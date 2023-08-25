NJT (New Jersey Legends) vs CAK (California Knights) Match Prediction
NJT
45%
Chance of Winning
CAK
55%
USA
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Facts
- Aaron Finch has scored 162 runs in five matches.
- Yusuf Pathan has scored 127 runs in six matches.
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Chance of Winning
New Jersey Legends are coming off yet another huge loss in their last match against Morrisville Unity. After opting to bowl first, the Legends bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Corey Anderson (40), Shehan Jayasuriya (34) and Pienaar (31) as the Unity finished at 124/2. In reply, the New Jersey Legends batting unit failed to chase down the target and ended up at 69/7. The huge loss by 55 runs has affected their net run rate and the Legends are eliminated from the competition.
The California Knights are coming off a win in the last match against the Atlanta Riders. After opting to bat first the Knights put up a competitive total finishing at 94/2 on the back of quickfire cameos from Jacques Kallis (38 runs off 27 balls), Ricardo Powell (33 runs off 18 balls) and Milind Kumar (19 runs off 12 balls). The Knights then restricted Atlanta Riders to 89/4 with the help of a two-wicket haul from Peter Siddle and economical bowling performances from Devendra Bishoo and Irfan Pathan. The Knights slide up to second position with the win over the Riders.
- New Jersey Legends' chance of winning: 45%
- California Knights chance of winning: 55%
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Betting Tips
Both New Jersey Legends and California Knights batsmen's common mode of dismissal in the tournament was Caught out. As the batsman looks to take advantage of the powerplay there are high chances of the batsman mistiming or edging leading to their downfall and the caught-out mode of dismissal for the first wicket is one of the best bets to place @ 1.50 (Melbet).
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Toss Prediction
The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 15 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 8 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches with the average 1st innings score being 106 runs.
In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being 108 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets in the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 25, 2023, is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.
New Jersey Legends Players List
Gautam Gambhir(c), Craig McMillan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha(w), Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma
New Jersey Legends Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jesse Ryder
|
Batsman
|
Naman Ojha
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Batsman
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Camron Delport
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Trego
|
All-rounder
|
Danza Hyatt
|
Bowler
|
Abhimanyu Mithun
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
Christopher Barnwell
|
Bowler
|
RP Singh
|
Bowler
Recent Form
The New Jersey Legends played six matches, won two and lost four matches, they are positioned at the bottom of the table with four points and are eliminated from the tournament.
California Knights Players List
Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Ricardo Powell, Pawan Suyal, Ashley Nurse, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Sulieman Benn, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo, Mohammad Kaif, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Rusty Theron, Jesal Karia.
California Knights Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jacques Kallis
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batsman
|
Suresh Raina
|
All-rounder
|
Milind Kumar
|
Batsman
|
Irfan Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Denesh Ramdin
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Ricardo Powell
|
Bowler
|
Pawan Suyal
|
Bowler
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Ben Laughlin
|
Bowler
Recent Form
California Knights played six matches, won three, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Knights are positioned second with seven points and are through to the playoffs.
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Head-to-Head Record
New Jersey Legends and California Knights played one match against one another earlier in the tournament. The New Jersey Legends defeated the California Knights by six wickets.
- Matches Played: 01 match
- New Jersey Legenda won one match
- California Knights Won: 00 matches.
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Betting Odds
Aaron Finch to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)
Aaron Finch has been in phenomenal form scoring runs at a fast pace. Finch has amassed 164 runs (02, 24, 63, 75, 00) in five matches. Finch has scored over 20 runs in three matches. With the match being of high importance, we believe Finch to score over 20 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Top Batters
Cameron Delport to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends
Cameron Delport scored 27 runs in the last match and was the top scorer with the bat for the New Jersey Legends. Delport was timing the ball well during his time out in the middle but he failed to convert it into a match-winning knock. We back Delport to come good and a few more runs to his tally in the last league game and be the top batsman against the California Knights.
Milind Kumar to be the top batter for California Knights
Milind Kumar has been a great addition to the California Knights batting lineup. He scored 19 runs off 12 balls in the previous match against Atlanta Riders but failed to convert it into a big knock but looked solid during his time at the crease. Milind has scored 131 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 152 and bats in the top order. We believe Milind Kumar to come good and be the top batter for the California Knights against the New Jersey Legends.
New Jersey Legends vs. California Knights Top Bowlers
Liam Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends
Liam Plunkett has been the most effective bowler for New Jersey Legends picking up five wickets in six matches at an average of 18.60. Plunkett is one of the most difficult bowlers to score runs as he can nail yorkers and bowl slower balls in the death overs and has a high probability of picking up wickets. We back Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends against the California Knights.
Peter Siddle to be the top bowler for California Knights
Peter Siddle bowled a magical spell picking up two wickets on a winning cause in the last match against the Atlanta Riders. He has picked up four wickets in five matches, with the qualifier 1 spot on the line, we believe Siddle to come good and be the top bowler for the California Knights against the New Jersey Legends.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: California Knights
The odds in favour of the New Jersey Legends to win the match are 2.10, while in favour of the California Knights to win the match are 1.73. The match is an important one for the California Knights as they aim to finish in the top two and get two chances to qualify for the final, while the Legends who were outplayed in all departments are eliminated from the tournament.
The California Knights enter the contest as favourites to win the match as the momentum is on their side and our final prediction is the California Knights to win the match against the New Jersey Legends.
- New Jersey Legends to win the match @ 2.10 (Melbet)
- California Knights to win the match @ 1.73 (Melbet)