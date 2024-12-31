Facts: One of the most consistent batters in Indian domestic cricket, Rickey Bhui has scored 2221 runs at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 81.32

Swarajeet Das has been the standout bowler for Meghalaya, with six wickets in three games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Stephen has scalped three wickets in three games, and overall, he has 37 wickets at an average of 30.45

Andhra vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Andhra have been playing out of their skin throughout the tournament and in more than one occasions, they have shown the prudence to deliver when it would have been easy to sit easy. The likes of Srikar Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar, and Rickey Bhui have delivered for the side in all crunch situations to ensure that things are managed properly.

However, Meghalaya couldn’t have asked for a worst performance to have happened to them. Sure, the draws were difficult but the way Meghalaya have surrendered in front of oppositions ensured they’re in for a hard time. The way Andhra bowlers are spitting fire at the moment, it’s going to take a lot to come to terms with the chances of Meghalaya posing any sort of challenge.

Andhra’s chance of winning is 99%

Meghalaya’s chance of winning is 1%

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Andhra vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Bet on skipper Srikar Bharat. Even though the wicket-keeper has been discarded from the Indian side, he is still a very important player for the side in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. You can’t discount Ashwin Hebbar for he knows how to bat long and score big as well. Leaving out C Stephen also wouldn’t be too good for your chances of winning big bucks from this VHT encounter. So go ahead and be confident of the aforementioned bets to secure a decent bag.

Andhra vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has hosted 23 List A matches since 2015 with the batting first side winning nine games as compared to 14 wins by the chasing side. 20 out of those 23 games, toss winning teams have decided to bowl first - indicating a clear pattern.

Weather Report

There will be no rain during the match between Andhra and Meghalaya in Mumbai, with the maximum temperature hovering around 29 degrees. There will be a little impact of overnight dew crushing the bowlers.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Bodhala Kumar, Pruthvi Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Andimani Teja, Shambu Akhil, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Munnangi Abhinav, Midde Anjaneyulu

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler C Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

In three rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Andhra has won two and lost one encounter, which positioned them at second place on the points table. They will be aiming to break through and get to first position, removing Maharashtra from the top.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya secured one win in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but this year, they’re yet to open the account. Currently, they have lost all three games to sit at the bottom of the table.

Andhra vs Meghalaya Head-To-Head

Andhra and Meghalaya have never faced each other in List A cricket and this is going to be their very first game.

Andhra vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Andhra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

For Andhra, Ashwin Hebbar and Srikar Bharat have delivered for the side individually, with their average opening partnership in the last two years being 54. One of the most important things to look forward to in the upcoming clash. That tells you why we should go for this bet without worrying about the outcome.

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Andhra vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

One of the most consistent batters in Indian domestic cricket, Rickey Bhui has scored 2221 runs at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 81.32. He has scored three centuries and 16 half-centuries in the process - making him one of the most versatile players in the game. That tells you everything you need to know. Go for him to make it count.

Arpit Bhatewara to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Parimatch)

Arpit Bhatewara has just started in List A cricket, and has amassed 99 runs in four innings. But if his returns in first-class cricket are anything to go by, we surely can deliver a big surprise through him. In just three first-class matches, Bhatewara has amassed 172 runs at an average of 28.66. He can make sure things go his way in the upcoming clash against Andhra.

Andhra vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

C Stephen to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Batery)

Five out of six bowlers for Andhra this season has experience of playing less than 10 List A matches, with only Cheepurapalli Stephen coming with some pedigree. Stephen has shown that with his bowling, scalping three wickets in three games, and overall, he has 37 wickets at an average of 30.45. That tells you he may go on to do well in the next game against Services.

Swarajeet Das to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)

Swarajeet Das has been the standout bowler for Meghalaya, with six wickets in three games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Overall, in his List A career, he has 16 wickets to make sure his career is well designed. He has shown enough promise with the ball to move the opposition out of their base.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Andhra Andhra to Win - 1.00 (Parimatch)

Meghalaya to Win - 13.00 (Parimatch) There shouldn’t be any confusion on who you’re going to bet in the upcoming clash. Both sides sit at the opposite side of the spectrum, with fortunes in the ongoing tournament working in a very tangential way. Whereas Andhra have bolstered every single department, Meghalaya are yet to find a single contributor who could be some sort of difference. In such situations, it is always advisable to bet on the side you’re sure would win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







