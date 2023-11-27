Andhra vs Assam Match Prediction ANDP 45 % Chance of Winning ASM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.668 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra Pradesh and Assam battle out in match 47 (Group D) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday 27th November, 2023. The match will be played at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Andhra vs Assam Chance of Winning

Andhra won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh in round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy group D clash on Saturday. Bowling first Andhra restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 234/4 in 50 overs. Nitish Reddy (1/37), Pinniti Tapaswi (1/37), Manish Golamaru (1/40) and Tripurana Vijay (1/44) were the top performers with the ball for Andhra Pradesh. After a brilliant bowling effort from the bowlers, Andhra batting unit stepped up and chased down the target in 34.1 overs on the back of scintillating hundreds from Ashwin Hebbar (103 runs in 93 balls) and Srikar Bharat (117 runs in 108 balls). After a loss in the first match of the tournament, Andhra Pradesh bounced back with a much needed win against Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam are coming off a loss in the last match against Gujarat by 36 runs. Bowling first Assam struggled to contain runs and as a result, Gujarat finished at 320/8. Mrinmoy Dutta (2/62) and Akash Sengupta (2/79) were the stand out performers with the ball for Assam. With the task of chasing down a huge total Assam’s opening batsman Denish Das (54 runs in 38 balls) scored a quickfire half century and set the tone for the run-chase. Sumit Ghadigoankar (49 runs in 59 balls), Riyan Parag (32 runs in 28 balls) and Sibsankar Roy (42 runs in 64 balls) contributed with the bat but Assam lost wickets at regular intervals in the end and were bowled out for 284 runs in 47.1 overs.

Andhra’s chance of winning: 45%

Assam’s chance of winning: 55%

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Andhra vs Assam Betting Tips

Srikar Bharat scored a magnificent century (117 runs) in the last match against Arunachal Pradesh. Bharat has scored 510 runs in the last 10 list A matches. Considering his form in the last match, we back Srikar Bharat to score 50 or more runs against Assam.

Andhra vs Assam Toss Prediction

The pitch at Government Model Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh favours batsmen and the bowlers have found it tough to pick up wickets on this track. In the last two matches played at this venue the team batting first won one match and the team batting second won one match. The average 1st innings score is 291 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Government Model Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Monday, 27th November is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Andhra Players List

Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, K P Sai Rahul, Tripurana Vijay, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Kuntrapakam Raj, Kirdant Karan Shinde, Bodhala Kumar

Andhra Probable Playing XI

Players Name Role Hanuma Vihari Batsman Ashwin Hebbar Batsman Srikar Bharat Wicket Keeper Shaik Rasheed Batsman Ricky Bhui Batsman Nitish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Manish Golamaru Bowler KP Sai Rahul Bowler Tripurana Vijay Bowler Pinniti Tapaswi Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra won three and lost two of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets.

Assam Players List

Denish Das, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Riyan Parag (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty, Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Avinov Choudhury

Assam Probable Playing XI

Players Name Role Kunal Saikia Wicket Keeper Denish Das Batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Saahil Jain Batsman Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Abir Chakraborthy Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam won three and lost two of the last five list A matches played. They lost their last match against Gujarat by 36 runs.

Andhra vs Assam Head to Head Record

Andhra and Assam never played a match against one another in Vijay Hazare Trophy. This will be the first time both teams clash off in List A cricket.

Andhra vs Assam Betting Odds

Assam to win an opening Partnership

Andhra Pradesh on average scored 19 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches, while Assam on average scored 26 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent form of both the teams, we predict Assam to win an opening partnership against Andhra Pradesh.

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Andhra vs Assam Top Batters

Srikar Bharat to be the top batter for Andhra Pradesh

Srikar Bharat scored a match winning hundred (117 runs in 108 balls) in the last match against Arunachal Pradesh. Bharat has been in good form in recent times and has scored 510 runs in the last 10 list A matches at an average 72.86 and at a strike rate 101.59. We believe Srikar Bharat to continue his good run of form and be the top scorer for Andhra Pradesh against Assam.

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag scored 32 runs in 28 balls in the last match against Gujarat. Parag has been in top notch in recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he was the leading run-scorer for Assam. The 22 year old right hand batter has scored 584 runs in the last 10 List A matches at an average 64.89 and a strike rate of 122.68. We predict Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam against Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra vs Assam Top Bowlers

Nitish Reddy to be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh

Nitish Reddy bowled a magical spell in the last match (1/37) against Arunachal Pradesh. Nitish Reddy bowls accurate lines and lengths and has been the wicket taker in middle overs. He has picked up 8 wickets in the last 9 list A matches at an economy 4.80. We Predict Nitish Reddy to come good and be the top bowler for Andhra Pradesh.

Mukhtair Hussain to be the top bowler for Assam

Mukhtair Hussain picked up one wicket in the last match against Gujarat. Hussain is one of the most consistent bowlers who picks up wickets for Assam and he is one of the strike bowlers for his team. The 24-year old right hand medium fast bowler 15 wickets in the last 10 list A at an economy of 4.33. We back Mukhtair Hussain to be the top bowler for Assam against Andhra Pradesh.