Facts: Vaibhav Arora has taken the world by storm in List A cricket, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 5.60

Satyanarayana Raju has already picked nine wickets at an average of 25.00- and an economy rate of 5.21

Prashant Chopra is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 378 runs at an average of 75.60 at a strike rate of 86.10

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Andhra are not essentially a very good side, but they are a bunch of players who understand their strengths and weaknesses pretty well. Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar deliver when it matters the most, with C Stephen and Satyanarayan Raju adding a new layer of confidence to their bowling.

Similarly, for Himachal Pradesh, strengths are not really an issue but it has to come together in a bigger way. Rishi Dhawan has been amazing with the bat and ball, but the real difference has been Prashant Chopra. If Mayank Dagar and Ankit Kalsi can add more value with the ball and bat, respectively, then we’d be in a better position to bet on them.

AND’s chance of winning is 58%

HP’s chance of winning is 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

If you’re serious about making money, you definitely should have a high stake on Prashant Chopra. He is one of the most consistent batters for Himachal Pradesh whereas Mayank Dagar definitely deserves your attention by virtue of being their best spinner. From the Andhra unit, you should close your eyes and have a decent stake on Srikar Bharat. As Ashwin Hebbar continues to deliver on the promise, there’s nothing less we would expect from him.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex, has hosted a total of 30 List A matches, with the chasing side winning 17 games as compared to 13 wins by the batting first team. Captains have decided to bowl first on 25 of those occasions - indicating a strong affinity towards bowling first nature of the surface.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain during the clash between Andhra and Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai. The maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees, whereas some retained overseas moisture will be present.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Bodhala Kumar, Pruthvi Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Andimani Teja, Shambu Akhil, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Munnangi Abhinav, Midde Anjaneyulu

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler C Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

In five rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Andhra have won four and lost a couple of games, which positioned them at the third place on the points table.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ankit Kalsi, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan (c), Apporav Walia, Digvijay Rangi, Arpit Guleria, Sumeet Verma, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Vinay Galetiya, Divesh Sharma, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora, Ayush Jamwal, Nikhil Gangta

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kalsi Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Mani Sharma Wicket-keeper Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Apporav Walia Batter Digvijay Rangi All-rounder Arpit Guleria All-rounder Sumeet Verma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Singh Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh haven’t been able to manage things the right way this year, with just two wins from six games. The lack of contribution from the middle-order batters and the underperformance of bowlers have played a big role in the situation and the 2021-22 champions will aim to salvage some pride by getting the win on Sunday.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Head-To-Head

Andhra and Himachal Pradesh have played against each other twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with both sides winning one game each. The last time both teams met each other was at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh in which in 2023 which Himachal won by seven wickets.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Andhra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Andhra’s success lies in the opening batting, with the likes of Ashwin Hebbar and Srikar Bharat adding tangible batting strength. With Rickey Bhui to follow, there’s no doubt about this market yielding dividends. Overall, in the ongoing competition, Andhra have a powerplay average of 57, which is good enough for us to have confidence in them.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh India Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.687 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Ashwin Hebbar to be Andhra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Ashwin Hebbar has already scored 413 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at an incredible average of 103.25 at a strike rate of 83.60, including a couple of centuries and one half-century. Easily the best batter in the entire tournament, Hebbar brings a wealth of experience to his role, and we can make a good addition to our overall plans by betting heavily on him.

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’ best batter (Batery)

Prashant Chopra is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 378 runs at an average of 75.60 at a strike rate of 86.10. He already has two centuries and one fifty, making him central to Himachal Pradesh’s plans. Overall in his List A career, Chopra has 4012 runs at an average of 41.79, with eight centuries and 22 half-centuries. Convinced now? Go for it.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Satyanarayana Raju to be Andhra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Satyanarayana Raju has been picking wickets like plucking apples from the garden. He made his debut in the ongoing tournament and has already picked nine wickets at an average of 25.00- and an economy rate of 5.21. He hasn’t gone wicketless in any of the matches so far - which should be his strength, and we can leverage that to bring results to our kitty.

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Batery)

Vaibhav Arora has taken the world by storm in List A cricket, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 5.60. In his List A cricket, he has taken 35 wickets at an average of 24.45 at an economy rate of 5.11. You should bet on him for the potential he possess and what value he adds to our total.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Andhra Andhra to Win -1.73 (Batery)

Himachal Pradesh to Win - 2.10 (Batery) I am going out with Andhra, not just because they have a better standing on the points table but because they are an all-encompassing unit with a definitive understanding of what works for them. The likes of Stephen and Raju have ensured that there is no letup in the bowling department, adding a layer of virtuosity to the campaign. Go for them, and you won’t be disappointed. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







