TEXC (Texas Chargers) vs NJT (New Jersey Legends) Match Prediction TEXC 41 % Chance of Winning NJT 59 % Bet Now! The US Masters T10 League is going on full flow on the back of the success of Major League Cricket, and the USA is slowly turning into an epicenter of future theatrics. With some of the sport's biggest legends in action, it has garnered enough attention, and the sport has meaningfully added a new narrative. On the fifth day of the action, Texas Chargers and New Jersey Legends will take on each other in the 11th match of the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday), at 8:45 PM IST.

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Chance of Winning

New Jersey Legends are the favourites to win the match, with Melbet providing odds of 1.805 whereas Texas Chargers are valued at 2.005. The fact that New Jersey have been on a winning streak makes it clear that they will be the side to beat in the game and the values given to the respective sides justify the means.

TC’s chance of winning is 41%

NJL’s chance of winning is 59%

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Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Betting Tips

If you have to bet on a player, it has to be Yusuf Pathan. What a destructive form the Baroda batter has found himself in! One validation of his big-scoring prowess was in action when he hit 35 runs off 11 balls yesterday and that he can continue for a while. I am sure he will put up another 30-plus score. I can sense Bipul Sharma and RP Singh calling some shots with the ball.

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Match Toss Prediction

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, has always been a batting-friendly wicket, and with an average score of 111 in T10s, it has proven that wicket is conditioned to make you fall in love with explosive batting. Bat first or bat second doesn’t seem to have that big a difference, with sides winning five games each so far at the venue on either side of the result as far as the coin toss is concerned.

Weather Report

Weather in Florida continues to play hide and chicken for a while. It is predicted to be breezy in the morning with a shower in places; otherwise, clouds give way to some sun in the afternoon. As far as the match timing is concerned, it will mostly be sunny. So far, five games have been abandoned due to rain, and it will mostly be the same.

Texas Chargers Player List

Ben Dunk (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul, Pragyan Ojha, Darren Stevens, Upul Tharanga, Imran Khan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan jnr, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Thisara Perera, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Siddharth Trivedi, Isuru Udana, Noor Ali Zadran, Jeevan Mendis

Predicted Playing XI

Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Mohammad Hafeez All-rounder Ben Dunk Wicket-keeper Upul Tharanga Batter Darren Stevens Batter Neil Broom All-rounder Sohail Tanvir Bowler Umar Gul All-rounder Fidel Edwards Bowler Imran Khan jnr Bowler Pragyan Ojha Bowler

Texas Chargers Team Form

Texas Chargers have so far been very unlucky in their pursuit. After playing four matches, they have seen three games being washed out, but fortunately, one game has been rescheduled. In the only completed game, they have suffered a loss at the hands of Suresh Raina-led California Knights.

New Jersey Legends Player List

Gautam Gambhir (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Albie Morkel, Christopher Barnwell, Bipul Sharma, Peter Trego, Danza Hyatt, Liam Plunkett, RP Singh, Monty Panesar, Jesse Ryder, Abhimanyu Mithun, Craig McMillan, Yuvraj Singh, Tim Ambrose, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XI

Jesse Ryder Batter Gautam Gambhir Batter Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Albie Morkel Batter Yusuf Pathan Batter Christopher Barnwell All-rounder Peter Trego Batter Bipul Sharma All-rounder Danza Hyatt Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler RP Singh Bowler

New Jersey Legends Team Form

With two wins from three games, New Jersey Legends have done some serious carnage and they are on a rampage. While they would want to continue the same on Tuesday, the fact of the matter is Texas, despite the heavy loss to California Knights in the previous game, are yet to call the bigger fish out of the water.

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Head-To-Head

This is the first time that Texas Chargers and New Jersey Legends will face off against each other. With no Head-to-Head data available to call the game forward, we surely have a perfect game to balance things off.

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Betting Odds

NJL to score over 100 runs (Melbet)

New Jersey Legends have been very solid in their approach this season, with runs coming thick and fast every game. In three of the four games, they have managed to score above 100 runs, which is an indictment of how things will be. Then instead of fretting over the arbitrariness of T10 cricket, be sure to bet big on New Jersey Legends.

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Best Batters

Pathan to be NJL’s best batter (Melbet)

Yusuf Pathan is the second-highest run-scorer in the US Masters T10 with 92 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 242.10. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament so far, but by hitting nine sixes and four fours, he has proven that he hasn’t lost any mojo in his career.

Mohammad Hafeez to be Texas’ best batter (Melbet)

Mohammed Hafeez has been terrific in his approach throughout his career and has never let setbacks affect his batting. With 7946 runs in T20s, he knows how to take the big fishes on and will be an important factor in Texas Chargers’ surge. Then what are you waiting for?

Texas Chargers vs New Jersey Legends Best Bowlers

Liam Plunkett to be New Jersey’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Liam Plunkett had a very successful career with England and played an instrumental role in their 2019 World Cup win. Moving to the USA, he has done a lot better by himself and was one of the major strike bowlers in Major League Cricket. Liam Plunkett is surely going to use that experience to come good against Texas in the upcoming game.

Pragyan Ojha to be Texas’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Pragyan Ojha was one of the most successful bowlers in the Indian Premier League. With 156 T20 wickets, Ojha has had a successful career, and now he can translate the same to US Masters. With three of the four matches already rescheduled in the tournament, Prgayan Ojha, who has an average of 22.38, will successfully put things their way.