NYWA (New York Warriors) vs TEXC (Texas Chargers) Match Prediction
NYWA
50%
Chance of Winning
TEXC
50%
USA
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Facts
- Mohammad Hafeez has scored 164 runs and picked up seven wickets in seven matches in the tournament.
- Richard Levi has scored 148 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.14.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Chance of Winning
The New York Warriors advanced to the finals by defeating California Knights by 8 wickets in the qualifier 1. Warriors restricted the Knights to a below-par score (96/4) and a disciplined bowling performance from Umaid Asif (2/18), Shahid Afridi (1/14) and Jerome Taylor (1/16) helped the Warriors. Quick-fire knocks from Richard Levi (47) and Misbah-ul-Haq (29) helped the Warriors chase down the target in 8.4 overs and a spot in the final.
After a win in the eliminator, the Texas Chargers won the qualifier 2 against the California Knights to secure their spot in the final. Texas bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Jacques Kallis (56) and Milind Kumar (41). The duo helped the Knights reach a competitive total (139/3), Mohammad Hafeez was the star with the ball, and he finished with figures of (2/16). Chasing down a challenging total the Chargers chased down the target in 8.5 overs on the back of dominating batting performance from Mohammad Hafeez (68), Mukhtar Ahmad (40) and Ben Dunk (17).
- New YorkWarriors Chance of Winning: 50%
- Texas Chargers Chance of Winning: 50%
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Tips
The Texas Chargers opening pair of Mukhtar Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez have done bulk of the scoring in the last two matches. The duo added 75 & 104 for the first wicket in the playoffs, while the New York openers added 16 & 31 in the last two matches. The best bet for the final is for the Texas Chargers to have the highest opening partnership than the New York Warriors @ 1.90 (Melbet).
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Toss Prediction
The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 21 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 11 matches, while the team batting second won 10 matches with the average 1st innings score being 108 runs.
In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches, with the average 1st innings score being 123 runs. With a different pitch being used in the last two match days, the surface has assisted the batsman with the teams scoring over 110 runs on four occasions.
Texas won the last two matches chasing, while New York won one match chasing and one match batting first. Based on the recent results, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 27, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 72% humidity, and wind blowing at 10 kilometres per hour and it is going to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the match.
New York Warriors Players List
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Abdul Razzaq, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad, Sohail Khan, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Cody Chetty, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Chamara Kapugedera, Johan Botha.
New York Warriors Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
Batsman
|
Kamran Akmal
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Abdul Razzaq
|
All-rounder
|
Misbah ul Haq
|
Batsman
|
Shahid Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Umaid Asif
|
Bowler
|
Jonathan Carter
|
Batsman
|
Sohail Khan
|
Bowler
|
Abdur Rehman
|
Bowler
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Johan Botha
|
Bowler
Recent Form
The New York Warriors won four of their last five matches. They defeated the Texas Chargers earlier in the tournament.
Texas Chargers Players List
Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.
Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mukhtar Ahmad
|
Batsman
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Mustard
|
Batsman
|
Darren Stevens
|
Batsman
|
Upul Tharanga
|
Batsman
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Ehsan Adil
|
Bowler
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Imran Khan
|
Bowler
Recent Form
The Texas Chargers have been in good form winning four of their last five matches. The Chargers lost their last encounter against the New York Warriors.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Head-to-Head Record
The New York Warriors and Texas Chargers played one T10 match and the Warriors won the match by six runs.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Betting Odds
Mukhtar Ahmad to score over 13.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)
Mukhtar Ahmad has scored 40, 47 & 17 in the last three matches and has been phenomenal with the bat. We predict Mukthar Ahamd to score over 13.5 runs @1.83 (Melbet).
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers Top Batters
Tillakaratne Dilshan to be the top batter for New York Warriors
Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 173 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.62. Dilshan's good run of form is a huge positive for the Warriors heading to the final clash. Considering his exploits with the bat in the last three matches, we back Dilshan to be the top batter for the New York Warriors.
Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers
After struggling to score runs in the league stages, Mohammad Hafeez scored back-to-back half-centuries in the eliminator and qualifier 2 and led his team to the finals. He has scored 164 runs in seven matches at an average of 27.33. We back Hafeez to come good and score a match-winning knock in the finals and be the top batter for the Texas Chargers.
New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers
Sohail Khan to be the top bowler New York Warriors
Sohail Khan has been the stand-out performer for the New York Warriors in the tournament. He has picked up 10 wickets in 8 matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Khan bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets and we believe Sohail Khan to be the top bowler for the New York Warriors.
Sohail Tanvir to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers
Sohail Tanvir is a big match player and strives to deliver in high-pressure games. Tanvir has picked up five wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.40. The Warriors struggled against left-hand pacers and we believe Tanvir to step up and be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against the New York Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
The odds in favour of the New York Warriors to win the match are 1.90, while in favour of the Texas Chargers to win the match are 1.90.
It is the clash of the two top teams in the final, where the New York Warriors and Texas Chargers battle out for the coveted title. Texas Chargers are in red-hot form in both the bowling & batting departments at the business end of the tournament despite their struggles in the initial stages, while the New York Warriors were one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, a team with the most wins but the Warriors are dependent on Dilshan, Misbah and Richard Levi and Kamran Akmal to do bulk of the scoring. With the Texas bowling unit being lethal in the last matches it could be a close game.
Our final prediction is the Texas Chargers to win the match against the New York Warriors.
- New York Warriors to win the match @ 1.90 (Melbet)
- Texas Chargers to win the match @ (Melbet)