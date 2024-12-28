Facts: Mohit Alhawat has just 683 runs in the List A format of the game at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 84.52.

Ricky Bhui has amassed 2221 runs at an average of 41.90 with three centuries and 16 half-centuries

Rahul Sharma has 14 wickets in just eight games that came at an average of 23.14 and a strike rate of 29.1

Andhra vs Services Chance of Winning

The likes of Ashwin Hebbar and Ricky Bhui have a very strong affinity to score regularly in List A cricket, ensuring that Andhra have a very systematic approach to winning matches. Srikar Bharat has also continued to project himself as a very important player for the side and he will also have a very crucial role to play in the ongoing tournament.

Similarly, skipper Mohit Ahlawat has been aggressive in his approach to deliver the goods for Services. What is concerning for them is the fact that apart from him and Rajat Paliwal, others haven’t been able to ensure a similar kind of performance can be vetted with others in the tow. The Andhra clash seems to be a perfect opportunity for them to bring everything together and help their side secure their second win in the tournament.

AND’s chance of winning is 80%

SER’s chance of winning is 20%

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Andhra vs Services Betting Tips

Bet on Ricky Bhui and there’s a high chance that you will go right easily. He has a tendency to score heavy runs consistently and couple that up with the ability of Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar, runs will float pretty fluently for Andhra. From the Services side, you can bet your money on Rajat Paliwal and Poonam Poonia - as the duo, being Services’ best batter and bowler respectively, will hold the aces.

Andhra vs Services Match Toss Prediction

The DY Patil Sports Academy has hosted 10 List A matches in total, with the batting first team winning four and the chasing side winning six games. In nine out of those 10 games, teams have decided to bowl first, which indicates that wickets tend to get easier with time.

Weather Report

Mumbai in December is very clean and often doesn’t hold any chance of rain. That said, we have had three rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across Mumbai without a single moment of rain interrupting any game. Expect that to continue.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Bodhala Kumar, Pruthvi Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Andimani Teja, Shambu Akhil, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Munnangi Abhinav, Midde Anjaneyulu

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler C Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

In three rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Andhra has won two and lost one encounter, which positioned them at second place on the points table. They will be aiming to break through and get to first position, removing Maharashtra from the top.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Pal Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Team Form

Services have won one out of three games in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be aiming to add the second win to their kitty.

Andhra vs Services Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever encounter between Andhra and Services in the List A format.

Andhra vs Services Betting Odds

Andhra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Such has been Andhra’s dominance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy that you can virtually put them as one of the best sides in the opening slot. Both Ashwin Hebbar and Srikar Bharat have delivered for the side individually, with their average opening partnership in the last two years being 54. That tells you why we should go for this bet without worrying about the outcome.

Andhra vs Services India Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.25 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.18 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 3.90 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Services Best Batters

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Ricky Bhui has a reputation for scoring heavily in all formats of the game, and particularly in List A cricket, in which he has amassed 2221 runs at an average of 41.90. With three centuries and 16 half-centuries, the Andhra Pradesh batter has made it a habit of becoming the side’s most dominant batter - and hence, it should be easy for you to place your bet on him.

Mohit Ahlawat to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)

Services skipper Mohit Ahlawat has been a singular point of difference for Services lately - with the batter already making some noise with his clean strokeplay. Even though he has just 683 runs in the List A format of the game at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 84.52. That tells you that he has started well in the format and will be looking forward to deliver big in the days to come.

Andhra vs Services Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’s best bowler (Batery)

Five out of six bowlers for Andhra this season has experience of playing less than 10 List A matches, with only Cheepurapalli Stephen coming with some pedigree. Stephen has shown that with his bowling, scalping three wickets in three games, and overall, he has 37 wickets at an average of 30.45. That tells you he may go on to do well in the next game against Services.

Rahul Sharma to be Services’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahul Sharma has been the biggest positive for Services in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy, having taken seven wickets in the last three matches. Overall, in his career, the pacer has 14 wickets in just eight games that came at an average of 23.14 and a strike rate of 29.1. For Services to have a crack in the game, it is imperative that we bet on him to do well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Andhra Andhra to Win - 1.25 (Batery)

Services to Win - 3.85 (Batery) Despite Services showing massive promise throughout the campaign, this is going to be a simple and straightforward game for Andhra. Andhra's solid and succinct depth in every department makes them stand out from the rest, and that can definitely work in their favour. The presence of Ricky Bhui and Bharat will add further pressure on Services. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







