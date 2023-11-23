ANDP (Andhra) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction ANDP 39 % Chance of Winning HIM 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra and Himachal Pradesh will clash for the second time ever in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. The match is going to be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and it will commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Andhra had something to write home about in their 2022 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they finished third in the Group C standings with four wins out of seven matches. However, they seem to have moved backwards in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they managed three wins out of seven matches but finished sixth in the Group C standings. They managed to defeat Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat.

Himachal Pradesh had a disappointing end to their 2022 campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they finished in the penultimate position of the Group A standings with just two wins in the bag. This year, however, they appear to have turned things around in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they finished in second place in the Group B standings with five wins out of seven matches. Their improvement is drastic as they defeated Odisha, Chandigarh, Bihar, Services and Sikkim.

Andhra chance of winning - 39%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 61%

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Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Shaik Rasheed was Andhra’s top batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 240 runs in six innings, followed by Ricky Bhui with 234 runs in seven innings. Hanuma Vihari also did much of the scoring for his team, having accumulated 229 runs in seven innings. Their bowling department had Cheepurapalli Stephen who single-handedly bagged 15 wickets in seven innings, making him the top wicket-taker of the team.

Himachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, Prashant Chopra, was excellent with the bat, having contributed 288 runs in seven innings. Their skipper, Nikhil Gangta, was next with 241 runs in just five innings, including one half-century and a century. Mayank Dagar claimed ten wickets for the team while Rishi Dhawan captured nine of them.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. A total of 12 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy matches have been held at the venue before, and seven of those have been won by teams batting first. Considering this advantage, it is likely that the toss winner will elect to bat first during the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that conditions will be quite conducive for a game of cricket as there is no chance of rainfall at Chandigarh. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c), Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Karan Shinde, Manish Golamaru, Kuntrapakam Raj, Kavuri Saiteja, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, Bodhala Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat (C) Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler Kavuri Saiteja Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra’s form took a downturn and there is a lingering doubt about whether they would be able to overcome Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-keeper Sumeet Verma Batter Nikhil Gangta (C) Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Vinay Galetiya Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has experienced immense improvement and it is obvious in their results. They are in a position to deliver and beat Andhra in their forthcoming encounter.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Andhra and Himachal Pradesh locked horns in the 2021 season of the tournament. Andhra emerged victorious by 30 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Andhra - 1

Himachal Pradesh - 0

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Prashant Chopra to score a half-century against Andhra

Prashant Chopra, Himachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, was their second highest run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was able to amass 288 runs in total in seven innings. In their last match against Sikkim, Chopra showcased exceptional prowess with the bat as he was able to garner 66 runs in 47 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 140.43. He can be anticipated to carry that momentum into the upcoming match and possibly convert his potential into a half-century against Andhra.

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Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Ricky Bhui emerged as the top batsman for Andhra with 234 runs in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He achieved a remarkable strike rate of 184.25 and an average of 58.50. He was also one of their top run getters during the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 261 runs in six innings. He can be expected to be their batsman.

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Prashant Chopra was Himachal Pradesh’s top performing batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 288 runs in seven innings. His strike rate was quite good considering it was 131.50 and his average was 41.14. He showcased brilliant form during the tournament and can be expected to remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Andhra’s premier bowler, Cheepurapalli Stephen, was absolutely phenomenal with the ball during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season, having captured 15 wickets in seven innings. He was also highly economical with the ball, given that his economy rate was 8.40 and he had an average of 14.66. There is a good chance he will maintain his position as their top bowler.

Mayank Dagar to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Mayank Dagar was able to claim ten wickets during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in seven innings, making him the top wicket-taker for his team. His economy rate was also quite impressive, given that it stood at 8.48. He also had an average of 22.90. It is highly likely that he will be able to defend his spot as their top bowler and emerge as their premier bowler once again.