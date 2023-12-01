Andhra vs Gujarat Match Prediction ANDP 17 % Chance of Winning GUJ 83 % Place a bet Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Andhra and Gujarat will clash in the 75th games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The Group D fixture is scheduled to be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh on December 1, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Andhra vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Andhra is having a terrible campaign in the competition. They started their journey with a loss but showed progress with a win in their next outing. However, the side lost their next two games. With that, Andhra is placed at the 6th place with 3 wins and a loss in 4 games. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.694. Andhra have a fragile batting order and will have to do better in order to win games.

Gujarat, on the flipside, are having a great time in the competition. They have won two games in a row and will be riding high on a good winning momentum. Gujarat have 3 wins and a loss in 4 games of the competition and are placed 2nd in the points table. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 1.082. Gujarat will be looking to earn their next set of points in their campaign and aim for the top place in their respective group.

Gujarat's chance of winning: 83%

Andhra’s chance of winning: 17%

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Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Gujarat to score higher before 1st dismissal

Gujarat boasts a strong batting order. Their opening partnerships have been subtle and effective in giving their team the start they require in the games. The pair scored 22, 9, 37 & 44 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Their opening order involves Priyank Panchal and Urvil Patel who average at 11.75 & 186.00 respectively in the competition. However, this betting tip inclines more into the abysmal performance of the Andhra bowlers in the competition. Andhra conceded 50, 52, 26 & 139 runs before picking their first wicket in the four games. All these scores determine the ineffectiveness of the top bowling order of the team. Having said that, Gujarat are expected to score for the first wicket in the next game.

Andhra vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

This is usually a good chasing ground. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 200 runs. The majority of the matches played at this venue have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide an exciting battle between bat and ball. The weather forecast for Friday’s clash is going to be sunny with light winds.

Andhra Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Kavuri Saiteja, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), KS Bharat (c & wk), Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prithvi Raj, Tripurana Vijay

Andhra Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Srikar Bharat (C & WK) Wicket-keeper batter Ricky Bhui Batter Manish Golamaru All-rounder Nitish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler Bodhala Kumar Bowler Madhav Rayudu Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra lost their last last match against Rajasthan by 38 runs. They have lost three of their four Vijay Trophy 2023 matches.

Gujarat Players List

Kshitij Patel, Het Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal, Kathan Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Jayveer Parmar, Chirag Gandhi, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Urvil Patel, Umang Kumar, Shen Patel, Aarya Desai.

Gujarat Probable Playing XI

Kathan Patel All-rounder Priyank Panchal Batter Urvil Patel Wicket Keeper Kshitij Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Chintan Gaja (C) All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Vishal Jayswal Bowler Jayveer Parmar Bowler Arzan Nagaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat won three of their last four games of the current competition. They won their last game against Uttar Pradesh by 5 wickets.

Andhra vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed four times in the history of the competition where both of them won two games each.

Gujarat Won: 2

Andhra Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Andhra vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Andhra faced Rajasthan in their last outing. Rajasthan bundled out for 290 runs in the game. Pinninti Tapaswi was the pick of the bowlers for Andhra and finished with figures of 4 for 47 in his full quota of overs. Chasing the target, Andhra were all out for 252 runs in the game. Ashwin Hebbar finished the innings with the top-score of 68 runs off 89 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Hanuma Vihari who scored 60 runs off 80 balls with the help of nine boundaries. However, as soon as they lost their wickets, the remaining batters in the team lost their wickets quite swiftly in the game. Eventually, Andhra had to lose the game by 38 runs.

Gujarat faced Uttar Pradesh in their last game. UP scored 232 runs in the game, losing 8 wickets in the process. Chintan Gaja picked 4 wickets whereas Jayveer Parmar was content with 3 wickets to his name. Gujarat successfully chased down the target with 5 wickets & 74 balls remaining in the game. Urvil Patel played well for Gujarat and finished the innings with the top-score of 86 runs off 83 balls with Kshitij Patel who scored unbeaten 83 off 99 balls.

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Andhra vs Gujarat Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat

Urvil Patel blasted off as soon as he entered the competition with the scores of 100* & 86 runs in the two games. He has a total of 186 runs in 2 games. He will be expected to score many runs in the next game.

K Ashwin Hebbar to be Andhra's top batter

K Ashwin Hebbar scored 221 runs in 4 games at an average of 73.66. He has a century and two fifties in his campaign. He posted the scores of 0, 103*, 50 & 68 runs in four games respectively. He is in terrific form and will be expected to do the same in the next outing.

Andhra vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Chintan Gaja to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Chintan Gaja will be the top bowler for Gujarat in the competition. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 4.13. He picked 4 wickets for 27 runs in his last game.

Pinninti Tapaswi to be the top bowler for Andhra

Pinninti Tapaswi picked 5 wickets in 2 games with an economy rate of 4.94. He picked 4 wickets for 47 runs in the last game.