet).

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Spinners are key on this track as the pitch offers some turns with variable bounce. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches and the average 1st innings score is 165 runs.

In the last three T10 matches played at this venue the team batting first two matches, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is around 124-30 runs. The surface is starting to slow down a bit as it is a used pitch and with frequent rain interruptions the score is expected to be around 110-120 runs. We predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 20, 2023, is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with an 80% chance of precipitation, 77% humidity, and wind blowing at 24 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

California Knights Players List

Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Suresh Raina(c), Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Denesh Ramdin(w), Anureet Singh, Ashley Nurse, Pawan Suyal, Devendra Bishoo, Rusty Theron, Ben Laughlin, Sudeep Tyagi, Peter Siddle

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Batsman Milind Kumar Batsman Suresh Raina All-rounder Jacques Kallis All-rounder Ricardo Powell Batsman Pawan Suyal All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-Keeper Ashley Nurse All-rounder Sulieman Benn Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Kirshmar Santokie Bowler

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California Knights won the only match they played in the tournament, while their first match was washed out due to rain.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Mukhtar Ahmad Batsman Darren Stevens All-rounder Ben Dunk WicketKeeper Niel Broom Batsman Imran Khan Bowler Paul Adams All-rounder Sohail Tanvir Bowler Pragyan Ojha Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Umar Gul Bowler

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The Texas Chargers lost the only match they played in the tournament against the California Knights, while the other was washed out due to rain.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record

California Knights and Texas Chargers played one match against each other with California Knights winning the fixture by 48 runs.

Matches Played: 01 match

California Knights won: 01 match

Texas Chargers won: 0 matches

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds

California Knights to score under 9.5 runs in the first over @ 1.80 (Melbet)

California Knights scored two runs in the first over against the Texas Chargers. As the new ball swings in the first two-three overs, it becomes difficult for the batsman to score runs and we predict California Knights to score under 9.5 runs @ 1.80 (Melbet) against Texas Chargers.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Top Batters

Jacques Kallis to be the top batter for California Knights

Jacques Kallis on his return to competitive cricket after a long time scored a match-winning half-century (64 runs off 31 balls) against Texas Chargers. Kallis will look to replicate his performance once again versus the Texas Chargers and we back Kallis to be the top batter for California Knights.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

Mohammad Hafeez looked in great touch in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 tournament smashing 191 runs in 10 matches. He failed to score runs in his last outing against the Knights, but he has another shot at redeeming himself and scoring a match-winning knock against the same opponent in the reverse fixture against the California Knights and we predict Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Top Bowlers

Ashley Nurse to be the top bowler for California Knights

Ashley Nurse bowled a magical spell in his last outing picking up three crucial wickets to help his team win the match. We back Nurse to come good in the reverse fixture against Texas Chargers and be the top bowler for California Knights.

Sohail Tanvir to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

Sohail Tanvir is one of the best bowlers in the shorter format and a wicket-taker. He is one of the most reliable bowlers in the death overs and has a high chance of taking wickets with the batsman looking to score runs. The surface favours bowlers who can bowl cutters and slower balls and Tanvir is the best at exploiting such conditions. We predict Tanvir to be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against the California Knights.