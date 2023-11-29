Andhra vs Rajasthan Match Prediction
ANDP
89%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
11%
Test
Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground
Facts:
- Rajasthan's Rahul Chahal (10) is the highest wicket-taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
- Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda is one of the eight batters to have crossed the 200-run mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
- Andhra captain Srikar Bharat has scored 134 runs from his first three matches in the tournament.
Andhra vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning
Group C table-toppers Rajasthan are the favourites to beat Andhra in their upcoming fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Rajasthan have won each of their last three matches. In their last match, they defeated a strong UP squad by 60 runs. They registered wins against Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat in their first two matches.
The Rajasthan bowling unit bundled out Uttar Pradesh for 151 runs in 41.5 overs. India internationals Khaleel Ahmed picked three wickets, while Rahul Chahar picked five wickets in the match. The batting also has the likes of Deepak Hooda and Mahipal Lomror featuring in it.
Andhra are also a decent unit but have failed to make any mark so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Despite having the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat and Ricky Bhui featuring in the squad, Andhra are reeling at the sixth spot in Group D after losing two of their three matches. They lost to Assam by five wickets in their last match. Andhra's only win came against a lower-ranked Arunachal Pradesh.
The aforementioned scenario is hinting towards another Rajasthan win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
Andhra Chance of Winning - 89%
Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 11%
Andhra vs Rajasthan Betting Tips
Eyes will be on Andhra opener Hanuma Vihari who scored 23 off 30 against Assam. The 30-year-old scored 21 and 5 in his first two matches. The star batter would be looking to score big against Rajasthan.
Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda will also be a star attraction in the match. He scored 12 runs off 10 in his last outing. The 28-year-old scored a hundred in his first match and followed it with a fifty in the second.
Andhra vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction
Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first in the last match at the venue and won the match by eight wickets. In the second last match Uttar Pradesh elected to field first and won by seven wickets. The trend of winning the toss and opting to field is expected to continue.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday. With a humidity level of 58 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 6 km/h at the ground.
Andhra Player List
Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Kavuri Saiteja, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), KS Bharat (c & wk), Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prithvi Raj, Tripurana Vijay
Andhra Playing XI
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Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
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Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
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Srikar Bharat (C & WK)
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Wicket-keeper batter
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Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Manish golamaru
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All-rounder
|
Nitish Reddy
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All-rounder
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KV Sasikanth
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Bowler
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Tripurana Vijay
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Bowler
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C Stephen
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Bowler
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Madhav Rayudu
|
Bowler
Andhra Recent Form
Andhra lost their last last match against Assam by five wickets. They have lost two of their three Vijay Trophy 2023 matches. They have lost three of their last five matches.
Rajasthan Player List
Abhijeet Tomar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda (c), Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Sahil Dhiwan, Kunal Singh Rathore (Wk), Samarpit Joshi (Wk), Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar
Rajasthan Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhijeet Tomar
|
Batter
|
Yash Kothari
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Sahil Dhawan
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All-rounder
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Deepak Hooda (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Lamba
|
Batter
|
Kunal Singh Rathore (WK)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Rahul Chahar
|
All-Bowler
|
Arafat Khan
|
Bowler
|
Aniket Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Recent Form
Rajasthan have won each of their matches in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Overall, they have lost just one of their last five matches.
Andhra vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played two List A games against each other till date. Andhra have won both of them.
Andhra vs Rajasthan Betting Odds
Andhra opening partnership to be over 19.5
Andhra opening pair Ashwin Hebbar and Hanuma Vihari partnered for 51 runs in their last match against Assam. Vihari scored 23 runs, while Hebbar hit a fifty. They forged an 8 and 9-run partnership in their first two matches. Rajasthan have a decent bowling unit, but Ashwin Hebbar and Hanuma Vihari would look to give a second successive strong start to their time. The pair should score over 20 runs together.
Andhra vs Rajasthan
Test
Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, null
Andhra vs Rajasthan Top Batters
Srikar Bharat to be the top batter for Andhra
Andhra captain Srikar Bharat was dismissed for an 8-ball duck in his last match against Assam. The 30-year-old kicked off his campaign with 17 runs against Himachal Pradesh and unbeaten 117 against Arunachal Pradesh in the second match. Overall, he has featured in 67 List A matches and scored 2084 runs at an average of 34.73. He has seven hundreds and six fifties to his name in the format.
Mahipal Lomror to be the top batter for Rajasthan
Mahipal Lomror scored 33 off 33 in his last outing against Uttar Pradesh. His innings consisted of four fours and a six. The 24-year-old scored 26 unbeaten runs in his second-last match against Gujarat. Overall, the top-order batter has featured in 49 List A matches and scored 1782 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 82.76. He has one List A hundred and 16 fifties to his name.
Andhra vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers
M Madhav Rayudu to be the top batter for Andhra
M Madhav Rayudu picked four wickets for 36 runs in nine overs against Assam. The 27-year-old starred in his debut match and would look to follow it up with another impressive show. He also has the experience of playing in three first-class matches in which he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 16.18.
Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan
The leg-spinner picked five wickets for 41 runs in 8.5 overs in his last outing against Uttar Pradesh. He also picked a five-fer against Arunachal Pradesh. He did not bowl against Gujarat. Overall, the 24-year-old has picked 90 wickets in 50 List A matches. He carries a bowling average of 23.48 and an economy rate of 23.48.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Andhra
Rajasthan to win @ 1.13 (Parimatch)
Andhra to win @ 4.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch