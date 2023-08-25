NYWA (New York Warriors) vs MOUN (Morrisville Unity) Match Prediction NYWA 50 % Chance of Winning MOUN 50 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and Morrisville Unity will lock horns in match 21 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Friday, August 25 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 11:30 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs. Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning

The New York Warriors are coming off a win against the Texas Chargers in their last match. After opting to bat first the Warriors were in trouble for most of the innings but a late flourish from Abdul Raazaq (35 runs off 14 balls) in the last three overs propelled the score to 115/5 in 10 overs. After finishing on a high the New York Warriors carried the momentum with the ball as they restricted the Texas Chargers to 109/8 on the back of brilliant bowling performances from Abdur Rahman (3/29), Sohail Khan (2/19) and Johan Botha (2/22) helped Warriors register their fourth win of the tournament.

Morrisville Unity won their last match by a huge margin against the New Jersey Legends and qualified for the playoff round. Morrisville scored 124/2 on the back of handy knocks from Corey Anderson (40), Obus Pienaar (31) and Shehan Jayasuriya (34). The Morrisville bowling unit led by Corey Anderson's four-wicket haul restricted the New Jersey Legends to 69/7 and won the match by 55 runs.

New York Warriors chance of winning: 50%

Morrisville Unity chance of winning: 50%

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New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Betting Tips

Shehan Jayasuriya has been a great addition to the Morrisville batting unit, the left-hander has scored 116 runs (34, 22, 27, 05 & 28). Jayasuriya has scored over 17 runs in four out of the five matches played and he is one of the best players to score over 16.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 15 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 8 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches with the average 1st innings score being 106 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being 108 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets in the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 25, 2023, is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.

New York Warriors Players List

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kamran Akmal Wicket Keeper Tillakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Misbah-ul-Haq Batsman Shahid Afridi All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Jonathan Carter All-rounder Umaid Asif Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Dhamikka Prasad Bowler Abdur Rehman Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler

Recent Form

New York Warriors played six matches, won four and lost two matches and are positioned at the top of the table with eight points.

Morrisville Unity Players List

Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Obus Pienaar, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Navin Stewart, Harbhajan Singh, Najaf Shah, Dane Piedt, S Sreesanth, Rahul Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Makhaya Ntini, Nuwan Kulasekara, Kevin O Brien, Angelo Perara, Parwinder Awana, Dilshan Munaweera, Vikas Tokas, Andries Gous.

Morrisville Unity Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Parthiv Patel WicketKeeper Chris Gayle Batsman Shehan Jayasuriya Batsman Obus Pienaar All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Navin Stewart Bowler Harbhajan Singh Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler S Sreesanth Bowler

Recent Form

Morrisville Unity played six matches, won three, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. They are positioned third with seven points.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Head-to-Head Record

The New York Warriors and Morrisville Unity played one match against one another with the New York Warriors emerging victorious by six runs earlier in the tournament.

Matches Played: 01 match

New York Warriors Won: 01 match

Morrisville Unity Won: 00 matches

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Odds

Morrisville Unity to score more sixes than the New York Warriors

Morrisville Unity on average smashed six maximums per match, while the New York Warriors on average smashed five maximums per match. Both teams possess power hitters in their lineups and expect sixes galore with the Morrisville Unity smashing more sixes than the New York Warriors @ 2.05 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Top Batters

Kamran Akmal to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Kamran Akmal continues to rack up crucial runs for the New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 tournament. The 41-year-old veteran has scored 116 runs in six matches at an average of 29.00 and striking at 181.25. With the top two spots on the line in the final league match of the tournament, we back Kamran Akmal to come good and be the top batter for the New York Warriors against the Morrisville Unity.

Obus Pienaar to be the top batter for Morrisville Unity

Obus Pienaar has been the stand-out performer with the bat in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament. Pienaar has amassed 128 runs in five matches at an average of 42.67 and striking at 224.56. We back Pienaar to continue his good run of form and be the top batsman for Morrisville Unity against the New York Warriors.

New York Warriors vs Morrisville Unity Top Bowlers

Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for New York Warriors

Sohail Khan continued his good run of form with the ball and he picked up two wickets in his last outing against the Texas Chargers. He has picked up a total of 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.20 and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. We back Sohail Khan to continue his phenomenal run with the ball and be the top bowler for the New York Warriors against Morrisville Unity.

Sreesanth to be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity

After his initial struggles, Sreesanth has found his rhythm with the ball in the last two matches picking up five wickets. He has picked up a total of six wickets in five matches at an average of 14.17. We predict Sreesanth to deliver another match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity against the New York Warriors.