NJT (New Jersey Legends) vs MOUN (Morrisville Unity) Match Prediction NJT 50 % Chance of Winning MOUN 50 % Bet Now! New Jersey Legends and Morrisville Unity will lock horns in match 18 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Thursday, August 24 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 11:30 PM IST.

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning

New Jersey Legends are coming off a loss in their last match against Atlanta Riders. The Legends bowlers got off to a good start with the ball but lost the momentum in the middle overs as they conceded way too many runs and Atlanta finished at 101/5. Chasing down a challenging target, New Jersey batting unit faltered to score runs and were bowled out for 53 runs, suffering a huge loss by 48 runs affecting their net run rate as they dropped down to the bottom of the table with -2.47 net run rate.

Morrisville Unity are coming off a loss against the Texas Chargers in the last match. After opting to bowl first Morrisville Unity got off to a great start with Sreesanth dismissing both the openers and finishing with a four wicket haul, but Darren Stevens (36) counterattack put Texas in a commanding position as they finished at 109/7. Chasing down a huge total, Morrisville batters struggled to score runs against the disciplined bowling of Texas Chargers and ended up at 75/8 losing the match by a huge margin of 34 runs affecting their net run rate.

New Jersey Legends Chance of winning: 50%

Morrisville Unity chance of winning: 50%

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New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Betting Tips

The two most common modes of dismissal in the ongoing T10 format has been caught out or Leg before wicket (LBW). In the last five T10 matches the mode of dismissal while batting first has been caught out on all the five instances, while three times batsmen were trapped LBW while chasing.

The best bet to place for the team batting first is the mode of dismissal to be caught out for the first wicket @ 1.50 (Melbet).

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The surface offers movement early in the game when the ball is new and spinners have dominated against the batsman in the middle overs as there is some turn on offer. Out of the 12 T10 matches played the team batting first won five matches, while the team batting second won seven matches with the average first inning score being 104 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches with the average 1st innings score being 95 runs. Based on the recent results and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday, August 24, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and Isolated showers are expected during the match hours.

New Jersey Legends Players List

Gautam Gambhir(c), Craig McMillan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha(w), Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma

New Jersey Legends Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jesse Ryder Batsman Naman Ojha Wicket Keeper Gautam Gambhir Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-rounder Christopher Barnwell All-rounder Peter Trego All-rounder Danza Hyatt Bowler Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Bipul Sharma Bowler RP Singh Bowler

Recent Form

New Jersey Legends played five matches, won two and lost three matches; they are positioned at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -2.47.

Morrisville Unity Players List

Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Obus Pienaar, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Navin Stewart, Harbhajan Singh, Najaf Shah, Dane Piedt, S Sreesanth, Rahul Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Makhaya Ntini, Nuwan Kulasekara, Kevin O Brien, Angelo Perara, Parwinder Awana, Dilshan Munaweera, Vikas Tokas, Andries Gous.

Morrisville Unity Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Parthiv Patel WicketKeeper Chris Gayle Batsman Shehan Jayasuriya Batsman Obus Pienaar All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Navin Stewart Bowler Harbhajan Singh Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler S Sreesanth Bowler

Recent Form

Morrisville Unity played five matches, won two, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain; they are positioned fourth with five points and a net run rate of -0.58.

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Head-to-Head Record

Both New Jersey Legends and Morrisville Unity played one match against one another and Morrisville won the match by six wickets.

Matches Played: 01 match

New Jersey Legends won: 0 matches

Morrisville Unity won: 01 match

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Betting Odds

Parthiv Patel to score under 15.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Parthiv Patel has struggled to score runs in the T10 tournament so far. He has scored 24 runs (0, 3,7 & 14) in four matches and has scored less than 16 runs. We predict Parthiv Patel to score under 15.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet) against New Jersey Legends.

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Top Batters

Yusuf Pathan to be the top batter for New Jersey Legends

Yusuf Pathan has been one of the most reliable batsmen for New Jersey Legends in the tournament. He has amassed 110 runs in five matches at an average of 36.67 and striking at 224.29. He has top scored in three of the five matches played and we back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for New Jersey Legends against Morrisville Unity.

Obus Pienaar to be the top batter for Morrisville Unity

Obus Pienaar has been the standout performer with the bat for Morrisville Unity in the ongoing US Masters T10 2023. Pienaar has scored 97 runs in three matches at an average of 32.33 and striking at 210.87. He failed to score big in the last match, we predict to come good in the next match against New Jersey Legends and be the top batter for Morrisville Unity.

New Jersey Legends vs Morrisville Unity Top Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends

Liam Plunkett has reaped rewards for his good bowling picking up four wickets in five matches at an average of 20.00. Plunkett usually bowls in the death overs and has high chance of picking up a wickets and we predict Plunkett to be the top bowler for New Jersey Legends against Morrisville Unity.

Obus Pienaar to be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity

Pienaar has been the stand out performer with the ball picking up four wickets in four matches. He failed to pick up a wicket but created two chances where the fielders failed to hang on. We back Pienaar to bowl a magical spell and pick up the most wickets for Morrisville Unity against New Jersey Legends.