NYWA (New York Warriors) vs CAK (California Knights) Match Prediction CAK 47 % Chance of Winning NYWA 53 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and California Knights will lock horns in qualifier 1 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Saturday, August 26 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 07:00 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Chance of Winning

New York Warriors finished the league stage as table toppers winning five out of the seven matches played. They won their final league match of the tournament against the Morrisville Unity by a huge margin. The Warriors opted to bat first and scored 139/6 on the back of dominant batting performances from Tillkaratne Dilshan (37), Misbah-ul-Haq (38), Kamran Akmal (23) and Shahid Afridi (22). The Warriors then restricted Morrisville Unity to 106/3 and finished the league on top.

California Knights are coming off a win in their last match against the New Jersey Legends in a rain-affected game. The Knights finished at 76/1 in 5 overs with the help of quick-fire cameos from Irfan Pathan (31), Ashley Nurse (24) and Aaron Finch (19). California then restricted their opponents to 52/3 in 5 overs. Ben Laughlin (2/11) and Pawan Suyal (1/11) were the stand out performers with the ball.

New York Warriors Chance of Winning: 53%

California Knights Chance of Winning: 47%

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New York Warriors vs California Knights Betting Tips

Both New York Warriors and California Knights possess power hitters in their lineups, who can clear the boundary with ease. The New York Warriors smashed 20 sixes in their last two matches, while the California Knights scored 9 sixes in their last two matches. It is quite evident that New York Warriors have been smashing sixes at a much higher rate that the California Knights and the best betting tip for the match is New York Warriors to smash more sixes than the California Knights @ 2.00 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs California Knights Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 18 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 11 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches with the average 1st innings score being 106 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won all the five matches with the average 1st innings score being 111 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets on the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 26, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.

New York Warriors Players List

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kamran Akmal Wicket Keeper Richard Levi Batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Shahid Afridi All-rounder Misbah-ul-Haq Batsman Abdul Razzaq All-rounder Jonathan Carter Batsman Umaid Asif Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Johan Botha Bowler

Recent Form

The New York Warriors played seven matches, won five and lost two. The Warriors finished the league stage at the top of the table with ten points.

California Knights Players List

Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Milind Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Ricardo Powell, Pawan Suyal, Ashley Nurse, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Sulieman Benn, Krishmar Santokie, Devendra Bishoo, Mohammad Kaif, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Rusty Theron, Jesal Karia.

California Knights Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Batsman Jacques Kallis All-rounder Milind Kumar Batsman Ricardo Powell Batsman Ashley Nurse All-rounder Irfan Pathan All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket Keeper Pawan Suyal Bowler Devendra Bishoo Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler

Recent Form

California Knights played seven matches, won four, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Knights finished the league stage at second position with nine points.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Head-to-Head Record

Both New York Warriors and California Knights clashed in One T10 match and California Knights won the match by 15 runs.

Matches Played: 01 match

New York Warriors Won: 00 matches

California Knights Won: 01 match

New York Warriors vs California Knights Betting Odds

Tillakaratne Dilshan to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Dilshan scored 165 runs (37, 11, 43, 24, 28, 01, 21) at an average of 23.57. He has scored over 18 runs in five of the seven matches played and with the next match up against the California Knights is of high importance, we believe Dilshan to get a start and score over 18 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet) in the qualifier 1.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Top Batters

Kamran Akmal to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Kamran Akmal has been in good form in the tournament and has scored 139 runs in seven matches at an average of 27.80. Akmal has top scored in three out of the seven matches played and based on his recent performances and the way he is timing the ball, we believe Kamran Akmal to score big and be the top batter for New York Warriors against California Knights.

Aaron Finch to be the top batter for California Knights

Aaron Finch has continued his good run of form smashing two half centuries and has amassed 183 runs in four matches at an average of 45.75. Finch is a big match player and with a spot in the final on the line and the way he has performed in the tournament so far, we back Aaron Finch to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for the California Knights in the all important qualifier clash against the New York Warriors.

New York Warriors vs California Knights Top Bowlers

Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for New York Warriors

Sohail Khan has been the standout performer with the ball for New York Warriors picking up ten wickets at an average of 13.00 in seven matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Considering his exploits with the ball, we back Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for the New York Warriors against the California Knights.

Ashley Nurse to be the top bowler for California Knights

Ashley Nurse is having a perfect tournament and has been the strike bowler for the Knights in the competition picking up five wickets in six matches. With the pitch assisting the spinners and the woes of the New York Warriors against spinners, we back Ashley Nurse to rip apart the batting lineup of the New York Warriors and be the top bowler for the California Knights.