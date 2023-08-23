NYWA (New York Warriors) vs CAK (California Knights) Match Prediction NYWA 55 % Chance of Winning CAK 45 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and California Knights will lock horns in match 14 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Wednesday, August 23 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 8:45 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Chance of winning

The New York Warriors are having a great time in the tournament and are one of the most consistent teams winning three out of the four matches played. In their last match, Warriors defeated Atlanta Riders by six wickets. Bowling first the Warriors restricted California Knights to 103/6 on the back of Sohail Khans' four-wicket haul and a wicket each from Jerome Taylor and Umaid Asif. The Warriors top order struggled to score runs and were on the verge of losing the match but Johanathan Carter's last-over heroics with the bat helped the Warriors register their third win of the season.

California Knights are having a tough time in the US Masters T10 tournament as they suffer another loss in their last match against Morrisville Unity. The Knights struggled to put up a competitive total on the board with all the batsmen other than Aaron Finch who scored a scintillating half-century (60 runs off 30 balls) failing to step up and score runs as the Warriors finished at 100/4 in 10 overs. The Knights bowlers failed to back up the valiant effort by Aaron Finch and struggled to bowl accurate line & lengths which proved to be costly in the end as Morrisville chased down the target in 8.5 overs.

New York Warriors' Chance of Winning: 55%

California Knights' Chance of Winning: 45%

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New York Warriors vs California Knights Betting Tips

Aaron Finch has been phenomenal in his two outings smashing two half-centuries and has amassed 138 runs in four matches. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and is one of the safest players to bet on to score over 19.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs California Knights Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The pitch slows down considerably as it is the third match of the day and expect spinners to get some turn and bounce, while fast bowlers bowling slower balls and cutters are highly impactful on this track.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being around 95 runs. The surface has gotten much better for batting and the teams are chasing down targets with ease. Based on the recent results in the last five T10 matches, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first and chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 77% humidity, and wind blowing at 23 kilometres per hour and scattered showers are expected during the match hours.

New York Warriors Players List

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kamran Akmal Wicket Keeper Tillakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Misbah-ul-Haq Batsman Shahid Afridi All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Jonathan Carter All-rounder Umaid Asif Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Dhamikka Prasad Bowler Abdur Rehman Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler

Recent Form

The New York Warriors played four matches, won three matches and lost one match. They are positioned at the top of the table with six points.

California Knights Players List

Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Ricardo Powell, Pawan Suyal, Ashley Nurse, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Sulieman Benn, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo, Mohammad Kaif, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Rusty Theron, Jesal Karia.

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jacques Kallis All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Suresh Raina All-rounder Milind Kumar Batsman Irfan Pathan All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket Keeper Ricardo Powell Bowler Pawan Suyal Bowler Ashley Nurse Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Recent Form

California Knights played four matches, won one, lost two and the other match was abandoned due to rain. They are positioned fifth with three points.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Head-to-Head Record

Both New York Warriors and California Knights are yet to play a match against one another in T10 format.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Betting Odds

California Knights to have the highest opening partnership than the New York Warriors @ 1.90 (Melbet)

New York Warriors openers struggled to get going as a pair. In the last two matches, one batsman got going while the other got dismissed early in the innings. While their opponents opening pair of Aaron Finch and Jacques Kallis have been in great form scoring runs as a pair and we back California Knights openers to score more runs than New York Knights @ 1.90 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs California Knights Top Batter

Kamran Akmal to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Kamran Akmal is in good touch and has scored match-winning knocks for New York Warriors in the competition. Akmal has amassed 89 runs in four matches at an average of 44.50, striking at 202.27. We back Akmal to be the top batter for the New York Warriors against the California Knights based on his recent form.

Aaron Finch to be the top bowler for California Knights

After struggling to score runs in the first two matches, Aaron Finch has finally found his form smashing back to back half centuries and is expected to continue his good run of form in the next match against New York Warriors. Finch has amassed 138 runs in four matches and we back him to be the top batsman for the New York Warriors against California Knights.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Top Bowlers

Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for New York Warriors

Sohail Khan has been the standout performer with the ball for New York Warriors picking up seven wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He picked up four wickets in the last match as the batsman struggled to deal with the additional bounce he gets. Considering his exploits with the ball, we back Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for the New York Warriors against California Knights.

Ashley Nurse to be the top bowler for California Knights

Ashley Nurse has been phenomenal with the ball for the California Knights picking up five wickets in three matches at an average of 15.00. Nurse was the top bowler for the Knights in all the three matches played and we back him to be the top bowler for California Knights against the New York Warriors.