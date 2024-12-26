Facts: Easily the best bowler for Andhra in the ongoing competition, Stephen has taken 35 List A wickets to go with 112 first-class and 84 T20 wickets

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s all-time highest wicket-taker in List A cricket, having picked 30 wickets in List A cricket

Srikar Bharat has scored 2261 runs at an average of 35.32 in List A cricket with seven centuries and eight half-centuries to go with it

Andhra vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Andhra have one of the strongest batting line-ups in the entire country, with the likes of Srikar Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar, and Yara Sandeep doing everything in their ability to keep them afloat. While bowling seems to be an issue for them, which cost them the game against Rajasthan on Monday, they have the ability to take care of the Sikkim side comfortably.

On the other hand, Sikkim have failed to progress through the ranks in the last several years. In both the games of the season, they were completely outplayed by the opposition. No single batter could stand up to the occasion. Even though Nilesh Lamichaney did try his level best with the bat, the lack of support from the other end cost them bigtime against Himachal Pradesh.

AND’s chance of winning is 99%

SIK’s chance of winning is 1%

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Andhra vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Bet on Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar. The duo have the ability to spin the game around at the top of the order with consistent batting displays which makes things spicier for all the stakeholders. You can’t leave out Rickey Bhui for the kind of dominance he brings to the table. Yara Sandeep has already shown his dominant side with the bat and it would be foolish to let him go.

Andhra vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been a batting-friendly surface for the majority of its existence. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, teams have scored at an average of 278 runs at the venue - making it a healthier batting surface.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted in and around Mumbai on Thursday. As was seen in the previous two rounds, there will be the impact of moisture, but it will weather down as soon as sun hits the centre.

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Pinninti Tapaswi, Tripurana Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Bodhala Kumar, Pruthvi Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Andimani Teja, Shambu Akhil, Maheep Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Munnangi Abhinav, Midde Anjaneyulu, Vinay

Predicted Playing XI

Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui All-rounder Pinninti Tapaswi Batter Yara Sandeep All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Tripurana Vijay Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler C Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra beat Railways in their first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash before losing to Rajasthan by a massive margin of nine wickets. They will aim to return to winning ways by getting the better of Sikkim in the upcoming clash in Navi Mumbai.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Parth Palawat Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Ronit More Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Alauddin Ansari Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

After losing all seven games in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sikkim would have wanted to make the most out of 2024-25 season but they have lost both the games so far. That doesn’t seem to change in the upcoming game either.

Andhra vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Andhra and Sikkim have never met in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and this will be their first-ever encounter.

Andhra vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Andhra opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

In both the games, Andhra have done well in the opening position. While Hebbar went on to score a gigantic century in the first game, it was Bharat’s turn in the second round as Andhra continued to dominate the proceedings. With Sikkim offering no significant threat in List A cricket, you can consider this to be a safe bet.

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Andhra vs Sikkim Best Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra’s highest run-scorer (Parimatch)

Srikar Bharat has scored 2261 runs at an average of 35.32 in List A cricket with seven centuries and eight half-centuries to go with it. Bharat, a wicket-keeper batter with a range of strokes, managed to score 64 against Rajasthan following up on an incredible SMAT 2024-25 campaign. You can bet on him to deliver for Andhra in the upcoming clash against Sikkim.

Nilesh Lamichaney to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nilesh Lamichaney scored 44 in the last game against Himachal Pradesh, which goes on to show that he is a talented batter waiting for his opportunities. In his short List A career, Lamichaney has amassed 651 runs to go with 1207 runs in first-class cricket. With the kind of aptitude he has shown over the years to bat through, he is sure to be the most cherished wicket for the opposition from the Sikkim side.

Andhra vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Entire Andhra bowling line-up was grounded to dust against Rajasthan in the previous round, but Cheepurapalli Stephen was an exception. Easily the best bowler for Andhra in the ongoing competition, Stephen has taken 35 List A wickets to go with 112 first-class and 84 T20 wickets. He’s definitely going to deliver for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming encounter against Sikkim.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s all-time highest wicket-taker in List A cricket, having picked 30 wickets in List A cricket. Tamang was the best bowler for Sikkim in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the current season, has already taken three wickets in two games. The bowler from Gangtok poses an incredible ability to swing the ball both ways and one of the few North-East bowlers who has some success of his own. Then what’re you waiting for? Go ahead and bet big on the youngster.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Andhra Andhra to Win - 1.00 (Parimatch)

Sikkim to Win - 20.16 (Parimatch) Andhra all the way. This is not even a contest of David vs Goliath. This is a contest between a giant superpower vs a non-existent entity. The result is a foregone conclusion for the Srikar Bharat-led side, for the fact that Andhra have a solid batting and bowling line-up to get the better of Sikkim on any given day. If anything, Sikkim can use this opportunity to learn from better players in Indian domestic cricket and gain crucial experience to use further in their sojourn. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





