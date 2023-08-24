NYWA (New York Warriors) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction NYWA 53 % Chance of Winning TEXC 47 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and Texas Chargers will lock horns in match 16 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Thursday, August 24 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 7:00 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs. Texas Chargers Chance of Winning

The New York Warriors suffered their second loss of the season in their last match against the California Knights. The Knights opted to bat first and put up a challenging total (106/5) on the board. In reply, New York Warriors faltered to chase down the target despite a valiant knock from Tillakaratne Dilshan (43 runs off 22 balls) and Misbah-ul-Haq (22 runs off 16 balls) lost the match by 15 runs. New York's loss has turned the tables for all teams and every team has a chance to make it to the top four. The New York Warriors will aim to bounce back in their next match and seal a top two finish.

The Texas Chargers displayed a dominant performance in their last match against Morrisville Unity in a must-win game. Mohammad Hafeez (8) and Mukhtar Ahmad (2) failed to provide a solid opening partnership after being asked to bat first by their opponents. A flourish in the middle overs from Darren Stevens (36) and Upul Tharanga (13) propelled the Chargers score past the 100-run mark as they ended at 109/7. After a strong finish the Texas bowlers were charged up as they rattled up Morrisville Unity batsman and restricted them to 75/8 on the back of brilliant bowling performances from Mohammad Hafeez (3/10), Fidel Edwards (2/10) and Sohail Tanvir (2/8).

New York Warriors chance of winning: 53%

Texas Chargers chance of winning: 47%

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New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips

The two most common modes of dismissal in the ongoing T10 format has been caught out or Leg before wicket (LBW). In the last five T10 matches the mode of dismissal while batting first has been caught out on all the five instances, while three times batsmab were trapped LBW while chasing.

The best bet to place for the team batting first is the mode of dismissal to be caught out for the first wicket @ 1.50 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The surface offers movement early in the game when the ball is new and spinners have dominated against the batsman in the middle overs as there is some turn on offer. Out of the 12 T10 matches played the team batting first won five matches, while the team batting second won seven matches with the average first inning score being 104 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches with the average 1st innings score being 95 runs. Based on the recent results and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday, August 24, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and Isolated showers are expected during the match hours.

New York Warriors Players List

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kamran Akmal Wicket Keeper Tillakaratne Dilshan All-rounder Misbah-ul-Haq Batsman Shahid Afridi All-rounder Abdul Razzaq Bowler Jonathan Carter All-rounder Umaid Asif Bowler Sohail Khan Bowler Dhamikka Prasad Bowler Abdur Rehman Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler

Recent Form

New York Warriors played five played, won three and lost two matches and positioned second on the table with six points.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Mukhtar Ahmed Batsman Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Upul Tharanga Batsman Darren Stevens All-rounder Neil Broom All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Sohail Tanvir Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Imran Khan Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler

Recent Form

Texas Chargers played five matches, won two, lost one and the other two matches were abandoned due to rain. They are positioned at the top of the table with six points.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record

Both New York Warriors and Texas Chargers are yet to play against one another in the T10 format.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds

Tillakaratne Dilshan to score over 17.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Dilshan scored 117 runs (43, 24, 28, 01, 21) at an average of 23.40. He has scored over 17 runs in four of the five matches played and we predict Dilshan to score over 17 runs in the next match against Texas Chargers @ 1.83 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Top Batters

Kamran Akmal to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Kamran Akmal has been in good form in the tournament and has scored 101 runs in five matches at an average of 33.67. Akmal has top scored in two out of the five matches played and based on his recent performances and the way he is timing the ball, we believe Kamran Akmal to score big and be the top batter for New York Warriors against Texas Chargers.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

Mohammad Hafeez has been struggled to score runs in the ongoing T10 format and has amassed 37 runs in three matches and top scored in one match. He is due for a big knock and we back Hafeez to come good in his next match against New York Warriors.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Top Bowlers

Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for New York Warriors

Sohail Khan has been the standout performer with the ball for New York Warriors picking up eight wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Considering his exploits with the ball, we back Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for the New York Warriors against Texas Chargers.

Fidel Edwards to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

Fidel Edwards took 2 wickets in the previous match, troubling the opposition's batting lineup with his pace and inswinging yorkers. He has picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches so far in the tournament. He is expected to bowl one over in the powerplay and one over in the death overs, where he has a high chance of picking up wickets. We believe that he is one of the best bowlers to bet on to be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against the New York Warriors.