NYWA (New York Warriors) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction NYWA 50 % Chance of Winning TEXC 50 % Bet Now! New York Warriors and Texas Chargers will lock horns in the final of the Inaugural season US Masters T10 2023 tournament on Sunday, August 27 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 9:15 PM IST.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Chance of Winning

The New York Warriors advanced to the finals by defeating California Knights by 8 wickets in the qualifier 1. Warriors restricted the Knights to a below-par score (96/4) and a disciplined bowling performance from Umaid Asif (2/18), Shahid Afridi (1/14) and Jerome Taylor (1/16) helped the Warriors. Quick-fire knocks from Richard Levi (47) and Misbah-ul-Haq (29) helped the Warriors chase down the target in 8.4 overs and a spot in the final.

After a win in the eliminator, the Texas Chargers won the qualifier 2 against the California Knights to secure their spot in the final. Texas bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Jacques Kallis (56) and Milind Kumar (41). The duo helped the Knights reach a competitive total (139/3), Mohammad Hafeez was the star with the ball, and he finished with figures of (2/16). Chasing down a challenging total the Chargers chased down the target in 8.5 overs on the back of dominating batting performance from Mohammad Hafeez (68), Mukhtar Ahmad (40) and Ben Dunk (17).

New YorkWarriors Chance of Winning: 50%

Texas Chargers Chance of Winning: 50%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips

The Texas Chargers opening pair of Mukhtar Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez have done bulk of the scoring in the last two matches. The duo added 75 & 104 for the first wicket in the playoffs, while the New York openers added 16 & 31 in the last two matches. The best bet for the final is for the Texas Chargers to have the highest opening partnership than the New York Warriors @ 1.90 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 21 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 11 matches, while the team batting second won 10 matches with the average 1st innings score being 108 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches, with the average 1st innings score being 123 runs. With a different pitch being used in the last two match days, the surface has assisted the batsman with the teams scoring over 110 runs on four occasions.

Texas won the last two matches chasing, while New York won one match chasing and one match batting first. Based on the recent results, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 27, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 72% humidity, and wind blowing at 10 kilometres per hour and it is going to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the match.

New York Warriors Players List

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.

New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tillakaratne Dilshan Batsman Kamran Akmal Wicket Keeper Abdul Razzaq All-rounder Misbah ul Haq Batsman Shahid Afridi All-rounder Umaid Asif Bowler Jonathan Carter Batsman Sohail Khan Bowler Abdur Rehman Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Johan Botha Bowler

Recent Form

The New York Warriors won four of their last five matches. They defeated the Texas Chargers earlier in the tournament.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mukhtar Ahmad Batsman Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Phil Mustard Batsman Darren Stevens Batsman Upul Tharanga Batsman Fidel Edwards Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Imran Khan Bowler

Recent Form

The Texas Chargers have been in good form winning four of their last five matches. The Chargers lost their last encounter against the New York Warriors.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record

The New York Warriors and Texas Chargers played one T10 match and the Warriors won the match by six runs.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds

Mukhtar Ahmad to score over 13.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Mukhtar Ahmad has scored 40, 47 & 17 in the last three matches and has been phenomenal with the bat. We predict Mukthar Ahamd to score over 13.5 runs @1.83 (Melbet).

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Top Batters

Tillakaratne Dilshan to be the top batter for New York Warriors

Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 173 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.62. Dilshan's good run of form is a huge positive for the Warriors heading to the final clash. Considering his exploits with the bat in the last three matches, we back Dilshan to be the top batter for the New York Warriors.

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

After struggling to score runs in the league stages, Mohammad Hafeez scored back-to-back half-centuries in the eliminator and qualifier 2 and led his team to the finals. He has scored 164 runs in seven matches at an average of 27.33. We back Hafeez to come good and score a match-winning knock in the finals and be the top batter for the Texas Chargers.

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers

Sohail Khan to be the top bowler New York Warriors

Sohail Khan has been the stand-out performer for the New York Warriors in the tournament. He has picked up 10 wickets in 8 matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Khan bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets and we believe Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for the New York Warriors.

Sohail Tanvir to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

Sohail Tanvir is a big match player and strives to deliver in high-pressure games. Tanvir has picked up five wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.40. The Warriors struggled against left-hand pacers and we believe Tanvir to step up and be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against the New York Warriors.