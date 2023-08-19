NYWA (New York Warriors) vs ATR (Atlanta Riders) Match Prediction
NYWA
55%
Chance of Winning
ATR
45%
USA
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Facts
- Isuru Udana has scored 83 runs in 4 innings and picked up 5 wickets in 10 T10 matches.
- Mohammad Hafeez scored 194 runs and picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches in the T10 format.
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning
The New York Warriors defeated Morrisville Unity in their first match of the season on Friday. Batting first the Warriors scored 124/3 on the back of Richard Levi’s quick fire half century (66 runs off 25 balls) and cameos from Kamran Akmal (24 runs off 19 balls) and Tillkaratne Dilshan (21 runs off 11 balls). New York then restricted their opponents to 118/5 with the help of Umaid Asif’s three wicket haul and Dhammika Prasad's two wicket haul.
Atlanta Riders couldn’t kick start their campaign as the match was abandoned by rain. The Riders led by Mohammad Hafeez has a well-balanced squad with the likes of Ross Taylor, Upul Tharanga and Ben Dunk form a formidable batting lineup and their bowling attack looks lethal with some of the most experienced bowlers in the shorter format, Pragyan Ojha, Umar Gul and Isuru Udana are the players to watch out for against New York Warriors.
- New York Warriors Chance of Winning: 55%
- Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning: 45%
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Betting Tips
The T10 is one of the fastest growing most popular formats in the cricketing world. Every batsman looks to give it a smack from the ball and the risk of the batsman getting out is too high. The two highest modes of dismissals in the T10 format are the batsman being caught and the other being bowled. One of the best bets to place in T10 the format to wager is on the mode of dismissal and we predict the batsman to be caught as the mode of dismissal for the first wicket in the New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders match @ 1.50 (Melbet).
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Toss Prediction
The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Spinners are key on this track as the pitch offers some turn with variable bounce. Out of the 25 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 8 matches and the average 1st innings score is 165 runs. As it is T10 format the average 1st innings score played in the domestic competitions has been around the 90-110 runs.
In the only T10 match played at this venue the team batting first scored 124 runs and won the match by six runs. Considering the recent results and how the surface has played out, the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first as most teams often prefer to chase in T10 matches.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 19, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 60% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.
New York Warriors Players List
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Murali Vijay, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Jerome Taylor, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Chamara Kapugedera, Munaf Patel, Dhammika Prasad, Abdur Rehman, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Cody Chetty
New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Levi
|
Batsman
|
Johnathan Carter
|
Batsman
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
Batsman
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Sohail Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
All-rounder
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Dhammika prasad
|
Bowler
|
Umaid Asif
|
Bowler
Recent Form
New York Warriors won the only match they played in the tournament and are at the top of the table with two points.
Atlanta Riders Players List
Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards
Atlanta Riders Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Upul Tharanga
|
Batsman
|
Ross Taylor
|
Batsman
|
Ben Dunk
|
WicketKeeper
|
Niel Broom
|
Batsman
|
Thisara Perara
|
All-rounder
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Umar Gul
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Atlanta Riders are yet to play a match in the T10 format but their captain Mohammad Hafeez has been in phenomenal form scoring 194 runs and picking up 12 wickets in his last appearance in a T10 tournament.
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Head-to-Head Record
Both New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders are yet to play against each other in T10 format.
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Betting Odds
New York Warriors to score over 8.5 runs in the first over @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kamran Akmal are two of the most explosive batters in the shorter format. As it is a T10 format both batsmen will look to take on the bowlers from ball one and we predict New York Warriors to score over 8.5 runs @ 1.72 (Parimatch) against Atlanta Riders.
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Top Batters
Richard Levi to be the top batter for New York Warriors
Richard Levi scored the first half century of the US Masters T10 league against Morrisville Unity. Levi looked in great touch smashing the bowlers to all corners of the ground. Considering his form in the last game, we back Richard Levi to be the top batter for the New York Warriors against the Atlanta Riders.
Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders
Mohmmad Hafeez is still going all guns blazing as he looked in great touch in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, smashing 194 runs in 10 matches at an average of 21.56 and striking at 190.20. Hafeez ability to clear the infield and play classical pickup shots in the powerplay overs and a good footwork against spinners has helped him score runs at a fast pace in the T10 matches. Considering his recent form, we back Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders against Texas Chargers.
New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Top Bowlers
Dhammika Prasad to be the top bowler for New York Warriors
Dhammika Prasad started the tournament with a bang picking up two wickets and helping his team get over the line against Morrisville Unity. He bowls accurate line & lengths and usually bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Dhammika Prasad to be the top bowler for New York Warriors against Atlanta Riders.
Mohammad Hafeez to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders
Hafeez was the second leading wicket taker in the recently concluded Zim-Afro T10 series, where he picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 11.58 and bowling at an economy of 8.68. His accuracy with the ball and bowling around the off-stick line has reaped rewards and we back Hafeez to come good against Texas Chargers and be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: New York Warriors
The odds in favour of New York Warriors to win the match are 1.78, while in favour of Atlanta Riders to win the match are 2.04. New York Warriors enter the contest as favourites to win the match against the Atlanta Riders. Warriors has a stronger bowling lineup than the Riders, which is key to a team's victory in T10 format and we predict New York Warriors to win the match against Atlanta Riders.
- New York Warriors to win the match @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
- Atlanta Riders to win the match @ 2.04 (Parimatch)