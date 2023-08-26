CAK (California Knights) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction CAK 47 % Chance of Winning TEXC 53 % Bet Now! California Knights and Texas Chargers will lock horns in the qualifier 2 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Saturday, August 26 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 11:30 PM IST.

California Knights vs. Texas Chargers Chance of Winning

California Knights lost their last match against the New York Warriors in the qualifier 1. After opting to bat first the Knights failed to post a competitive total on the board ending up at 96/4 with the help of quick fire cameos from Aaron Finch (42 runs off 22 balls) and Jacques Kallis (29 runs off 20 balls). The Knights bowlers gave away too many freebies and were not accurate with their line & lengths as the Warriors chased down the target in 8.4 overs.

Texas Chargers are coming off a dominant in the eliminator match against Morrisville Unity in the last match. The Chargers bowlers conceded more runs than the par score as Morrisville Unity finished at 115/5. The Chargers openers, Mohammad Hafeez (57) and Mukthar Ahmad (47) added 104 runs in 7.3 overs and helped their team get over the line and as the Chargers advance to qualifier 2.

California Knights Chance of Winning: 47%

Texas Chargers Chance of Winning: 53%

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California Knights vs. Texas Chargers Betting Tips

The most common mode of dismissal in the T10 format is caught out. With the batsman looking to score of every ball, the fielding team has a high probability of getting a wicket if the batsman mistimes or edges the ball. The mode of dismissal for the first wicket of the match is one of the safest bets to place @ 1.50.

California Knights vs. Texas Chargers Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 19 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 11 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches with the average 1st innings score being 105 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won

four matches, while the team batting second won one match with the average 1st innings score being 112 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets on the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 26, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.

California Knights Players List

Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Ricardo Powell, Pawan Suyal, Ashley Nurse, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Sulieman Benn, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo, Mohammad Kaif, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Rusty Theron, Jesal Karia.

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Batsman Jacques Kallis Batsman Suresh Raina All-rounder Milind Kumar Batsman Irfan Pathan All-rounder Ricardo Powell Batsman Denesh Ramdin Wicket Keeper Ben Laughlin Bowler Ashley Nurse Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Devendra Bishoo Bowler

Recent Form

California Knights played eight matches, won five, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Knights lost the last game against the New York Warriors in qualifier 1.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez, Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mukthar Ahmad Batsman Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Phil Mustard Batsman Darren Stevens Batsman Upul Tharanga Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Fidel Edwards Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Imran Khan Bowler

Recent Form

Texas Chargers played eight matches, won four, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Chargers won the eliminator match against Morrisville Unity.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record

California Knights and Texas Chargers played two matches against one another. The Knights defeated the Chargers by 48 runs.

Matches Played: 02 matches

California Knights Won: 01 match

Texas Chargers Won: 00 matches

No Result: 01 match

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds

Aaron Finch to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Finch has scored 61 runs (42 & 19) in the last two matches. With the spot in the final on the line, we predict Finch to start well and score over 18 runs @1.87 (Melbet) and kick on to score a big knock against the Texas Chargers.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Top Batters

Aaron Finch to be the top batter for California Knights

Aaron Finch has continued his good run of form smashing two half centuries and has amassed 225 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.75. Finch is a big match player and with a spot in the final on the line and the way he has performed in the tournament so far, we back Aaron Finch to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for the California Knights in the all important qualifier 2 clash against the Texas Chargers.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

Mohammad Hafeez scored 57 runs in the eliminator match against the Morrisville Unity. Hafeez is set to play the next match against the California Knights and we back Hafeez to deliver another match winning knock and help his team advance to the finals.

California Knights vs Texas Chargers Top Bowlers

Ashley Nurse to be the top bowler for California Knights

Ashley Nurse is having a perfect tournament and has been the strike bowler for the Knights in the competition picking up five wickets in seven matches. With the pitch assisting the spinners and the woes of the New York Warriors against spinners, we back Ashley Nurse to be the top bowler for the California Knights.

Thisara Perara to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

Thisara Perara is proving to be a game changer for the Texas Chargers with his medium pace bowling. He has picked up five wickets in the last three matches and in the last match he picked up a four wicket haul against Morrisville Unity in the eliminator. We Predict Perera to come good and be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers.