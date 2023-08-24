NYWA (New York Warriors) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction
NYWA
53%
Chance of Winning
TEXC
47%
USA
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Facts
- Dilshan has scored 117 runs in five matches in the US Masters T10 tournament.
- Kamran Akmal has scored 101 runs in five matches in the US Masters T10 tournament.
- Sohail Khan has picked up 9 wickets in the last five T10 matches.
- Fidel Edwards has picked up 6 wickets in the last three T10 matches.
New York Warriors vs. Texas Chargers Chance of Winning
The New York Warriors suffered their second loss of the season in their last match against the California Knights. The Knights opted to bat first and put up a challenging total (106/5) on the board. In reply, New York Warriors faltered to chase down the target despite a valiant knock from Tillakaratne Dilshan (43 runs off 22 balls) and Misbah-ul-Haq (22 runs off 16 balls) lost the match by 15 runs. New York's loss has turned the tables for all teams and every team has a chance to make it to the top four. The New York Warriors will aim to bounce back in their next match and seal a top two finish.
The Texas Chargers displayed a dominant performance in their last match against Morrisville Unity in a must-win game. Mohammad Hafeez (8) and Mukhtar Ahmad (2) failed to provide a solid opening partnership after being asked to bat first by their opponents. A flourish in the middle overs from Darren Stevens (36) and Upul Tharanga (13) propelled the Chargers score past the 100-run mark as they ended at 109/7. After a strong finish the Texas bowlers were charged up as they rattled up Morrisville Unity batsman and restricted them to 75/8 on the back of brilliant bowling performances from Mohammad Hafeez (3/10), Fidel Edwards (2/10) and Sohail Tanvir (2/8).
- New York Warriors chance of winning: 53%
- Texas Chargers chance of winning: 47%
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips
The two most common modes of dismissal in the ongoing T10 format has been caught out or Leg before wicket (LBW). In the last five T10 matches the mode of dismissal while batting first has been caught out on all the five instances, while three times batsmab were trapped LBW while chasing.
The best bet to place for the team batting first is the mode of dismissal to be caught out for the first wicket @ 1.50 (Melbet).
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction
The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The surface offers movement early in the game when the ball is new and spinners have dominated against the batsman in the middle overs as there is some turn on offer. Out of the 12 T10 matches played the team batting first won five matches, while the team batting second won seven matches with the average first inning score being 104 runs.
In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches with the average 1st innings score being 95 runs. Based on the recent results and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday, August 24, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and Isolated showers are expected during the match hours.
New York Warriors Players List
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.
New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
All-rounder
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
Batsman
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
Bowler
|
Jonathan Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Umaid Asif
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Dhamikka Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Abdur Rehman
|
Bowler
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
Recent Form
New York Warriors played five played, won three and lost two matches and positioned second on the table with six points.
Texas Chargers Players List
Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.
Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batsman
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Upul Tharanga
|
Batsman
|
Darren Stevens
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Broom
|
All-rounder
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Imran Khan
|
Bowler
|
Ehsan Adil
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Texas Chargers played five matches, won two, lost one and the other two matches were abandoned due to rain. They are positioned at the top of the table with six points.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record
Both New York Warriors and Texas Chargers are yet to play against one another in the T10 format.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds
Tillakaratne Dilshan to score over 17.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)
Dilshan scored 117 runs (43, 24, 28, 01, 21) at an average of 23.40. He has scored over 17 runs in four of the five matches played and we predict Dilshan to score over 17 runs in the next match against Texas Chargers @ 1.83 (Melbet).
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Top Batters
Kamran Akmal to be the top batter for New York Warriors
Kamran Akmal has been in good form in the tournament and has scored 101 runs in five matches at an average of 33.67. Akmal has top scored in two out of the five matches played and based on his recent performances and the way he is timing the ball, we believe Kamran Akmal to score big and be the top batter for New York Warriors against Texas Chargers.
Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers
Mohammad Hafeez has been struggled to score runs in the ongoing T10 format and has amassed 37 runs in three matches and top scored in one match. He is due for a big knock and we back Hafeez to come good in his next match against New York Warriors.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Top Bowlers
Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for New York Warriors
Sohail Khan has been the standout performer with the ball for New York Warriors picking up eight wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Considering his exploits with the ball, we back Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for the New York Warriors against Texas Chargers.
Fidel Edwards to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers
Fidel Edwards took 2 wickets in the previous match, troubling the opposition's batting lineup with his pace and inswinging yorkers. He has picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches so far in the tournament. He is expected to bowl one over in the powerplay and one over in the death overs, where he has a high chance of picking up wickets. We believe that he is one of the best bowlers to bet on to be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against the New York Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: New York Warriors
The odds in favour of the New York Warriors to win the match are 1.80, while in favour of the Texas Chargers to win the match are 2.00. The New York Warriors enter the contest as favourites to win the match against the Texas Chargers but their batting unit struggles to score runs in the laa two matches which makes Texas Chargers the top team heading into their clash. Based on the top notch bowling performances from the Texas Chargers in their last two matches, we predict the Texas Chargers to win the match against the New York Warriors.
- New York Warriors to win the match @ 1.80 (Melbet)
- Texas Chargers to win the match @ 2.00 (Melbet)