Facts: Cheepurapalli Stephen has taken 35 List A wickets to go with 112 first-class and 84 T20 wickets

Deepak Chahar has taken 82 wickets in List A format of the game, having an average of 27.04

Deepak Hooda has scored 2902 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 94.55 in his List A career

Andhra vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

For the longest time, Ashwin Hebbar was one of India’s most promising batters, having scored consistently in domestic cricket. That is no more the case now, but innings like the one he played against Railways were so good that he would be dying to bet on Andhra. With the likes of Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, and KV Sasikanth in the side, there has to be a good bet on them to win the upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have the likes of Kartik Sharma, Shubham Grewhal, Deepak Chahar, and Rahul Chahar in the side, making them a very good team on paper. The balanced nature of Rajasthan makes you feel so involved and hence, don’t be surprised if they come back from the defeat with elan and secure a handsome win at the Wankhede.

AND’s chance of winning is 30%

RAJ’s chance of winning is 70%

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Andhra vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Can you really not bet on Mahipal Lormor? He’s one of the most promising batters of our generation and has shown his range in the IPL as an impact player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. To go with him, there’s the effevescence of wicket-keeper Kartik Sharma, who scored 123 in the previous clash. Ricky Bhui has always been a dominant force in domestic cricket and you betting on him will just go on to make a long way into financial future.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country at the moment. The venue has hosted 14 List A games since January 2020, with the batting first and chasing side winning seven games each. The average first innings score during the timeframe being 267/8 as compared to average first innings winning score of 321/8.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain in Mumbai during the clash and the weather will be pleasant for the game. There will, however, be some moisture in the morning, which may aid the pacers but the batters will enjoy it more.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Bodhala Kumar, Pruthvi Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Andimani Teja, Shambu Akhil, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Munnangi Abhinav, Midde Anjaneyulu, Vinay

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler C Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

In the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Andhra Pradesh could secure only one win in six games, thus finishing at the fifth position on the Group D points table. That was a disappointing performance, which led to Srikar Bharat being appointed as the captain for this season. Will the fortunes change?

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat

Predicted Playing XI

Zubair Ali Batter Sumit Godara Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan were the finalists from the last year’s edition, but lost to Haryana in the grand finale. In the group stage, they won all six games outright, making it to the next stage and there was no stopping back. Considering all this, one could say that Rajasthan will be up for the challenge.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Head-To-Head

Andhra and Rajasthan have played each other three times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which the former have won two and the latter have secured just one win. Both teams faced each other last year, in which Rajasthan won by 38 runs at the Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground in Chandigarh.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Andhra opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

This is a winning bet for us. The fact that Andhra Pradesh have two openers who love to stick around a bit, it is not a surprise that their returns most of the time exceeds expectations. Both Ashwin Hebbar and Srikar Bharat know how to bat long and you can figure that out from their knocks in the previous game. Hebbar went on to make 132 whereas Bharat scored 30. So what’s there to doubt?

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Andhra vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra Pradesh’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Ricky Bhui knows how to bat long. In his List A career, the Andhra batter has scored 2157 runs at an average of 41.48 with three centuries and 16 half-centuries to go with it. Having an average of 46.58 in first-class cricket, Bhui has made it abundantly clear that he is there for a long haul. Notwithstanding the fact that his India selection has been delayed, you can bet on him to do well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Batery)

Deepak Hooda has scored 2902 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 94.55 in his List A career. He has six centuries and 14 half-centuries to go with it- which makes him such a standout player. Now out of favour when it comes to Indian side, but Hooda, who is playing as a professional for Rajasthan, will be aiming to contribute a lot to the side.

Andhra vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra Pradesh’s best bowler (Batery)

Cheepurapalli Stephen has been spitting fire for a while now. He is easily Andhra’s best bowler in the line up, having taken 35 List A wickets to go with 112 first-class and 84 T20 wickets. His List A average stands at 30.80, which signifies why we should bet on him for our clash.

Deepak Chahar to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Batery)

Deepak Chahar has taken 82 wickets in List A format of the game, having an average of 27.04. One of the best swing bowlers of this generation, Chahar can be devastating on helpful wickets but his new-found skill of bowling on non-swinging conditions will be key to Rajasthan’s success in Mumbai.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rajasthan Andhra to Win - 2.95 (Batery)

Rajasthan to Win - 1.40 (Batery) Despite the contrasting results in the first round clash, I am going to bet on Rajasthan to win the upcoming clash. Frankly, you don’t get better than that. Even though there would be a lot of pressure on Mahipal Lormor and Deepak Hooda to deliver with the bat, the bowling department pose an imposing look. Bet on them and be assured that there are a lot of success stories waiting for you. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





