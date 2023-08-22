TEXC (Texas Chargers) vs NJT (New Jersey Legends) Match Prediction
TEXC
41%
Chance of Winning
NJT
59%
USA
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Facts
- Prgayan Ojha has an average of 22.38 in T20 Cricket.
- With 7946 runs, Hafeez is a successful T20 batter.
- Florida has an average score of 111 in T10s.
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Chance of Winning
New Jersey Legends are the favourites to win the match, with Melbet providing odds of 1.805 whereas Texas Chargers are valued at 2.005. The fact that New Jersey have been on a winning streak makes it clear that they will be the side to beat in the game and the values given to the respective sides justify the means.
TC’s chance of winning is 41%
NJL’s chance of winning is 59%
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Betting Tips
If you have to bet on a player, it has to be Yusuf Pathan. What a destructive form the Baroda batter has found himself in! One validation of his big-scoring prowess was in action when he hit 35 runs off 11 balls yesterday and that he can continue for a while. I am sure he will put up another 30-plus score. I can sense Bipul Sharma and RP Singh calling some shots with the ball.
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Match Toss Prediction
The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, has always been a batting-friendly wicket, and with an average score of 111 in T10s, it has proven that wicket is conditioned to make you fall in love with explosive batting. Bat first or bat second doesn’t seem to have that big a difference, with sides winning five games each so far at the venue on either side of the result as far as the coin toss is concerned.
Weather Report
Weather in Florida continues to play hide and chicken for a while. It is predicted to be breezy in the morning with a shower in places; otherwise, clouds give way to some sun in the afternoon. As far as the match timing is concerned, it will mostly be sunny. So far, five games have been abandoned due to rain, and it will mostly be the same.
Texas Chargers Player List
Ben Dunk (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul, Pragyan Ojha, Darren Stevens, Upul Tharanga, Imran Khan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan jnr, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Thisara Perera, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Siddharth Trivedi, Isuru Udana, Noor Ali Zadran, Jeevan Mendis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Upul Tharanga
|
Batter
|
Darren Stevens
|
Batter
|
Neil Broom
|
All-rounder
|
Sohail Tanvir
|
Bowler
|
Umar Gul
|
All-rounder
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Imran Khan jnr
|
Bowler
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
Bowler
Texas Chargers Team Form
Texas Chargers have so far been very unlucky in their pursuit. After playing four matches, they have seen three games being washed out, but fortunately, one game has been rescheduled. In the only completed game, they have suffered a loss at the hands of Suresh Raina-led California Knights.
New Jersey Legends Player List
Gautam Gambhir (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Albie Morkel, Christopher Barnwell, Bipul Sharma, Peter Trego, Danza Hyatt, Liam Plunkett, RP Singh, Monty Panesar, Jesse Ryder, Abhimanyu Mithun, Craig McMillan, Yuvraj Singh, Tim Ambrose, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Bishnoi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jesse Ryder
|
Batter
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Batter
|
Naman Ojha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Albie Morkel
|
Batter
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
Batter
|
Christopher Barnwell
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Trego
|
Batter
|
Bipul Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Danza Hyatt
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
RP Singh
|
Bowler
New Jersey Legends Team Form
With two wins from three games, New Jersey Legends have done some serious carnage and they are on a rampage. While they would want to continue the same on Tuesday, the fact of the matter is Texas, despite the heavy loss to California Knights in the previous game, are yet to call the bigger fish out of the water.
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Head-To-Head
This is the first time that Texas Chargers and New Jersey Legends will face off against each other. With no Head-to-Head data available to call the game forward, we surely have a perfect game to balance things off.
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Betting Odds
NJL to score over 100 runs (Melbet)
New Jersey Legends have been very solid in their approach this season, with runs coming thick and fast every game. In three of the four games, they have managed to score above 100 runs, which is an indictment of how things will be. Then instead of fretting over the arbitrariness of T10 cricket, be sure to bet big on New Jersey Legends.
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Best Batters
Pathan to be NJL’s best batter (Melbet)
Yusuf Pathan is the second-highest run-scorer in the US Masters T10 with 92 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 242.10. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament so far, but by hitting nine sixes and four fours, he has proven that he hasn’t lost any mojo in his career.
Mohammad Hafeez to be Texas’ best batter (Melbet)
Mohammed Hafeez has been terrific in his approach throughout his career and has never let setbacks affect his batting. With 7946 runs in T20s, he knows how to take the big fishes on and will be an important factor in Texas Chargers’ surge. Then what are you waiting for?
Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Best Bowlers
Liam Plunkett to be New Jersey’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Liam Plunkett had a very successful career with England and played an instrumental role in their 2019 World Cup win. Moving to the USA, he has done a lot better by himself and was one of the major strike bowlers in Major League Cricket. Liam Plunkett is surely going to use that experience to come good against Texas in the upcoming game.
Pragyan Ojha to be Texas’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Pragyan Ojha was one of the most successful bowlers in the Indian Premier League. With 156 T20 wickets, Ojha has had a successful career, and now he can translate the same to US Masters. With three of the four matches already rescheduled in the tournament, Prgayan Ojha, who has an average of 22.38, will successfully put things their way.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: New Jersey Legends
New Jersey Legends are the favourites to win the match, with Melbet providing odds of 1.805 whereas Texas Chargers are valued at 2.005. The fact that New Jersey have been on a winning streak makes it clear that they will be the side to beat in the game and the values given to the respective sides justify the means.
TC to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)
NJL to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)Bet Now!