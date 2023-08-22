NYWA (New York Warriors) vs ATR (Atlanta Riders) Match Prediction NYWA 41 % Chance of Winning ATR 59 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders will take on each other in the 12th match of the US Masters T10 League 2023 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday), at 10:45 PM IST. While New York Warriors are at the top of the points table with two wins from three games, Atlanta Riders are yet to register a win with two washed-out games and one loss.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning

New York Warriors have one of the strongest sides in the US Masters T10, and it is no doubt why they are given the best odds to take the game forward. According to Melbet, New York Warriors have a winning odds of 1.805, whereas Atlanta Riders have an odds of 2.005.

NYW’s chance of winning is 41%

AR’s chance of winning is 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Betting Tips

For a betting choice, Kamran Akmal is the standout option. His remarkable destructive form showcases his substantial scoring ability. It's reasonable to expect his momentum to persist. Anticipating another 30-plus score from him is not too much. Additionally, Umaid Asif and Sohail Khan seem poised to play crucial roles in bowling.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, is renowned for its batting-friendly nature. The pitch encourages exhilarating batting performances by boasting an average score of 111 in T10 matches. Whether batting first or second, the advantage doesn't significantly favor either side, as the coin toss has resulted in five wins each for both scenarios at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather in Florida has been unpredictable lately. The forecast indicates a breezy morning with possible scattered showers, though clouds are expected to clear for some sunshine in the afternoon. Fortunately, during the match timing, mostly sunny conditions are anticipated. Unfortunately, five matches have already been called off due to rain, and it's likely that this pattern might continue.

New York Warriors Player List

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jerome Taylor, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Sohail Khan, Dhammika Prasad, Abdur Rehman, Richard Levi, Munaf Patel, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha

Predicted Playing XI

Kamran Akmal Wicket-keeper Tillakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Richard Levi Batter Shahid Afridi Batter Neil Broom Batter Jerome Taylor All-rounder Misbah-ul-Haq Batter Abdul Razzaq All-rounder Umaid Asif Bowler Dhammika Prasad Bowler

New York Warriors Team Form

The New York Warriors have displayed impressive dominance after securing two victories out of three matches. It's worth noting that despite not registering a win yet, the Atlanta team still holds the potential to cause an upset, so the Misbah-Ul-Haq-led side will be careful in their approach.

Atlanta Warriors Player List

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa (c & wk), Dwayne Smith, Nasir Hossain, Hammad Azam, Grant Elliott, Kamrul Islam, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Elias Sunny, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Irfan, David Hussey, Farhad Reza, Hamilton Masakadza, Amila Aponso, Chaturanga de Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Lendl Simmons Batter Dwayne Smith Batter Nasir Hossain Batter Hammad Azam Batter Grant Elliott All-rounder Kamrul Islam Batter Rayad Emrit All-rounder Elias Sunny Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Harmeet Singh Bowler

Atlanta Warriors Team Form

In three matches, two have already been washed out for Atlanta Warriors, and they have registered one loss to go with it. The uncertain weather conditions have played a massive role in the process, so they would wish the rain gods to stay away.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Head-To-Head

New York Warriors and Atlanta Riders have played each other once in US Masters T10, and the former have done a pretty good job at it. By winning the sole encounter, they have set up the bases for the games going forward.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Betting Odds

NYW to score over 100 runs (Melbet)

The New York Warriors have consistently piled up runs and have managed to breach the 100-run mark in three out of their four games, highlighting their robust batting performance. Rather than dwelling on the unpredictable nature of T10 cricket, it's advisable to have confidence in the New York Warriors and consider placing significant bets on them.

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Best Batters

Akmal to be NYW’s best batter (Melbet)

Kamran Akmal has scored 85 runs in three matches in the tournament, having been dismissed only once. His strike rate of 202.38 further validates the belief that Akmal will be the primary differentiator in the process. Then bank on him to deliver and watch your money grow.

Robin Uthappa to be Atlanta’s best batter (Melbet)

Robin Uthappa has been a consistent run-scorer in the shortest format of the game in the last three years and he has transformed that belief to score a mountain of runs elsewhere. He has only batted once in the T10, but remember that he has an average of 44.34 in T20s since 2020. Enough to believe him?

New York Warriors vs Atlanta Riders Best Bowlers

Umaid Asif to be New Jersey’s best bowler (Melbet)

Umaid Asif has 118 T20 wickets at an average of 26.35, which makes him a potent bowler in the white-ball format. Further, his bowling style, a little skiddy and side-on, works perfectly to keep the bounce in check on tropical regions like Florida. Then what are you thinking about? Go for Umaid Asif to become the best version of himself in the match against Atlanta and thus drive home the point.

Mohammad Irfan to be Atlanta’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Irfan has gone to US to make a cricket career there, but anyone who had seen him bowl at his prime would vouch for the fact that Irfan was a solid presence with the ball. With over 200 wickets in the shortest format of the game, Irfan was a legit performer par excellence and one could be well-sorted to approach him with a fundamental attribution.