TEXC (Texas Chargers) vs ATR (Atlanta Riders) Match Prediction TEXC 55 % Chance of Winning ATR 45 % Bet Now! Texas Chargers and Atlanta Riders will lock horns in match 20 of the US Masters T10 2023 on Friday, August 25 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 08:45 PM IST.

Texas Chargers vs Atlanta Riders Chance of Winning

The Texas Chargers are coming off a loss against the New York Warriors in a closely fought contest. Texas bowlers started well as they reduced the Warriors to 58/5 in seven overs. But lack of discipline from the Chargers bowlers in the last three overs proved to be the turning point as New York finished at 115/5. In reply, Texas Chargers struggled to keep up with the required rate and lost wickets at regular intervals and in the end lost the match by six runs.

Atlanta Riders are coming off yet another loss in their last match against the California Knights. The Riders restricted the Warriors to a below-par total (94/2) with the help of disciplined bowling performances from Amila Aponso (1/20), Mohammad Irfan (1/19) and Rayad Emrit (0/10). After restricting the New York Warriors to a below-par score the Riders failed to chase down the target despite a good opening partnership from Robin Uthappa (16 runs off 9 balls) and Lendl Simmons (37 runs off 21 balls) as the rest of the batting unit struggled to make an impact in the last two overs and suffered yet another loss in the tournament.

Texas Chargers' chance of winning: 55%

Atlanta Riders' chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Texas Chargers vs. Atlanta Riders Betting Tips

Atlanta Riders' opening duo of Robin Uthappa and Lendl Simmons have done the bulk of the scoring for the Riders in the tournament. The duo on average scored 32 runs in the four matches played, while the Texas Chargers opening pair of Mohammad Hafeez and Mukthar Ahamd on average added 11 runs together and we believe betting on the Atlanta Riders to have the highest 1st wicket partnership than the Atlanta Riders is one of the best bets to place @ 1.90 (Melbet).

Texas Chargers vs. Atlanta Riders Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 15 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 8 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches with the average 1st innings score being 106 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team bowling first won all five matches with the average 1st innings score being 108 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets in the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, August 25, 2023, is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Mukhtar Ahmed Batsman Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Upul Tharanga Batsman Darren Stevens All-rounder Neil Broom All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Sohail Tanvir Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Umar Gul Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler

Recent Form

The Texas Chargers played six matches, won two, lost two and two matches were abandoned due to rain and the Chargers are positioned second with six points.

Atlanta Riders Players List

Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa(w/c), Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam.

Atlanta Riders Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Robin Uthappa Wicket Keeper Lendl Simmons Batsman Hamilton Masakadza Batsman Dwayne Smith Batsman Nasir Hossain All-rounder Hammad Azam Batsman Grant Elliot All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Rayad Emrit Bowler Amila Aponso Bowler Elias Sunny Bowler

Recent Form

The Atlanta Riders played six matches, won one, lost three and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Riders are positioned fifth with four points.

Texas Chargers vs. Atlanta Riders Head-to-Head Record

The Texas Chargers and Atlanta Riders are yet to play a match against one another in the T10 format.

Texas Chargers vs. Atlanta Riders Betting Odds

Texas Chargers to smash more sixes than the Atlanta Riders @ 1.95 (Melbet)

The Texas Chargers smashed 24 sixes in the tournament and on average hit six maximums per match, while the Atlanta Riders smashed 21 sixes in four matches and the Riders on average conceded six maximums per game. The Texas Chargers have a strong batting lineup and power hitters like Thisara Perera who can smash sixes with ease. We back the Texas Chargers to smash more sixes than the Atlanta Riders @ 1.95 (Melbet).

Texas Chargers vs. Atlanta Riders Top Batters

Mohammad Hafeez to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

After a promising start to the tournament, Mohammad Hafeez has struggled to get going and score runs in the last two matches. He has amassed 37 runs in four matches and is due for a big knock in the tournament. With the playoff spot on the line in a must-win game, we back Mohammad Hafeez to step up and be the top batter for the Texas Chargers against the Atlanta Riders.

Lendl Simmons to be the top batter for Atlanta Riders

Lendl Simmons has been the top batsman for Atlanta Riders in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament, scoring 104 runs in 4 matches at an average of 26. Simmons was the top scorer for the Riders in the previous match smashing 37 runs off 21 balls. With the playoff spot on the line, we back Lendl Simmons to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for the Atlanta Riders against the Texas Chargers.

Texas Chargers vs. Atlanta Riders Top Bowlers

Sohail Tanvir to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

After struggling with his line & lengths in the initial matches of the tournament, Sohail Tanvir has been bowling with good pace and accuracy in the last two matches picking up four wickets. Tanvir's exploits with the ball have helped the Chargers restrict the opponent teams to below-par totals. Considering his performance in the last two matches, we believe Sohail Tanvir to be the best player to bet on to be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against the Atlanta Riders.

Elias Sunny to be the top bowler for Atlanta Riders

Elias Sunny has been highly effective with the ball controlling the pace of the game in the middle overs and picking up key wickets. He has picked up five wickets in four matches at an average of 12.20 and bowling at an economy of 5.67. With the surface assisting spinners, we back Elias Sunny to be the top bowler for the Atlanta Riders against the Texas Chargers.