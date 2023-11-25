ANDP (Andhra) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction ANDP 98 % Chance of Winning ARU 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 25 at 9:00 AM IST.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Andhra had a disappointing end to the campaign as they lost the final group game against Chhattisgarh and missed the playoffs by two points as they ended up third on the table. This year, Andhra have had a disappointing start to the tournament. In the opening fixture against Himachal Pradesh, Andhra was bowled out for 206 and Himachal Pradesh managed to chase down the target with ease as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Arunachal Pradesh had a disappointing campaign last term as they failed to win a single game in the competition and ended up eighth on the table. This year, once again it feels like Arunachal Pradesh would struggle to compete in the tournament. In the opening game against Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh conceded 347 runs and was later bowled out for mere 186. As per our calculations, Andhra are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Andhra’s chances of winning - 98%

Arunachal Pradesh’s chances of winning - 2%

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Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Arunachal Pradesh batsmen had a difficult tournament last season as they failed to compete and were second best in every game they played last year. Neelam Obi, much like his counterparts, had an underwhelming tournament. In four matches, Obi managed to score 25 runs with an average of 6.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the opening game against Rajasthan, once against Obi failed to score well as he got out after scoring 15 runs in 25 balls which makes us believe, Obi would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture against a quality Andhra bowling attack.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the Sector 16 Stadium has favoured the team batting first. But two of the last three games have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Andhra News & Player List

Andhra Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Manish Golamaru, Tripurana Vijay, Shaik Rasheed, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Nitish Reddy, Prithvi Raj Yarra, KV Sasikanth, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Pinninti Tapaswi, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Kuntrapakam Raj, Bodhala Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Nitish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Batter Manish Golamaru All-rounder Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra had a solid season last year even though they eventually missed the playoffs. With 18 points, Andhra finished third on the table. This year, Andhra had a disappointing start to the season as they lost the season opener against Himachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh News & Player List

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Kumar Nyompu, Aprameya Jaiswal, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Likha Sonia, Divyanshu Yadav, Akshay Jain, Sachin Sharma, Nabam Abo, Yorjum Sera, Agnivesh Ayachi, Yab Niya Niia, Teshi Tiku, Aryan Sahani, Licha John

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi Batter Sachin Sharma Batter Kumar Nyompu Batter Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper Techi Doria All-rounder Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Likha Sonia All-rounder Yab Niya Niia All-rounder Akshay Jain Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh had a disappointing season last term as they failed to win a single game in the tournament and with two points ended up eighth on the table. Arunachal Pradesh lost the opening fixture against Rajasthan, they lost the game by 161 runs.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Head to Head

Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh went head to head last year and it turned out to be a brutal defeat for Arunachal Pradesh as they lost the game by 261 runs. Both teams have squared off only once prior to this upcoming fixture.

Total Matches: 1

Andhra: 1

Arunachal Pradesh: 0

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Andhra and Arunachal Pradesh fall in opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to expectations and quality. On one hand, Arunachal Pradesh has struggled to compete in this competition as they just do not possess enough quality to compete with the big boys. On other hand, Andhra Pradesh are considered as one of the top teams in this tournament and have enough experience to qualify for the playoffs this year. Both sides went head to head last year, Andhra managed an opening stand of 123 runs in the game and posted a mammoth score of 367. In response Arunachal Pradesh was bowled out 106 which is less than the opening partnership that Andhra managed in the game. In the last five matches, Arunachal Pradesh has managed an opening stand of 7, 1, 1, 1 and 33 averaging 8.6 runs which is pretty low. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, Arunachal Pradesh had conceded a bigger opening stand in four of the last five matches which makes us believe Andhra would have a bigger opening stand in the upcoming match.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Test Sector 16 Stadium, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.001 Bet Now! Arunachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 36.00 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Team Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra’s top batter

Andhra batsmen failed to show up in the opening fixture against Himachal Pradesh and it's hard to make a pick based on one game. Srikar Bharat had a solid campaign last year as he ended up with 220 runs. It's only a matter of time before he starts scoring against Andhra which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sachin Sharma to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Even though Arunachal Pradesh got annihilated in the opening fixture against Rajasthan, Sachin Sharma had a fabulous debut. In his first game for Arunachal Pradesh, Sharma scored a brilliant half century and was the top scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Andhra’s top bowler

Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased tremendous potential last year as he was the top three wicket taker for Andhra Pradesh last season. It would be hard to take much from the opening fixture, hence we will go with this 20 year old prodigy who could have a breakout year this term which makes him our top pick in this fixture.

Nabam Abo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

Nabam Abo had an underwhelming campaign last season as he ended up with three wickets in six matches. But this season, Abo has started off the campaign with a banger, he was exceptional against Rajasthan and ended up with 4/55 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.