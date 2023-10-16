Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction UTT 25 % Chance of Winning VID 75 % Place a bet Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttarakhand and Vidarbha will square off against each other in the brand new edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00 am IST.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Uttarakhand and Vidarbha were placed under the same group last season. The Aditya Tare led side just failed to qualify for the knockouts. They finished 3rd in the table with four wins and three defeats in seven games. They got 16 points and a net run rate of +1.272 besides their name. Their dreams of qualifying for the knockouts shattered when Mumbai defeated them by a mere margin of only two runs in their last league stage encounter.

Vidarbha came second in the Elite Group A table last season with five wins and two defeats in seven games. They got 20 points besides their name with a net run rate of +0.829. They won their last three group stage games in a row to qualify for the knockouts. They faced stern challenges in the form of Chhattisgarh and Delhi to reach the semi-finals. However, their dreams of lifting the SMAT title shattered when they lost to Mumbai by 5 wickets in the second semi-final. They will hope to do even better this season and get their hands on the silverware.

Uttarakhand's chance of winning: 25%

Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 75%

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Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Aditya Tare, who is famously known for hitting a first ball six off Australian allrounder James Faulkner to take his side through to the playoffs in IPL 2015, accumulated 184 runs last season in the SMAT at an average of 30.66. He scored 46 off 25 balls against Vidarbha when the sides met last season. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Tare will score over 26.5 runs against Vidarbha in the upcoming contest.

Apoorv Wankhade was one of the pillars of Vidarbha’s batting last season. He scored 266 runs in ten games for Vidarbha at an average of 33.25. Bet on Wankhede to score over 23.5 runs against Uttarakhand in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Vidarbha 1.34 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Uttarakhand 3.41 Bet on 1xBet

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, is known for its balance. During the last season, the average first innings score on this pitch was 138 runs. Notably, in three out of the last five games played here, the team batting second emerged victorious. Therefore, we recommend that the team captain winning the toss consider opting to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Monday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 51% humidity, 7% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weather forecast for Monday in Mullanpur predicts clear skies.

Uttarakhand Player List

Aryan Sharma, Priyanshu Khanduri, Avneesh Sudha, Aditya Tare, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Jiwanjot Singh, Rajan Kumar, Dikshanshu Negi, Akhil Rawat, Deepak Dhapola, Nikhil Kohli, Kunal Chandela, Abhay Negi, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Himanshu Bisht

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Avneesh Sudha Batsman Jiwanjot Singh (c) Batsman Aditya Tare Wicket-Keeper Kunal Chandela Batsman Swapnil Singh Bowler Dikshanshu Negi All-rounder Rajan Kumar Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Nikhil Kohli Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Himanshu Bisht Bowler

Uttarakhand Recent Form

Uttarakhand finished 3rd last season in the Elite Group A with four wins and three defeats in seven games.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Agrawal, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Atharva Taide Batsman Sanjay Raghunath Wicket-Keeper Apoorv Wankhade Batsman Jitesh Sharma Wicket-Keeper Akshay Wadkar Wicket-Keeper Aditya Sarwate All-Rounder Faiz Faizal (c) Batter Shubham Kapse Bowler Akshay Karnewar Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

Vidarbha Recent Form

Vidarbha secured the second place in the Elite Group A table standings last season with five wins and two defeats in seven outings.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided only once before this where Vidarbha picked up a narrow two run win.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Uttarakhand Won: 0 match

Vidarbha Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to score over 45.5 runs in the first six overs

Vidarbha possesses a strong batting lineup, featuring players such as Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Apoorv Wankhade, and Faiz Faizal. These batsmen are anticipated to contribute with quick runs, providing Vidarbha's innings with a solid foundation. Notably, in the previous season, Jitesh and Apoorv displayed impressive strike rates of 175 and 133, respectively. Furthermore, when these two teams faced each other last season, Vidarbha managed to accumulate 48 runs during the powerplay. Therefore, we are optimistic about their ability to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming contest.

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Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Avneesh Sudha to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

In the SMAT last season, Avneesh Sudha hammered 271 runs for Uttarakhand in 7 games at an average of 38.71. He emerged as his side’s leading run-getter last season. The 21-year-old boasts an average of 22.53 in the format. Bet on Avneesh Sudha to be the top batter for Uttarakhand in the game.

Jitesh Sharma to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Jitesh Sharma had an outstanding IPL 2023 season. Playing for Punjab Kings, the 29-year-old scored 309 runs in 14 games for the side. He was their third highest run-getter this season. In the SMAT 2022, Jitesh emerged as Vidarbha’s 2nd highest run-getter with 224 runs in 10 games. Therefore, we have backed Jitesh Sharma to be the top batter for Vidarbha in the game.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Last season, Akash Madhwal picked up nine wickets in seven games for Uttarakhand at an economy of 7.20. He was his side’s second highest wicket-taker that season. Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, Madhwal bagged 14 wickets in 8 games. In his T20 career, he has 38 wickets in 30 matches. We expect Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand in the game.

Yash Thakur to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Yash Thakur bagged 15 wickets in 10 games for Vidarbha last season and was his side’s leading wicket-taker in the competition. He ranked 5th in the list of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. Thakur picked up four wickets against Uttarakhand when the sides met last season. We expect a similar performance from him when the sides meet again.