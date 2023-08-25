NJT (New Jersey Legends) vs CAK (California Knights) Match Prediction NJT 45 % Chance of Winning CAK 55 % Bet Now! New Jersey Legends and California Knights will lock horns in match 19 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Friday, August 25 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 07:00 PM IST.

New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Chance of Winning

New Jersey Legends are coming off yet another huge loss in their last match against Morrisville Unity. After opting to bowl first, the Legends bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Corey Anderson (40), Shehan Jayasuriya (34) and Pienaar (31) as the Unity finished at 124/2. In reply, the New Jersey Legends batting unit failed to chase down the target and ended up at 69/7. The huge loss by 55 runs has affected their net run rate and the Legends are eliminated from the competition.

The California Knights are coming off a win in the last match against the Atlanta Riders. After opting to bat first the Knights put up a competitive total finishing at 94/2 on the back of quickfire cameos from Jacques Kallis (38 runs off 27 balls), Ricardo Powell (33 runs off 18 balls) and Milind Kumar (19 runs off 12 balls). The Knights then restricted Atlanta Riders to 89/4 with the help of a two-wicket haul from Peter Siddle and economical bowling performances from Devendra Bishoo and Irfan Pathan. The Knights slide up to second position with the win over the Riders.

New Jersey Legends' chance of winning: 45%

California Knights chance of winning: 55%

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New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Betting Tips

Both New Jersey Legends and California Knights batsmen's common mode of dismissal in the tournament was Caught out. As the batsman looks to take advantage of the powerplay there are high chances of the batsman mistiming or edging leading to their downfall and the caught-out mode of dismissal for the first wicket is one of the best bets to place @ 1.50 (Melbet).

New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 15 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 8 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches with the average 1st innings score being 106 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being 108 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets in the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 25, 2023, is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.

New Jersey Legends Players List

Gautam Gambhir(c), Craig McMillan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha(w), Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma

New Jersey Legends Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jesse Ryder Batsman Naman Ojha Wicket Keeper Gautam Gambhir Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Camron Delport All-rounder Peter Trego All-rounder Danza Hyatt Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Christopher Barnwell Bowler RP Singh Bowler

Recent Form

The New Jersey Legends played six matches, won two and lost four matches, they are positioned at the bottom of the table with four points and are eliminated from the tournament.

California Knights Players List

Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Ricardo Powell, Pawan Suyal, Ashley Nurse, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Sulieman Benn, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo, Mohammad Kaif, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Rusty Theron, Jesal Karia.

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jacques Kallis All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Suresh Raina All-rounder Milind Kumar Batsman Irfan Pathan All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket Keeper Ricardo Powell Bowler Pawan Suyal Bowler Ashley Nurse Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Recent Form

California Knights played six matches, won three, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Knights are positioned second with seven points and are through to the playoffs.

New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Head-to-Head Record

New Jersey Legends and California Knights played one match against one another earlier in the tournament. The New Jersey Legends defeated the California Knights by six wickets.

Matches Played: 01 match

New Jersey Legenda won one match

California Knights Won: 00 matches.

New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Betting Odds

Aaron Finch to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Aaron Finch has been in phenomenal form scoring runs at a fast pace. Finch has amassed 164 runs (02, 24, 63, 75, 00) in five matches. Finch has scored over 20 runs in three matches. With the match being of high importance, we believe Finch to score over 20 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Top Batters

Cameron Delport to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends

Cameron Delport scored 27 runs in the last match and was the top scorer with the bat for the New Jersey Legends. Delport was timing the ball well during his time out in the middle but he failed to convert it into a match-winning knock. We back Delport to come good and a few more runs to his tally in the last league game and be the top batsman against the California Knights.

Milind Kumar to be the top batter for California Knights

Milind Kumar has been a great addition to the California Knights batting lineup. He scored 19 runs off 12 balls in the previous match against Atlanta Riders but failed to convert it into a big knock but looked solid during his time at the crease. Milind has scored 131 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 152 and bats in the top order. We believe Milind Kumar to come good and be the top batter for the California Knights against the New Jersey Legends.

New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Top Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends

Liam Plunkett has been the most effective bowler for New Jersey Legends picking up five wickets in six matches at an average of 18.60. Plunkett is one of the most difficult bowlers to score runs as he can nail yorkers and bowl slower balls in the death overs and has a high probability of picking up wickets. We back Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends against the California Knights.

Peter Siddle to be the top bowler for California Knights

Peter Siddle bowled a magical spell picking up two wickets on a winning cause in the last match against the Atlanta Riders. He has picked up four wickets in five matches, with the qualifier 1 spot on the line, we believe Siddle to come good and be the top bowler for the California Knights against the New Jersey Legends.