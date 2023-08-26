TEXC (Texas Chargers) vs MOUN (Morrisville Unity Eliminator) Match Prediction MOUN 43 % Chance of Winning TEXC 57 % Bet Now! Texas Chargers and Morrisville Unity will lock horns in eliminator of the US Masters T10 2023 on Saturday, August 26 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, starting at 09:15 PM IST.

Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Chance of Winning

The Texas Chargers finished the league stage with a win over the Atlanta Riders in the last match. The Chargers batting first managed to score 124/5 on the back of a scintillating half century from Ben Dunk (53 runs off 22 balls) and quick fire cameo from Darren Stevens (29 runs off 13 balls). Texas then restricted the Atlanta Riders to 102/9 and secured their place in the eliminator. Imran Khan Jr (4/2) was the architect of the win for the Chargers.

Morrisville Unity are coming off a huge loss in their last match of the league stage against the New York Warriors by 33 runs. The Warriors finished at 139/6 batting first and chasing down a daunting total, Morrisville Unity top order batters struggled to time the ball and found it hard to score runs and ended up at 106/3 handing the New York Warriors another win.

Texas Chargers chance of winning: 57%

Morrisville Unity chance of winning: 43%

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Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Betting Tips

Parthiv Patil has been the least effective batsman for the Morrisville Unity, he has failed to score over 15 runs in the last five innings with his highest score in the tournament being 14 runs. The most interesting bet in the eliminator between the Texas Chargers and Morrisville Unity is Parthiv Patel to score under 16.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet).

Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Toss Prediction

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is a good batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Out of the 18 T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 11 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches with the average 1st innings score being 106 runs.

In the last five T10 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won all the five matches with the average 1st innings score being 111 runs. The surface has slowed down a touch and the team's batting second struggled to chase down targets on the last two match days. Based on the recent match results from the last two match days it is quite evident that the team batting first has a high probability of winning the match and we predict the team winning the toss will Opt to Bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 26, 2023, is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy during the match.

Texas Chargers Players List

Mohammad Hafeez(c), Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmad, Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Darren Stevens.

Texas Chargers Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Ben Dunk Wicket Keeper Mukhtar Ahmad Batsman Phil Mustard Batsman Darren Stevens All-rounder Upul Tharanga Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Imran Khan Bowler Umar Gul Bowler Sohail Tanvir Bowler Ehsan Adil Bowler

Recent Form

The Texas Chargers played seven matches, won three matches, lost two matches and two matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. The Chargers finished third at the end of the league stage with eight points.

Morrisville Unity Players List

Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Shehan Jayasuriya, Obus Pienaar, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Navin Stewart, Harbhajan Singh, Najaf Shah, Dane Piedt, S Sreesanth, Rahul Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Makhaya Ntini, Nuwan Kulasekara, Kevin O Brien, Angelo Perara, Parwinder Awana, Dilshan Munaweera, Vikas Tokas, Andries Gous.

Morrisville Unity Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Parthiv Patel Wicket Keeper Shehan Jayasuriya Batsman Obus Pienaar All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Mavinder Bisla Batsman Navin Stewart Bowler Harbhajan Singh Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler S Sreesanth Bowler Najaf Shah Bowler Calvin Savage Bowler

Recent Form

Morrisville Unity played seven matches, won three matches, lost three matches and one match was abandoned due to rain. Morrisville Unity finished fourth in the league stage with seven points.

Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Head-to-Head Record

Texas Chargers and Morrisville Unity played one match against each other in the T10 format. The Texas Chargers won the match by 34 runs and held a record of 1-0 against Morrisville Unity.

Matches Played: 01 match

Texas Chargers Won: 01 match

Morrisville Unity Won: 00 matches.

Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Betting Odds

Shehan Jayasuriya to score under 18.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Shehan Jayasuriya has been the most consistent batsman in the US Masters T10 league. He has scored 160 runs (44, 34, 22, 27, 05 & 28) and in five out of the six matches played Jayasuriya has scored over 20 runs. It is quite evident that he has been in good form and is one of the best players to bet on to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet) against the Texas Chargers.

Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Top Batters

Ben Dunk to be the top batter for Texas Chargers

Ben Dunk has stepped up and scored match winning knocks in his last three outings. With the top order of the Texas Chargers struggling to score runs the skipper has been the enforcer in the middle order scoring 117 runs in five matches. Dunk scored a match winning half century in the last match and we believe Ben Dunk to come good in a must-win game and be the top batter for the Texas Chargers against Morrisville Unity.

Obus Pienaar to be the top batter for Morrisville Unity

Obus Pienaar has been the stand-out performer with the bat in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament. Pienaar has amassed 155 runs in six matches at an average of 38.75 and striking at 209.46. He has been the most reliable batsman scoring runs with consistency in the tournament and in a must win game for the Morrisville Unity to advance to the qualifier 2, we back Obus Pienaar to come good and be the top batter for Morrisville Unity in the eliminator against the Texas Chargers.

Texas Chargers vs Morrisville Unity Top Bowlers

Sohail Tanvir to be the top bowler for Texas Chargers

Sohail Tanvir has been bowling with good pace and accuracy in the last three matches picking up five wickets. Tanvir's exploits with the ball have helped the Chargers restrict the opponent teams to below-par totals. He picked up two wickets in his last outing against Morrisville Unity. Considering his performance in the last two matches, we believe Sohail Tanvir to be the best player to bet on to be the top bowler for the Texas Chargers against Morrisville Unity.

Sreesanth to be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity

Sreesanth continues to deliver with the ball in the US Masters T10 tournament and he has been lethal in the last three matches picking up eight wickets. He has picked up a total of nine wickets in six matches at an average of 12.22. In a high pressure match, we back Sreesanth to deliver another match-winning spe and be the top bowler for Morrisville Unity against the Texas Chargers.