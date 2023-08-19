NYWA (New York Warriors) vs ATR (Atlanta Riders) Match Prediction NYWA 55 % Chance of Winning ATR 45 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders will lock horns in the match 5 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Saturday, August 19 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 8:45 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning

The New York Warriors defeated Morrisville Unity in their first match of the season on Friday. Batting first the Warriors scored 124/3 on the back of Richard Levi’s quick fire half century (66 runs off 25 balls) and cameos from Kamran Akmal (24 runs off 19 balls) and Tillkaratne Dilshan (21 runs off 11 balls). New York then restricted their opponents to 118/5 with the help of Umaid Asif’s three wicket haul and Dhammika Prasad's two wicket haul.

Atlanta Riders couldn’t kick start their campaign as the match was abandoned by rain. The Riders led by Mohammad Hafeez has a well-balanced squad with the likes of Ross Taylor, Upul Tharanga and Ben Dunk form a formidable batting lineup and their bowling attack looks lethal with some of the most experienced bowlers in the shorter format, Pragyan Ojha, Umar Gul and Isuru Udana are the players to watch out for against New York Warriors.

New York Warriors Chance of Winning: 55%

Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning: 45%

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New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Betting Tips

The T10 is one of the fastest growing most popular formats in the cricketing world. Every batsman looks to give it a smack from the ball and the risk of the batsman getting out is too high. The two highest modes of dismissals in the T10 format are the batsman being caught and the other being bowled. One of the best bets to place in T10 the format to wager is on the mode of dismissal and we predict the batsman to be caught as the mode of dismissal for the first wicket in the New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders match @ 1.50 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Spinners are key on this track as the pitch offers some turn with variable bounce. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches and the average 1st innings score is 165 runs. As it is T10 format the average 1st innings score played in the domestic competitions has been around the 90-110 runs.

In the only T10 match played at this venue the team batting first scored 124 runs and won the match by six runs. Considering the recent results and how the surface has played out, the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first as most teams often prefer to chase in T10 matches.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 19, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 60% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

New York Warriors Players List

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Murali Vijay, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Jerome Taylor, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Chamara Kapugedera, Munaf Patel, Dhammika Prasad, Abdur Rehman, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Cody Chetty

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tillakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Richard Levi Batsman Johnathan Carter Batsman Kamran Akmal Wicket-Keeper Misbah-ul-Haq Batsman Shahid Afridi All-rounder Sohail Khan All-rounder Abdul Razzaq All-rounder Jerome Taylor Bowler Dhammika prasad Bowler Umaid Asif Bowler

Recent Form

New York Warriors won the only match they played in the tournament and are at the top of the table with two points.

Atlanta Riders Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards

Atlanta Riders Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Upul Tharanga Batsman Ross Taylor Batsman Ben Dunk WicketKeeper Niel Broom Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Praveen Kumar Bowler Pragyan Ojha Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Umar Gul Bowler

Recent Form

Atlanta Riders are yet to play a match in the T10 format but their captain Mohammad Hafeez has been in phenomenal form scoring 194 runs and picking up 12 wickets in his last appearance in a T10 tournament.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Head-to-Head Record

Both New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders are yet to play against each other in T10 format.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Betting Odds

New York Warriors to score over 8.5 runs in the first over @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kamran Akmal are two of the most explosive batters in the shorter format. As it is a T10 format both batsmen will look to take on the bowlers from ball one and we predict New York Warriors to score over 8.5 runs @ 1.72 (Parimatch) against Atlanta Riders.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Top Batters

Richard Levi to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Richard Levi scored the first half century of the US Masters T10 league against Morrisville Unity. Levi looked in great touch smashing the bowlers to all corners of the ground. Considering his form in the last game, we back Richard Levi to be the top batter for the New York Warriors against the Atlanta Riders.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders

Mohmmad Hafeez is still going all guns blazing as he looked in great touch in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, smashing 194 runs in 10 matches at an average of 21.56 and striking at 190.20. Hafeez ability to clear the infield and play classical pickup shots in the powerplay overs and a good footwork against spinners has helped him score runs at a fast pace in the T10 matches. Considering his recent form, we back Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders against Texas Chargers.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Top Bowlers

Dhammika Prasad to be the top bowler for New York Warriors

Dhammika Prasad started the tournament with a bang picking up two wickets and helping his team get over the line against Morrisville Unity. He bowls accurate line & lengths and usually bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Dhammika Prasad to be the top bowler for New York Warriors against Atlanta Riders.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders

Hafeez was the second leading wicket taker in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, where he picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.58 and bowling at an economy of 8.68. His accuracy with the ball and bowling around the off-stick line has reaped rewards and we back Hafeez to come good against Texas Chargers and be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders.