Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Match Prediction

AP

42%

Chance of Winning

RLYS

58%

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India

Dr DY Patil University Ground

Andhra Pradesh face Railways in their opening match of Group B in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December at the Dr DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai.

Facts:

  • Three of Railways’ four highest team totals in List A cricket came in the 2022/23 season.
  • None of the Andhra Pradesh bowlers managed to get more than 6 wickets in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while neither Railways bowler could bag 7 or more wickets last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Chance of Winning

Andhra Pradesh could only muster one win in the group stage last season - a 9-wicket win over lowly Arunachal Pradesh. The 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was kinder to them as they finished second in the group and got knocked out in the preliminary quarter-finals. They will want to get back to winning ways soon but it will be challenging, having been drawn against Railways in the first match. Although Railways failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, they gave a good account of themselves in the group stage. With 4 wins and three losses, they were just one result away from making it through. Railways are two-time finalists of the tournament, winning the trophy once, back in 2005/06. They are expected to start their campaign with a win.

Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning - 42%

Railways Chance of Winning - 58%

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Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The batsmen from both teams could be in for a good day with neither Andhra Pradesh’s nor Railways’ bowlers being in good touch. No Andhra bowler managed to take 7 wickets last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while Railways’ bowling department was toothless in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

Players are yet to figure out how the pitch is set to play out and that could influence the captains’ decision after winning the toss. With it being a day match, teams could opt to bowl first to understand how the pitch is playing out, know the target to chase, and also avoid fielding in the sun.

Weather Report

Fans can expect a full match with there being no chance of rain in Mumbai on 21st December. It is likely to be a humid afternoon but the temperature would range in the mid 20s during the game.

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways News & Player List

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, GJS Pruthvi Raju, Andimani Teja, KV Sasikanth, Munnangi Abhinav, Shambu Akhil, Midde Anjaneyulu, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Bodhala Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat

Wicketkeeper

Ashwin Hebbar

Batter

Shaik Rasheed

Batter

Yara Sandeep

Batter

Ricky Bhui

Batter

Andimani Teja

Batter

Pinninti Tapaswi

Allrounder

Shambu Akhil

Bowler

KV Sasikanth

Bowler

Satyanarayana Raju

Bowler

Bodhala Kumar

Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh come into the match having won just once in their last five games. They will look to replicate their form from the T20 tournament where they won five of their six group games in November and December this year.

Railways Player List

Ashutosh Sharma, Nishant Kushwah, Ravi Singh, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Shubham Chaubey, Mohammad Saif, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Upendra Yadav, Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, Purnank Tyagi, Rahul Sharma, Raj Choudhary

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary

Allrounder

Suraj Ahuja

Batter

Mohammad Saif

Batter

Ravi Singh

Batter

Upendra Yadav

Wicketkeeper

Ashutosh Sharma

Allrounder

Akshat Pandey

Allrounder

Akash Pandey

Bowler

Yuvraj Singh

Allrounder

Raj Choudhary

Bowler

Rahul Sharma

Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have won three of their last 5 matches in the 50-over format. In the T20s, they won three matches in the group and lost twice with their match against Vidarbha being abandoned.

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Head to Head

The two teams are yet to face each other in one-day cricket.

Head to Head

Andhra Pradesh: 0

Railways: 0

Draw: 0

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Betting Odds

Hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring encounter and backing the batsmen from both teams to go big. Andhra’s opening pair of Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar could put on an imposing partnership at the start of the innings. We’re also backing the Railways batsmen but are going for Shivam Chaudhary and Mohammad Saif to put up decent individual scores.

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways

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Dr DY Patil University Ground, null

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Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Top Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra Pradesh’s top batsman

Andhra Pradesh’s captain and wicketkeeper is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in the match. Srikar Bharat not only was his team’s highest run getter in the 2024 SMAT, he was Andhra’s second best batsman last season. He averaged over 44 and has batted at a strike rate of over 100 in the last 10 matches, where he has scored 353 runs.

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’ top batsman

The opening batsman averages over 41 in his last 10 matches in one-day cricket. He was the team’s top scorer with 221 runs in 7 matches, including three fifties. While he couldn’t get going in the SMAT, we’re backing the 27-year-old to put on a show against Andhra.

Andhra Pradesh vs Railways Top Bowlers

KV Sasikanth to be Andhra Pradesh’s top bowler

Medium pacer KV Sasikanth is our pick to be Andhra’s best bowler in the match. He comes into the tournament after a sensational individual season in the 2024 SMAT where he took 14 wickets in 7 games, the highest of all bowlers from his team.

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ top bowler

With 9 wickets in 5 matches last season, Yuvraj Singh finished as Railways’ best bowler in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 26-year-old pacer has taken 14 wickets in his last seven matches and bowled at an economy of 5 runs per over. We think he could be the team’s go-to bowler against Andhra Pradesh.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Railways

We’re expecting a close encounter in Mumbai. And although the match could go either way, Railways have form on their side and are likely to edge it to get their tournament underway with a win.
  • Andhra Pradesh to Win - 1.90 (Batery)
  • Railways to Win -1.90 (Batery)
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