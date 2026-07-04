Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Match Prediction

Morrisville Unity and California Knights are set to face each other on August 22, 2023, at Central Broward Park, Lauderhill. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 P.M IST.

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Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Chances of Winning

Coming into this match with a recent triumph over the New Jersey Triton’s, Morrisville Unity's strategy paid off as they elected to field after winning the toss. The Triton’s struggled, posting a modest score of 95 runs while losing three wickets. Morrisville Unity comfortably pursued the target, securing victory by six wickets with one ball to spare.

In contrast, the California Knights are entering the match fresh from a loss to the New Jersey Triton’s in their previous clash. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Tritons limited the Knights to a total of 116/3. The Tritons successfully chased down the target, securing victory by six wickets with two balls remaining.

Morrisville Unity chance of winning - 52%

California Knights chance of winning - 48%

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Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Betting Tips

Obus Pienaar has clearly emerged as the most prized asset for Morrisville Unity at present, showcasing his remarkable all-round prowess. With an accumulation of 68 runs over two matches and a wicket to his name, Pienaar's brilliance is evident. His striking 35-run contribution from 12 balls in the first match was followed by a 33-run score off 17 deliveries in the subsequent game, solidifying his position as the top run-scorer in both encounters. The opening pair of Chris Gayle and Parthiv Patel has also demonstrated commendable performance, particularly highlighted by Chris Gayle's 17 runs from 14 balls in the recent match. All-rounders Corey Anderson and Shehan Jayasuriya have added valuable contributions to the team as well.

On the California Knights' side, their captain Aaron Finch took the lead as the standout batsman in the previous match, rebounding impressively with a stellar 75 runs from 31 deliveries after a disappointing duck in the first match. Opener Jacques Kallis showcased his prowess in the inaugural match against the Texas Chargers, compiling a strong 64-run score from 31 balls. Additionally, Milind Kumar excelled even further in the same match, amassing a substantial 76 runs from 28 deliveries. With these performances, the trio of Finch, Kallis, and Kumar stands out as reliable contenders for success in the upcoming fixture.

Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Toss Prediction

The game is scheduled to take place at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, which serves as the venue for all tournament matches. Among the six matches concluded here, four have been clinched by teams batting second. This trend includes the most recent game between Atlanta Riders and New York Warriors, in which the Warriors emerged victorious. Despite being put to bat second due to losing the coin toss, they managed to secure a win. Considering the prevailing pattern of teams winning more often when chasing, it's likely that teams winning the toss might choose to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Lauderhill today suggests a delightful outlook, as it is projected to be mostly sunny with only a 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Morrisville Unity Player List

Harbhajan Singh (c), Manvinder Bisla, Andries Gous, Dilshan Munaweera, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kevin O’Brien, Angelo Perera, Obus Pienaar, Parvinder Awana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Najaf Shah, Makhaya Ntini, Dane Piedt, Calvin Savage, Rahul Sharma, Sreesanth, Vikas Tokas.

Predicted Playing XI

Parthiv Patel Wicket-keeper Chris Gayle Batter Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Obus Pienaar All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Harbhajan Singh (C) Bowler Sreesanth Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler Navin Stewart All-rounder

Morrisville Unity Team Form

Morrisville Unity has been in decent form, as they managed to recoup from their initial loss and claimed victory against the New Jersey Triton’s in the following match.

California Knights Player List

Suresh Raina (c), Aaron Finch, Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Jacques Kallis, Jesal Karia, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Anureet Singh, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Ben Laughlin, Ashley Nurse, James Pattinson, Krishmar Santokie, Peter Siddle, Pawan Suyal, Sudeep Tyagi, Rusty Theron.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis Batter Aaron Finch (C) Batter Milind Kumar Batter Irfan Pathan Batter Ricardo Powell Batter Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Pawan Suyal All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Ashley Nurse Bowler Krishmar Santokie Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler

California Knights Team Form

California Knights was incredibly dominant in their first match, but faltered in their second match against the New Jersey Triton’s.

Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Head-to-Head

As this is the inaugural edition of the US T10 Masters League, there are no head-to-head matches between the teams.

Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Betting Odds

California Knights to have a better opening partnership than Morrisville Unity

During the previous encounter between California Knights and New Jersey Triton’s, the opening partnership for California Knights amounted to 23 runs. They encountered their first dismissal in the fourth over. On a contrary note, Morrisville Unity's recent match against New Jersey Triton’s saw them securing an opening partnership of 13 runs, falling short by ten runs and losing their initial wicket earlier compared to California Knights. Given these circumstances, there's a strong possibility that California Knights could reproduce their performance in the upcoming match.

Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Best Batters

Obus Pienaar to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Batter

Currently, Obus Pienaar leads the team's run-scoring chart, amassing 68 runs across two matches. In the game against New York Warriors, he achieved a notable score of 35 runs from just 12 balls. Similarly, facing off against the New Jersey Tritons, he secured 33 runs from 17 deliveries. As the team's most reliable and significant performer at the moment, it's reasonable to expect Obus Pienaar to maintain his stature as the key batsman in the upcoming match.

Aaron Finch to be California Knights’ Best Bowler

Their captain, Aaron Finch, exhibited a spectacular performance in the recent game against the New Jersey Triton’s. He delivered a remarkable innings, amassing an impressive 75 runs from a mere 31 balls, yielding an extraordinary strike rate of 241.93. Given his form, there's certainly a high likelihood of him reclaiming the title of the top batsman in the upcoming match.

Morrisville Unity vs California Knights Best Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Bowler

Anticipated to take on the role of their leading bowler in the upcoming match is Morrisville Unity's captain. In their previous encounter against the New Jersey Triton’s, Harbhajan Singh bowled two overs, securing a wicket while allowing 11 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.50. This performance showcased his skill, indicating the likelihood of a repeat performance in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be California Knights’ Best Bowler

In their last match against the New Jersey Triton’s, Peter Siddle managed to claim one wicket and conceded 14 runs in two overs, resulting in an economy rate of 7.00. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again in the next match.