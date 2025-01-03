Andhra vs Maharashtra Match Prediction
AP
25%
Chance of Winning
MAH
75%
India
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Facts:
- Siddhesh Veer has taken the Vijay Hazare Trophy by storm, scoring 341 runs at an average of 113.66
- In the last five matches, he has scores of 108*, 66*, 27, 31, and 132, which puts his average at 121.33 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy
- With eight wickets from five games, Satyanarayana Raju is currently Andhra’s highest wicket-taker which came at an average of 23.00
Andhra vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning
Andhra have been supremely focused on the outcome to win matches, with stage-based roles distributed among all players. With the likes of Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Rickey Bhui and C Stephen ensuring their part is done successfully, Andhra are focused on adding one more win to the kitty.
On the other hand, Maharashtra’s journey in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy is perfect. Riding on incredible all-round performances from all players, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are yet to lose a single game in the ongoing tournament, primarily because of the kind of strength they possess across all positions.
AND’s chance of winning is 25%
MAH’s chance of winning is 75%
Andhra vs Maharashtra Betting Tips
In certain games, Ruturaj Gaikwad has demoted hismself down the order to give others a chance in the batting line-up, but it’d be stupid of us not putting a significant amount of stake on him to do well. Bet on Siddhesh Veer as he continues to become the mainstay of the side. Ashwin Hebbar and Srikar Bharat demand a mighty leap of faith from us, knowing their batting will be the eventual differentiator here.
Andhra vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has hosted a total of 12 List A matches, with the chasing sides winning eight games as compared to four games by the batting first teams. 11 out of 12 times, the toss-winning captains have decided to bowl first, which shows a strong indication of teams choosing to do what they did. The average first innings score at the venue is 249/8 whereas the average first innings winning score is 315/8.
Weather Report
There’s no chance of rain in Navi Mumbai during the game day, with the maximum temprature going to stay around 29 degrees. Will there be some moisture? Sure, but that’ll be it.
Andhra Player List
Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Bodhala Kumar, Pruthvi Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Andimani Teja, Shambu Akhil, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Munnangi Abhinav, Midde Anjaneyulu
Predicted Playing XI
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Srikar Bharat
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Wicket-keeper
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Ashwin Hebbar
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Batter
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Shaik Rasheed
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Batter
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Ricky Bhui
|
All-rounder
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Pinninti Tapaswi
|
Batter
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Yara Sandeep
|
All-rounder
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Bodhala Kumar
|
All-rounder
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KV Sasikanth
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All-rounder
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Tripurana Vijay
|
Bowler
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Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
|
C Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
In five rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Andhra have won four and lost one encounter, which positioned them at second place on the points table. On the basis of having a superior net run rate, if they can beat Maharashtra tomorrow, it will be a good opportunity for them to move ahead of the chasing pack and be at the top position on the points table.
Maharashtra Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Om Bhosale
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Veer
|
Batter
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Azim Kazi
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Naik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Satyajeet Bachhav
|
Bowler
|
Rajneesh Gurbani
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Dadhe
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Team Form
Maharashtra are easily the best team in the entire group and the results talk for themselves. Having won all five games so far, they are sitting at the top of the table and a win tomorrow will more or less confirm the top spot.
Andhra vs Maharashtra Head-To-Head
Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have surprisingly played only once against each other, way back in 2015, and Maharashtra won that encounter by 47 runs in Palam. Chance for Andhra to make it all square?
Andhra vs Maharashtra Betting Odds
Maharashtra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)
Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad is fiddling around the batting order, sometimes demoting himself against smaller teams, Maharashtra have contineud to score heavy in the powerplay. As a matter of fact, they have scored over 50 runs in all of those encounters, making it a habit of sorts. What transpires further is the fact that Maharashtra are an all encompassing side, so don’t worry too much about the validity of the bet.
Andhra vs Maharashtra
India
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null
Andhra vs Maharashtra Best Batters
Ashwin Hebbar to be Andhra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)
Ashwin Hebbar has a style of batting that is tailor-made for List A cricket. With 1918 runs at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 80.05, Hebbar has made himself a utility opening batter for Andhra. In the last five matches, he has scores of 108*, 66*, 27, 31, and 132, which puts his average at 121.33 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Siddhesh Veer to be Maharashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)
Siddhesh Veer has taken the Vijay Hazare Trophy by storm, scoring 341 runs at an average of 113.66. In five innings, he has one century and two half-centuries, making him such a force of nature. The fifth highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, Veer has an opportunity to break free and set himself up for discussion with a new found energy.
Andhra vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers
Satyanarayana Raju to be Andhra’s best bowler (Batery)
Satyanarayana Raju made his List A debut in the ongoing season and he has made himself accustomed to the challenges. With eight wickets from five games, he is currently Andhra’s highest wicket-taker which came at an average of 23.00 and an economy rate of 5.38. So trust him to deliver big in the upcoming clash.
Pradeep Dadhe to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Pradeep Dadhe has been at the thick of things for Maharashtra when it comes to bowling. With 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 18.00 and an economy rate of 4.09, Dadhe has become a mainstay for the Maharashtra side.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Maharashtra
- Andhra to Win - 3.20 (Batery)
- Maharashtra to Win - 1.35 (Batery)
Parimatch