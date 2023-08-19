MOUN (Morrisville Unity) vs NJT (New Jersey Tritons) Match Prediction
MOUN
55%
Chance of Winning
NJT
45%
USA
Central Broward Park
Facts
- Obus Pienaar was the standout player from Morrisville Unity as he was the top batsman and bowler in their inaugural match.
- Chris Gayle and Parthiv Patel are the opener for Morrisville Unity.
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Chances of Winning
Morrisville Unity engaged in a single match against the New York Warriors, which ended in their defeat. Opting to field first, Morrisville Unity saw the New York Warriors post a target of 124/3. In response, Morrisville fell six runs short.
On the other hand, New Jersey Triton’s were originally scheduled for their inaugural match against the California Knights. Regrettably, the match was called off following the toss, resulting in a non-conclusive outcome.
Given that Morrisville Unity has already participated in a match, they might hold an advantage in their forthcoming contest with increased prospects of securing a victory.
Morrisville Unity chance of winning - 55%
New Jersey Triton’s chance of winning - 45%
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Betting Tips
Morrisville Unity boasts an array of remarkable players in their lineup. Notably, Obus Pienaar demonstrated his multifaceted skills in their initial match. He excelled as their premier bowler, securing a wicket across two overs while conceding 18 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.00. Furthermore, he emerged as their top scorer, amassing 35 runs from just 12 deliveries. Shehan Jayasuriya, another all-rounder, stood out as the second highest contributor, accumulating 28 runs in 10 balls with an impressive strike rate of 280.00.
In contrast, New Jersey Triton’s is yet to enter the arena, but their lineup boasts promising talents such as captain Gautam Gambhir, Tim Ambrose, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Liam Plunkett. These seasoned players are expected to deliver commendable performances in their debut fixture.
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Toss Prediction
The game is scheduled to take place at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill. This venue has hosted just a solitary match in the current season, featuring Morrisville Unity against the New York Warriors. Considering that the New York Warriors clinched victory in that match, subsequent toss winners are inclined to elect to bat first this time, drawing from the example where Morrisville Unity's decision to bowl first resulted in defeat.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Lauderhill doesn't appear favorable for a cricket match, with a 70% chance of precipitation and an anticipated thunderstorm on the match day. The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Morrisville Unity Player List
Harbhajan Singh (c), Manvinder Bisla, Andries Gous, Dilshan Munaweera, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kevin O’Brien, Angelo Perera, Obus Pienaar, Parvinder Awana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Najaf Shah, Makhaya Ntini, Dane Piedt, Calvin Savage, Rahul Sharma, Sreesanth, Vikas Tokas.
Predicted Playing XI
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Chris Gayle
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Batter
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Parthiv Patel
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Wicket-keeper
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Manvinder Bisla
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Batter
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Corey Anderson
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All-rounder
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Obus Pienaar
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All-rounder
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Shehan Jayasuriya
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Batter
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Calvin Savage
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All-rounder
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Harbhajan Singh (C)
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Bowler
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Rahul Sharma
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Bowler
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Najaf Shah
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Bowler
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Sreesanth
|
Bowler
Morrisville Unity Team Form
Morrisville Unity entered the tournament with considerable anticipation and optimism, carrying high expectations for their performance. Unfortunately, they experienced a setback in their debut match. While the loss wasn't significant, the prevailing hope was for them to secure a victory.
New Jersey Triton's Player List
Gautam Gambhir (c), Tim Ambrose, Craig McMillan, Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Barnwell, Stuart Binny, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Albie Morkel, Yusuf Pathan, Jesse Ryder, Abhimanyu Mithun, Monty Panesar, Liam Plunkett, RP Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
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Gautam Gambhir (C)
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Batter
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Tim Ambrose
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Batter
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Craig McMillan
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Batter
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Yuvraj Singh
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Batter
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Naman Ojha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Barnwell
|
All-rounder
|
Stuart Binny
|
All-rounder
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Yusuf Pathan
|
All-rounder
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Abhimanyu Mithun
|
Bowler
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Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
RP Singh
|
Bowler
New Jersey Triton's Team Form
Assessing the form of New Jersey Triton’s proves challenging since they are yet to engage in their inaugural match. However, their squad holds great promise.
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Head-to-Head
As this is the first edition of the US Masters T10 League, there are no head-to-head matches between the teams.
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Betting Odds
Morrisville Unity to score more runs than New Jersey Triton’s in the powerplay overs
Morrisville Unity has already participated in a match, where they achieved a total of 21 runs and lost just one wicket within the initial three overs against the New York Warriors. Their performance was not far behind that of the New York Warriors, evidenced by their powerplay score of 32/1. Both teams experienced the loss of their first wicket during the third over. Considering Morrisville Unity's prior match experience, there's a strong possibility that they will be able to emulate their earlier performance and potentially outscore the New Jersey Triton during the powerplay phase.
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Best Batters
Obus Pienaar to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Batter
Obus Pienaar, Morrisville Unity’s all-rounder, emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team during their initial game against the New York Warriors. He notched up an impressive 35 runs from just 12 deliveries, showcasing a remarkable strike rate of 291.66. Considering his superior performance compared to his teammates in that particular match, it's highly probable that Pienaar will sustain his good form and continue to shine as the team's top batsman in upcoming matches.
Gautam Gambhir to be New Jersey Triton’s Best Batter
Leading New Jersey Triton's this season is Gautam Gambhir, a skilled left-handed Indian batter. Their inaugural match in this season also marks the team's debut in the tournament. Gambhir boasts a remarkable track record as a stellar performer for the Indian cricket team, amassing an impressive 6402 runs in the T20 format. While he hasn't participated in T10 matches previously, his past successes in shorter formats strongly suggest his potential to excel and possibly take on the role of their top batsman for this tournament.
Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Best Bowlers
Corey Anderson to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Bowler
Corey Anderson, a prominent all-rounder for Morrisville Unity, successfully secured a wicket in their recent encounter with the New York Warriors. While delivering two overs, he conceded a total of 19 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.50. Given his performance history, there's a likelihood that Anderson will continue to stand out as their primary bowler in the forthcoming match.
Abhimanyu Mithun to be New Jersey Triton’s Best Bowler
Abhimanyu Mithun, hailing from India, specializes in medium-pace bowling. As he steps into the season, it also marks his debut in the T10 format. Notably, his journey began with prominence in the T20 format, securing an impressive tally of 69 wickets across 74 T20 matches in his history. Given his strong performance record in shorter formats, there's a likelihood that Mithun could take the lead as their primary bowler in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Morrisville Unity
Commencing on August 18, 2023, the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League marked its opening. Among the three matches slated for the first day, two were ultimately abandoned, including the encounter between New Jersey Triton’s and California Knights. In contrast, Morrisville Unity successfully concluded their debut match against the New York Warriors, albeit experiencing a six-run loss. Nonetheless, having completed a game and gained insights into the pitch and conditions, they could potentially secure victory in their forthcoming match.
Morrisville Unity to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
New Jersey Triton’s to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch)Bet Now!