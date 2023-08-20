MOUN (Morrisville Unity) vs ATR (Atlanta Riders) Match Prediction MOUN 53 % Chance of Winning ATR 47 % Bet Now! On August 20, 2023, Morrisville Unity and Atlanta Riders are poised to face off. While Morrisville Unity is heading into their third fixture, the Atlanta Riders are finally set to make their debut after encountering two abandoned matches thus far. Central Broward Park in Lauderhill has been designated as the venue for this showdown, in line with the tournament's location for all matches. The match is slated to commence at 7:00 PM IST.

Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Chances of Winning

In their recent encounter, Morrisville Unity emerged victorious against the New Jersey Triton’s. Opting to field after winning the toss proved to be a strategic choice, as their opponents could only manage a total of 95/3 in the ten overs. Capitalising on this opportunity, Morrisville Unity secured a six-wicket victory with just one ball to spare.

Conversely, the Atlanta Riders have yet to make their tournament debut. With their strengths still uncertain, it's reasonable to assume that Morrisville Unity holds a more favourable position to win the impending match.

Morrisville Unity chance of winning - 53%

Atlanta Riders chance of winning - 47%

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Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Betting Tips

Obus Pienaar, the all-rounder for Morrisville Unity, has undeniably proven to be a standout player for his team. Across both matches he has participated in, he consistently emerged as the top run-scorer. In the initial match, he secured an impressive 35 runs from just 12 deliveries, and in the subsequent match, he amassed 33 runs from 17 deliveries. His multifaceted talents extend to his bowling, making him an invaluable asset to the team. Alongside notable figures such as Shehan Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle, and Corey Anderson, Pienaar has firmly established himself in the tournament.

Conversely, the Atlanta Riders are yet to make their tournament debut, but their squad is brimming with promise. Under the captaincy of Robin Uthappa, the team holds high hopes. Players like Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, and Grant Elliot, among others, are anticipated to deliver good performances in their upcoming match.

Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Toss Prediction

Scheduled at Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, the upcoming match holds its stage. Throughout this season, three encounters have unfolded at this venue, with teams batting first securing victory in two out of three instances. However, the most recent clash involved Morrisville Unity and New Jersey Triton’s, where the former, after winning the toss, opted to field and emerged triumphant. Considering this trend of success, coupled with the unpredictable weather conditions, teams winning the toss might lean towards choosing to bat first, especially if the match is threatened by postponement or interruptions.

Weather Report

Unfortunately for cricket fans, the weather forecast does not look promising on the day of the match at Lauderhill. There is an 80% chance of precipitation and a thunderstorm can be expected. The temperature is likely to remain around 32 degrees celsius.

Morrisville Unity Player List

Harbhajan Singh (c), Manvinder Bisla, Andries Gous, Dilshan Munaweera, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kevin O’Brien, Angelo Perera, Obus Pienaar, Parvinder Awana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Najaf Shah, Makhaya Ntini, Dane Piedt, Calvin Savage, Rahul Sharma, Sreesanth, Vikas Tokas.

Predicted Playing XI

Parthiv Patel Wicket-keeper Chris Gayle Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Obus Pienaar All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Harbhajan Singh (C) Bowler Sreesanth Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler Navin Stewart All-rounder

Morrisville Unity Team Form

Morrisville Unity has been in decent form so far. Although they lost their first match to the New York Warriors, it was not a substantial defeat. Their victory against the New Jersey Triton’s was promising as they were able to restrict their opponents' scoring and outscore them.

Atlanta Riders Player List

Robin Uthappa (c), Hammad Azam, Hamilton Masakadza, Lendl Simmons, Chaturanga de Silva, Grant Elliot, Rayad Emrit, Farhad Reza, Harmeet Singh, Nasir Hossain, Dwayne Smith, David Hussey, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Junaid Siddique, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan.

Predicted Playing XI

Lendl Simmons Batter Robin Uthappa (C) Wicket-keeper Dwayne Smith All-rounder Hammad Azam Batter Grant Elliot All-rounder Farhad Reza All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Rayad Emrit All-rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Elias Sunny Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler

Atlanta Riders Team Form

It is rather difficult to gauge the form of the Atlanta Riders when they have not played a match so far. Their squad, however, can be expected to deliver.

Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Head-to-Head

As this is the inaugural edition of the US T10 Masters League, there are no head-to-head matches between the teams.

Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Betting Odds

Morrisville Unity to score more runs than Atlanta Riders in the first three overs

Morrisville Unity has concluded two matches thus far, displaying commendable performance during the powerplay overs in both instances. During their initial encounter against New York Warriors, they secured a total of 21 runs while only surrendering a single wicket within the powerplay overs. Similarly, in their subsequent match against New Jersey Triton's, they achieved a score of 27 runs while conceding two wickets in the process. The first three overs are crucial and Morrisville Unity is able to capitalise on it pretty well.

Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Best Batters

Obus Pienaar to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Batter

Obus Pienaar has played a substantial role in their recent matches, consistently emerging as a key contributor. Across both matches, he has stood out as the highest run-scorer for the team. He notched up 35 runs from just 12 deliveries in their inaugural match, and against New Jersey Triton's, he secured 33 runs from 17 deliveries, achieving an impressive strike rate of 194.11. Given his current form, there's every reason to place confidence in his potential to once again lead the team's batting performance in the upcoming match.

Robin Uthappa to be Atlanta Riders’ Best Batter

Assuming the role of captain for the Atlanta Riders is Robin Uthappa, a wicket-keeper batsman hailing from India. The team is on the brink of their inaugural match, and Uthappa is set to make his debut in the T10 format. Despite this, his prior achievements in T20I cricket hint at his proficiency in shorter formats, with a cumulative tally of 249 runs amassed across 13 T20I matches. It's reasonable to anticipate that he will establish himself as the primary run-scorer for the team in their upcoming fixture.

Morrisville Unity vs Atlanta Riders Best Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Bowler

Leading Morrisville Unity as the skipper, Harbhajan Singh showcased his bowling prowess in the most recent showdown against New Jersey Triton’s. He secured a wicket and maintained a tight grip on the opposition by conceding just 11 runs over his two overs, resulting in an economical rate of 5.50. With his consistent form, there is a strong likelihood that he could retain his position as the top-performing bowler for the team in the upcoming fixture.

Junaid Siddique to be Atlanta Riders’ Best Bowler

Junaid Siddique, hailing from the UAE, is on the brink of a significant moment as he prepares for his debut in both the T10 format and the ongoing tournament. Although he's new to T10, his track record in T20I speaks volumes about his capability in shorter formats. Across 32 T20I matches, he has impressively clinched 38 wickets. This performance suggests that he could emerge as the primary wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match.