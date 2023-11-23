ANDP (Andhra) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction
ANDP
39%
Chance of Winning
HIM
61%
Test
Government Model Senior Secondary School
Facts:
- Andhra is responsible for achieving the largest victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having won against Arunachal Pradesh by 145 runs.
- Himachal is responsible for the second highest victory against Sikkim in the same tournament since they won by 140 runs.
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning
Andhra had something to write home about in their 2022 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they finished third in the Group C standings with four wins out of seven matches. However, they seem to have moved backwards in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they managed three wins out of seven matches but finished sixth in the Group C standings. They managed to defeat Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat.
Himachal Pradesh had a disappointing end to their 2022 campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they finished in the penultimate position of the Group A standings with just two wins in the bag. This year, however, they appear to have turned things around in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they finished in second place in the Group B standings with five wins out of seven matches. Their improvement is drastic as they defeated Odisha, Chandigarh, Bihar, Services and Sikkim.
- Andhra chance of winning - 39%
- Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 61%
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips
Shaik Rasheed was Andhra’s top batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 240 runs in six innings, followed by Ricky Bhui with 234 runs in seven innings. Hanuma Vihari also did much of the scoring for his team, having accumulated 229 runs in seven innings. Their bowling department had Cheepurapalli Stephen who single-handedly bagged 15 wickets in seven innings, making him the top wicket-taker of the team.
Himachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, Prashant Chopra, was excellent with the bat, having contributed 288 runs in seven innings. Their skipper, Nikhil Gangta, was next with 241 runs in just five innings, including one half-century and a century. Mayank Dagar claimed ten wickets for the team while Rishi Dhawan captured nine of them.
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. A total of 12 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy matches have been held at the venue before, and seven of those have been won by teams batting first. Considering this advantage, it is likely that the toss winner will elect to bat first during the upcoming match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests that conditions will be quite conducive for a game of cricket as there is no chance of rainfall at Chandigarh. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
Andhra Player List
Srikar Bharat (c), Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Kuntrapakam Raj, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, Bodhala Kumar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Srikar Bharat (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Yara Sandeep
|
All-rounder
|
Pinninti Tapaswi
|
All-rounder
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
Bowler
|
Manish Golamaru
|
Bowler
|
Kavuri Saiteja
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra’s form took a downturn and there is a lingering doubt about whether they would be able to overcome Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Player List
Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batter
|
Prashant Chopra
|
Batter
|
Ankush Bains
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumeet Verma
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Gangta (C)
|
Batter
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
All-rounder
|
Vinay Galetiya
|
Bowler
|
Kanwar Abhinay
|
Bowler
|
Arpit Guleria
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
Himachal Pradesh has experienced immense improvement and it is obvious in their results. They are in a position to deliver and beat Andhra in their forthcoming encounter.
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head
Andhra and Himachal Pradesh locked horns in the 2021 season of the tournament. Andhra emerged victorious by 30 runs.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Andhra - 1
Himachal Pradesh - 0
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds
Prashant Chopra to score a half-century against Andhra
Prashant Chopra, Himachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, was their second highest run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was able to amass 288 runs in total in seven innings. In their last match against Sikkim, Chopra showcased exceptional prowess with the bat as he was able to garner 66 runs in 47 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 140.43. He can be anticipated to carry that momentum into the upcoming match and possibly convert his potential into a half-century against Andhra.
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh
Test
Government Model Senior Secondary School, null
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters
Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s Best Batter
Ricky Bhui emerged as the top batsman for Andhra with 234 runs in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He achieved a remarkable strike rate of 184.25 and an average of 58.50. He was also one of their top run getters during the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 261 runs in six innings. He can be expected to be their batsman.
Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter
Prashant Chopra was Himachal Pradesh’s top performing batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 288 runs in seven innings. His strike rate was quite good considering it was 131.50 and his average was 41.14. He showcased brilliant form during the tournament and can be expected to remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers
Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’s Best Bowler
Andhra’s premier bowler, Cheepurapalli Stephen, was absolutely phenomenal with the ball during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season, having captured 15 wickets in seven innings. He was also highly economical with the ball, given that his economy rate was 8.40 and he had an average of 14.66. There is a good chance he will maintain his position as their top bowler.
Mayank Dagar to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler
Mayank Dagar was able to claim ten wickets during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in seven innings, making him the top wicket-taker for his team. His economy rate was also quite impressive, given that it stood at 8.48. He also had an average of 22.90. It is highly likely that he will be able to defend his spot as their top bowler and emerge as their premier bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Himachal Pradesh
- Andhra to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
- Himachal Pradesh to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch