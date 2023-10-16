Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
UTT
25%
Chance of Winning
VID
75%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The only time the sides have collided in the SMAT, Vidarbha picked up a two run win over Uttarakhand.
- Yash Thakur picked up four wickets for 22 runs in his quota of four overs when the sides met last season.
- Avneesh Sudha scored 271 runs in 7 games for Uttarakhand last season and finished 11th in the list of the top run-getters in the tournament.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning
Uttarakhand and Vidarbha were placed under the same group last season. The Aditya Tare led side just failed to qualify for the knockouts. They finished 3rd in the table with four wins and three defeats in seven games. They got 16 points and a net run rate of +1.272 besides their name. Their dreams of qualifying for the knockouts shattered when Mumbai defeated them by a mere margin of only two runs in their last league stage encounter.
Vidarbha came second in the Elite Group A table last season with five wins and two defeats in seven games. They got 20 points besides their name with a net run rate of +0.829. They won their last three group stage games in a row to qualify for the knockouts. They faced stern challenges in the form of Chhattisgarh and Delhi to reach the semi-finals. However, their dreams of lifting the SMAT title shattered when they lost to Mumbai by 5 wickets in the second semi-final. They will hope to do even better this season and get their hands on the silverware.
- Uttarakhand's chance of winning: 25%
- Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 75%
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips
Aditya Tare, who is famously known for hitting a first ball six off Australian allrounder James Faulkner to take his side through to the playoffs in IPL 2015, accumulated 184 runs last season in the SMAT at an average of 30.66. He scored 46 off 25 balls against Vidarbha when the sides met last season. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Tare will score over 26.5 runs against Vidarbha in the upcoming contest.
Apoorv Wankhade was one of the pillars of Vidarbha’s batting last season. He scored 266 runs in ten games for Vidarbha at an average of 33.25. Bet on Wankhede to score over 23.5 runs against Uttarakhand in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Vidarbha
Match Winner: Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, is known for its balance. During the last season, the average first innings score on this pitch was 138 runs. Notably, in three out of the last five games played here, the team batting second emerged victorious. Therefore, we recommend that the team captain winning the toss consider opting to bowl first in this match.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Monday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 51% humidity, 7% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weather forecast for Monday in Mullanpur predicts clear skies.
Uttarakhand Player List
Aryan Sharma, Priyanshu Khanduri, Avneesh Sudha, Aditya Tare, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Jiwanjot Singh, Rajan Kumar, Dikshanshu Negi, Akhil Rawat, Deepak Dhapola, Nikhil Kohli, Kunal Chandela, Abhay Negi, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Himanshu Bisht
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Avneesh Sudha
|
Batsman
|
Jiwanjot Singh (c)
|
Batsman
|
Aditya Tare
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Kunal Chandela
|
Batsman
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Bowler
|
Dikshanshu Negi
|
All-rounder
|
Rajan Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Dhapola
|
Bowler
|
Nikhil Kohli
|
Bowler
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Bisht
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Recent Form
Uttarakhand finished 3rd last season in the Elite Group A with four wins and three defeats in seven games.
Vidarbha Player List
Akshay Agrawal, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batsman
|
Sanjay Raghunath
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Apoorv Wankhade
|
Batsman
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Akshay Wadkar
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Aditya Sarwate
|
All-Rounder
|
Faiz Faizal (c)
|
Batter
|
Shubham Kapse
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Karnewar
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Recent Form
Vidarbha secured the second place in the Elite Group A table standings last season with five wins and two defeats in seven outings.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record
The sides have collided only once before this where Vidarbha picked up a narrow two run win.
- Total Matches Played: 1 match
- Uttarakhand Won: 0 match
- Vidarbha Won: 1 match
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Vidarbha to score over 45.5 runs in the first six overs
Vidarbha possesses a strong batting lineup, featuring players such as Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Apoorv Wankhade, and Faiz Faizal. These batsmen are anticipated to contribute with quick runs, providing Vidarbha's innings with a solid foundation. Notably, in the previous season, Jitesh and Apoorv displayed impressive strike rates of 175 and 133, respectively. Furthermore, when these two teams faced each other last season, Vidarbha managed to accumulate 48 runs during the powerplay. Therefore, we are optimistic about their ability to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming contest.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Top Batters
Avneesh Sudha to be the top batter for Uttarakhand
In the SMAT last season, Avneesh Sudha hammered 271 runs for Uttarakhand in 7 games at an average of 38.71. He emerged as his side’s leading run-getter last season. The 21-year-old boasts an average of 22.53 in the format. Bet on Avneesh Sudha to be the top batter for Uttarakhand in the game.
Jitesh Sharma to be the top batter for Vidarbha
Jitesh Sharma had an outstanding IPL 2023 season. Playing for Punjab Kings, the 29-year-old scored 309 runs in 14 games for the side. He was their third highest run-getter this season. In the SMAT 2022, Jitesh emerged as Vidarbha’s 2nd highest run-getter with 224 runs in 10 games. Therefore, we have backed Jitesh Sharma to be the top batter for Vidarbha in the game.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers
Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand
Last season, Akash Madhwal picked up nine wickets in seven games for Uttarakhand at an economy of 7.20. He was his side’s second highest wicket-taker that season. Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, Madhwal bagged 14 wickets in 8 games. In his T20 career, he has 38 wickets in 30 matches. We expect Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand in the game.
Yash Thakur to be the top batter for Vidarbha
Yash Thakur bagged 15 wickets in 10 games for Vidarbha last season and was his side’s leading wicket-taker in the competition. He ranked 5th in the list of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. Thakur picked up four wickets against Uttarakhand when the sides met last season. We expect a similar performance from him when the sides meet again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Uttarakhand to win the match @ 3.41 (1xBet)
- Vidarbha to win the match @ 1.34 (1xBet)
1xbet