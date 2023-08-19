MOUN (Morrisville Unity) vs NJT (New Jersey Tritons) Match Prediction MOUN 55 % Chance of Winning NJT 45 % Bet Now! The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League commenced on August 18, 2023. On August 19, 2023, an anticipated clash awaits between Morrisville Unity, captained by Harbhajan Singh, and New Jersey Triton’s, led by Gautam Gambhir. This match marks the sixth encounter of the season and is slated to kick off at 10:45 P.M. IST. The fixture is scheduled to take place at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill.

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Chances of Winning

Morrisville Unity engaged in a single match against the New York Warriors, which ended in their defeat. Opting to field first, Morrisville Unity saw the New York Warriors post a target of 124/3. In response, Morrisville fell six runs short.

On the other hand, New Jersey Triton’s were originally scheduled for their inaugural match against the California Knights. Regrettably, the match was called off following the toss, resulting in a non-conclusive outcome.

Given that Morrisville Unity has already participated in a match, they might hold an advantage in their forthcoming contest with increased prospects of securing a victory.

Morrisville Unity chance of winning - 55%

New Jersey Triton’s chance of winning - 45%

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Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Betting Tips

Morrisville Unity boasts an array of remarkable players in their lineup. Notably, Obus Pienaar demonstrated his multifaceted skills in their initial match. He excelled as their premier bowler, securing a wicket across two overs while conceding 18 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.00. Furthermore, he emerged as their top scorer, amassing 35 runs from just 12 deliveries. Shehan Jayasuriya, another all-rounder, stood out as the second highest contributor, accumulating 28 runs in 10 balls with an impressive strike rate of 280.00.

In contrast, New Jersey Triton’s is yet to enter the arena, but their lineup boasts promising talents such as captain Gautam Gambhir, Tim Ambrose, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Liam Plunkett. These seasoned players are expected to deliver commendable performances in their debut fixture.

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Toss Prediction

The game is scheduled to take place at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill. This venue has hosted just a solitary match in the current season, featuring Morrisville Unity against the New York Warriors. Considering that the New York Warriors clinched victory in that match, subsequent toss winners are inclined to elect to bat first this time, drawing from the example where Morrisville Unity's decision to bowl first resulted in defeat.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Lauderhill doesn't appear favorable for a cricket match, with a 70% chance of precipitation and an anticipated thunderstorm on the match day. The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Morrisville Unity Player List

Harbhajan Singh (c), Manvinder Bisla, Andries Gous, Dilshan Munaweera, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kevin O’Brien, Angelo Perera, Obus Pienaar, Parvinder Awana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Najaf Shah, Makhaya Ntini, Dane Piedt, Calvin Savage, Rahul Sharma, Sreesanth, Vikas Tokas.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle Batter Parthiv Patel Wicket-keeper Manvinder Bisla Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Harbhajan Singh (C) Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Sreesanth Bowler

Morrisville Unity Team Form

Morrisville Unity entered the tournament with considerable anticipation and optimism, carrying high expectations for their performance. Unfortunately, they experienced a setback in their debut match. While the loss wasn't significant, the prevailing hope was for them to secure a victory.

New Jersey Triton's Player List

Gautam Gambhir (c), Tim Ambrose, Craig McMillan, Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Barnwell, Stuart Binny, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Albie Morkel, Yusuf Pathan, Jesse Ryder, Abhimanyu Mithun, Monty Panesar, Liam Plunkett, RP Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gautam Gambhir (C) Batter Tim Ambrose Batter Craig McMillan Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Chris Barnwell All-rounder Stuart Binny All-rounder Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler RP Singh Bowler

New Jersey Triton's Team Form

Assessing the form of New Jersey Triton’s proves challenging since they are yet to engage in their inaugural match. However, their squad holds great promise.

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Head-to-Head

As this is the first edition of the US Masters T10 League, there are no head-to-head matches between the teams.

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Betting Odds

Morrisville Unity to score more runs than New Jersey Triton’s in the powerplay overs

Morrisville Unity has already participated in a match, where they achieved a total of 21 runs and lost just one wicket within the initial three overs against the New York Warriors. Their performance was not far behind that of the New York Warriors, evidenced by their powerplay score of 32/1. Both teams experienced the loss of their first wicket during the third over. Considering Morrisville Unity's prior match experience, there's a strong possibility that they will be able to emulate their earlier performance and potentially outscore the New Jersey Triton during the powerplay phase.

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Best Batters

Obus Pienaar to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Batter

Obus Pienaar, Morrisville Unity’s all-rounder, emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team during their initial game against the New York Warriors. He notched up an impressive 35 runs from just 12 deliveries, showcasing a remarkable strike rate of 291.66. Considering his superior performance compared to his teammates in that particular match, it's highly probable that Pienaar will sustain his good form and continue to shine as the team's top batsman in upcoming matches.

Gautam Gambhir to be New Jersey Triton’s Best Batter

Leading New Jersey Triton's this season is Gautam Gambhir, a skilled left-handed Indian batter. Their inaugural match in this season also marks the team's debut in the tournament. Gambhir boasts a remarkable track record as a stellar performer for the Indian cricket team, amassing an impressive 6402 runs in the T20 format. While he hasn't participated in T10 matches previously, his past successes in shorter formats strongly suggest his potential to excel and possibly take on the role of their top batsman for this tournament.

Morrisville Unity vs New Jersey Triton's Best Bowlers

Corey Anderson to be Morrisville Unity’s Best Bowler

Corey Anderson, a prominent all-rounder for Morrisville Unity, successfully secured a wicket in their recent encounter with the New York Warriors. While delivering two overs, he conceded a total of 19 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.50. Given his performance history, there's a likelihood that Anderson will continue to stand out as their primary bowler in the forthcoming match.

Abhimanyu Mithun to be New Jersey Triton’s Best Bowler

Abhimanyu Mithun, hailing from India, specializes in medium-pace bowling. As he steps into the season, it also marks his debut in the T10 format. Notably, his journey began with prominence in the T20 format, securing an impressive tally of 69 wickets across 74 T20 matches in his history. Given his strong performance record in shorter formats, there's a likelihood that Mithun could take the lead as their primary bowler in the upcoming match.