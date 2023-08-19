TEXC (Texas Chargers) vs CAK (California Knights) Match Prediction TEXC 56 % Chance of Winning CAK 44 % Bet Now! Gear up for a thrilling face-off as Mohammed Hafeez’s Texas Chargers take on Suresh Raina’s California Knights in the match number 4 of the 2023 US Masters T10 league. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 6:30 pm IST.

Texas Chargers vs California Knights Chances of Winning

The Texas Chargers (TXC), led by Mohammad Hafeez, is entering the competition with a strong lineup. In the top-order batting, the team benefits from the experience of players like Upul Tharanga and Ross Taylor. The bowling attack is bolstered by the impressive trio of Fidel Edwards, Praveen Kumar, and Pragyan Ojha. This combination of talent and expertise positions TXC for a promising and competitive performance in the upcoming matches. They shared points with Atlanta Riders in their opening fixture as the match was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, the California Knights (CFK), led by the accomplished Suresh Raina, present a strong roster for the competition. Raina's extensive success in limited-overs cricket adds a vital leadership component. CFK's middle order gains strength from the inclusion of experienced players Jacques Kallis and Irfan Pathan. Beyond their batting contributions, they bring the ability to bowl crucial overs. The bowling department will be spearheaded by the seasoned campaigner Peter Siddle, renowned for his achievements in the Big Bash League, and the dynamic Rusty Theron.

Texas Chargers’ chance of winning: 56%

California Knights’ chance of winning: 44%

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Texas Chargers vs California Knights Betting Tips

Suresh Raina holds a remarkable record as the left-handed batter and leader of CFK, amassing 8654 runs and clinching 54 wickets in T20 matches. These achievements establish him as a central figure in the team's composition. Suresh Raina is also expected to reinforce his confidence through a display of his batting proficiency, which could contribute to maintaining a steady scoreboard momentum in this crucial match.

The Texas Chargers skipper, Mohammad Hafeez has over 7946 runs in T20s in 348 innings at an average of 25.79. He has 448 runs in 23 innings in T10 cricket at a strike rate of 169.60 and at an average of 61.00. Hence, it would be safe to put your money on Hafeez to score high against California Knights in the game.

Texas Chargers vs California Knights Toss Prediction

No records of any T10 matches at this venue exist. However, the average first innings score from the last five T20I matches held here stands at 157 runs. The pitch is anticipated to maintain its equilibrium, offering a fair chance for both batsmen and bowlers to excel, thus ensuring a competitive and engaging match. Given the circumstances, teams winning the toss might prefer to bat first in order to take advantage of the conditions.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 78% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is expected to rain.

Texas Chargers Players List

Thissara Perera, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Ben Dunk, Mohammed Hafeez, Ross Taylor, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Siddharth Trivedi, Umar Gul, Upul Tharanga, Praghyan Ojha, Phil Mustard, Noor Ali Zadran, Praveen Kumar, Paul Adams.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Neil Broom Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Ben Dunk Wicketkeeper Batter Mohammad Hafeez (c) Allrounder Thissara Perera Allrounder Pragyan Ojha Bowler Paul Adams Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Umar Gul Bowler Isuru Udana Allrounder Ross Taylor Batter

Texas Chargers Recent Form

The Texas Chargers outfit shared points with Atlanta Riders in their opening game of the season. They won the toss and elected to bat first but not a single ball was bowled as the match was abandoned due to overcast conditions.

California Knights Players List

Jacques Kallis, Suresh Raina ©, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Aaron Finch, Ben Laughlin, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Peter Siddle, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Devendra Bishoo, Jesal Karia, Sudeep Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Batter Jacques Kallis Allrounder Suresh Raina (c) Batter Mohammad Kaif Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder Ricardo Powell Batter Denesh Ramdin † Wicketkeeper Batter Rusty Theron Bowler Ben Laughlin Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Ashley Nurse Bowler

California Knights Recent Form

Much like Texas Chargers, the California Knights’ opening game of the season against New Jersey Tritons was abandoned due to a wet outfield. Skipper Suresh Raina came for the toss but lost it and was put to bat first. But the rain interrupted the course of the play before the players could even warm up for the first ball of the game.

Texas Chargers vs California Knights Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time these two sides collide in the US Masters T10 league. Since it is the inaugural season, there hasn't been a single head-to-head encounter between Texas Chargers and California Knights.

Texas Chargers vs California Knights Betting Odds

Upul Tharanga to score high

Upul Tharanga has the potential to generate significant contributions through his wicket-keeping abilities, further reinforced by his batting skills that can amplify his overall impact. The southpaw strikes at 181.40 in T10 format. The 38-year-old Sri Lankan player has hammered 3711 runs in T20s at an average of 28.99. His unique combination of being a proficient wicket-keeper and a strong batsman positions him as a potential catalyst for changing the game's dynamics. Tharanga's diverse skill set holds the promise of delivering impactful performances with the bat against California Knights. Therefore, we anticipate him to score high in the upcoming game.

Texas Chargers vs California Knights Top Batters

Mohammad Hafeez to be Texas Chargers’ Best Batter

Mohammad Hafeez has maintained a consistent level of performance after his retirement, demonstrating his batting skills. This has translated into him amassing 448 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 169.60. The batter boasts an average of 61.00 in the format and has six 30+ scores and a fifty.

Aaron Finch to be California Knights’ Best Batter

Aaron Finch emerges as a strong contender to be California Knights’ top batter. His remarkable batting proficiency is enhanced by his fielding capabilities, contributing significantly to his overall influence on the match. Finch is a seasoned T20 batter and boasts an average of 33.30 in T20s. This year in T20s, he has hammered 325 runs at an average of 29.50. His prowess as a formidable batsman solidifies his standing as our top preference.

Texas Chargers vs California Knights Top Bowlers

Irfan Pathan to be California Knights’ Best Bowler

As a left-arm fast bowler, Irfan Pathan showcased his prowess by securing 173 wickets in T20 matches, establishing himself as a formidable presence in CFK's bowling arsenal. Pathan remains to be a top bowling prospect for California Knights in the upcoming game.

Umar Gul to be Texas Chargers’ Best Bowler

Gul has forged his reputation in white ball cricket and has an ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers. He has over 222 wickets in 166 T20 innings at an economy of 7.65. Umar Gul has the opportunity to showcase his full bowling potential, thereby creating a stronger momentum for the critical stages of this tournament. Hence, we back him to be the best bowler for the Texas Chargers in the game.