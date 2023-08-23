MOUN (Morrisville Unity) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction MOUN 49 % Chance of Winning TEXC 51 % Bet Now! Morrisville Unity and Texas Chargers will lock horns in match 13 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Wednesday, August 23 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 6:30 PM IST.

Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Chance of Winning

Morrisville Unity won their last match against California Knights, opting to bowl first, Morrisville Unity bowlers were peppered by Aaron Finch (63 runs off 30 balls), while the rest of the batters struggled to score. Obus Pienaar led the charge with the ball for Morrisville finishing with 3/13 in 2 overs. In reply, Chris Gayle (16 runs off 10 balls) and Parthiv Patel (14 runs off 9 balls) scored 30 runs in the powerplay and set the tone for the rest of the batters to chase down the target. Cameos from Shehan Jayasuriya (27 runs off 17 balls), Obus Pienaar (23 runs off 12 balls) and Corey Anderson ( 21 runs off 5 balls) closed out the game. With the win, Morrisville climbed up to 2nd position on the points table.

After two abandoned matches and one loss, the Texas Chargers registered their first victory of the season in their last outing against the New Jersey Legends. The Chargers won the toss and opted to bowl first, Fidel Edwards and Ehsan Adil set the tone with the ball with their raw pace picking up three-wicket hauls and restricting their opponents to 57/9 in 10 overs. The Chargers on the back of a quick-fire knock from Mohammad Hafeez (27 runs off 8 balls) chased down the target in 4 overs and boosted their net run rate.

Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning: 49%

Texas Chargers Chance of Winning: 51%

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Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips

Both teams have explosive openers who like to attack and take on the bowlers early in their innings. Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle are prone to get out playing an aggressive shot, while the Texas Chargers openers Mohammad Hafeez and Mukhtar Ahmad are more of wait-and-watch players. We predict Texas Chargers openers to score more runs than Morrisville Unity openers @ 2.00 (Melbet).

Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The pitch slows down considerably as it is the third match of the day and expect spinners to get some turn and bounce, while fast bowlers bowling slower balls and cutters are highly impactful on this track.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being around 95 runs. The surface has gotten much better for batting and the teams are chasing down targets with ease. Based on the recent results in the last five T10 matches, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first and chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 77% humidity, and wind blowing at 23 kilometres per hour and scattered showers are expected during the match hours.

Morrisville Unity Players List

Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Obus Pienaar, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Navin Stewart, Harbhajan Singh, Najaf Shah, Dane Piedt, S Sreesanth, Rahul Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Makhaya Ntini, Nuwan Kulasekara, Kevin O Brien, Angelo Perara, Parwinder Awana, Dlishan Munaweera, Vikas Tokas, Andries Gous.

Morrisville Unity Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Parthiv Patel WicketKeeper Chris Gayle Batsman Shehan Jayasuriya Batsman Obus Pienaar All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Navin Stewart Bowler Harbhajan Singh Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler S Sreesanth Bowler

Recent Form

Morrisville Unity played four matches in the US Masters T10 tournament 2023 and won two matches, and lost one match, while the other was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. They are positioned second on the points table with five points in four matches.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Mukhtar Ahmed Batsman Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Upul Tharanga Batsman Darren Stevens All-rounder Neil Broom All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Sohail Tanvir Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Imran Khan Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler

Recent Form

Texas Chargers have had mixed results in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament. They played four matches won one, lost one and two matches ended in no result. The Chargers are positioned third with four points in four matches.

Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record

Both Morrisville Unity and Texas Chargers are yet to play a T10 match against one another.

Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds

Parthiv Patel to score under 16.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Parthiv Patel has struggled to score runs in the T10 tournament so far. He has scored 24 runs (3,7 & 14) in three matches and has scored less than 16 runs. We predict Parthiv Patel to score under 16.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet) against Texas Chargers.

Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Top Batters

Obus Pienaar to be the top batter for Morrisville Unity

Obus Pienaar has been the standout performer with the bat for Morrisville Unity in the ongoing US Masters T10 2023. Pienaar has scored 91 runs in three matches at an average of 45.50 and striking at 221.95. Pienaar's exploits with the bat have helped his team in staying at the top of the table and we back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter in the next game against Texas Chargers.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

Mohammad Hafeez scored 27 runs in 8 balls and was the top scorer for the Chargers. The 42-year-old is still one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and has maximum chances of scoring runs while opening the batting and taking full advantage in the powerplay overs. Based on his recent form, we believe to be the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Texas Chargers against Morrisville Unity.

Morrisville Unity vs Texas Chargers Top Bowlers

Obus Pienaar to be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity

Obus Pienaar is having an incredible tournament with the ball for Morrisville Unity. The left-handed fast bowler has picked up four wickets in three matches at an average of 10.00 and an economy of 8.00. He pickethesehe the p second-best bowling figures of the tournament in his last outing (3/13) against California Knights and we believe Pienaar to produce another match-winning spell in the next match against Texas Chargers.

Fidel Edwards to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

Fidel Edwards picked up three wickets in the previous match, rattling up the opponent's batting order with his pace and inswinging yorkers. He is likely to bowl one over upfront and one over in the final three and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We believe he is one of the best bowlers to bet on to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers against Morrisville Unity.