NJT (New Jersey Legends) vs CAK (California Knights) Match Prediction NJT 55 % Chance of Winning CAK 45 % Bet Now! New Jersey Legends and California Knights will lock horns in the match 2 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Friday, August 18 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 8:45 PM IST.

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights Chance of Winning

New Jersey Legends led by Gautam Gambhir has a strong squad filled with some of the best hitters in world cricket. Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Albie Morkel form a strong batting unit, while the bowling unit looks lethal with the likes of RP Singh, Monty Panesar and Liam Plunkett in the lineup.

California Knights led by Suresh Raina has a well-balanced squad, but their bowling attack lacks depth, which could be a huge concern as bowlers are key to a team's success in T10 matches. Jacques Kallis, Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch form a formidable batting unit, while Rusty Theron and Peter Siddle are the bowlers to watch out.

New Jersey Legends chance of winning: 55%

California Knights chance of winning: 45%

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New Jersey Legends vs California Knights

The New Jersey Legends squad is filled with some of the best power hitters in the shorter format who can smack sixes with ease and what better way to kickstart your betting journey than betting on the best players in the world to score more sixes than their opponents. Considering the opponent bowlers of New Jersey Legends, we predict New Jersey Legends to score more sixes than California Knights.

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Spinners are key on this track as the pitch offers some turn with variable bounce. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches and the average 1st innings score is 165 runs. As it is T10 format the average 1st innings score played in the domestic competitions has been around the 90-110 runs.

In the last two T20 matches played at Lauderhill, Florida the team bowling first won both the matches. Considering the recent results and how the surface has played out, the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first as most teams often prefer to chase in T10 matches.

Weather Report

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 18, 2023, is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius with a 18% chance of precipitation, 90% humidity, and wind blowing at 12 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

New Jersey Legends Players List

Gautam Gambhir(c), Craig McMillan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha(w), Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma

New Jersey Legends Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Gautam Gambhir Batsman Naman Ojha Wicketkeeper Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Stuart Binny All-rounder Albie Morkel All-rounder RP Singh Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Monty Panesar Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Christopher Barnwell Bowler

Recent Form

NeW Jersey Legends are yet to play a match in the T10 format.

California Knights Players List

Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Suresh Raina(c), Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Denesh Ramdin(w), Anureet Singh, Ashley Nurse, Pawan Suyal, Devendra Bishoo, Rusty Theron, Ben Laughlin, Sudeep Tyagi, Peter Siddle

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Batsman Ricardo Powell Batsman Suresh Raina All-rounder Jacques Kallis All-rounder Mohammad Kaif Batsman Irfan Pathan All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-Keeper Ashley Nurse All-rounder Ben Laughlin Bowler Rusty Theron Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Recent Form

The Knights are yet to play a match in the T10 format.

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights Head-to-head Record

Both teams never played a match against each other in the T10 format.

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights Betting Odds

New Jersey Legends to score over 8.5 runs in the first iver @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Gautam Gambhir and Naman Ojha are the most likely batsmen to open the innings for New Jersey Legends and both batters are good at facing the new ball. As it is T10 format expect both the batters to be aggressive in the powerplay overs and make score as many runs as possible. What better way to set the tone for the rest of the innings than scoring over 8 runs in the first over and we predict the Legends to make use of the field restrictions and score over 8.5 runs in the first over @ 1.72 (Parimatch) against California Knights.

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends

Yusuf Pathan is one of the most destructive batsman when it comes to the shorter formats. The 40-year old former Indian International looked in phenomenal form in the recently concluded Zim Afro T10 league smashing 212 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.40 and striking at 203.85. When Pathan gets going it becomes unstoppable for the bowlers to stop him. As it is 10 over format he is expected to face more deliveries batting much higher in the batting order and more chances of scoring runs. Considering all the possibilities, we back Yusuf Pathan to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends against California Knights.

Suresh Raina to be the top batter for California Knights

Suresh Raina is one of those elegant left-handers and the cleanest hitters in the shorter format. He was the leading run-scorer in the IPL for a long period. Raina can score runs at a healthy strike rate. He is likely to bat higher in the batting order and the chance to face more deliveries which increases the probability of Raina scoring more runs than other batters, therefore we back Suresh Raina to be the top batter for California Knights against New Jersey Legends.

New Jersey Legends vs California Knights Top Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends

Former World cup winner and the head of United States Cricket Operations, Liam Plunkett has been one of the most reliable bowlers in the death overs for England and T20 franchises for a long time. Plunkett can deceive the batsman with his off-cutters and slower balls and bowls at the death, which increases the chance of getting more wickets as the batters look to maximise the scoring and we back Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends against California Knights.

Rusty Theron to be the top bowler for California Knights

Rusty Theron recently featured in the Major Cricket League representing Texas Super Kings. Theron managed to pick up five wickets in seven matches, the 38-year old bowls accurate line & lengths which works in his favour when it comes to the T10 format as more batsman look to smash the ball every ball, which creates more wicket taking opportunities to bowlers like Theron. Therefore, we back Rusty Theorn to be the top bowler for California Knights against New Jersey Legends.