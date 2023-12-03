ANDP (Andhra) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction ANDP 30 % Chance of Winning UTP 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra will take on Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group D match at the Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh on Sunday, December 3. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Uttar Pradesh are very likely to beat Uttar Pradesh in their upcoming fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Uttar Pradesh as a unit are way stronger than Andhra who have won just one of their five matches so far. Their last match against Gujarat was abandoned. They lost their prior matches against Rajasthan and Assam by 38 runs and five wickets respectively.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, are studded with white-ball superstars. Captain Nitish Rana, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Mohsin Khan feature in the squad. A more compact Uttar Pradesh are expected to breeze past Andhra without any major fuss. Uttar Pradesh won their last match against Assam by six wickets and that would also keep them in good stead against Andhra who are struggling to find form.

Andhra chance of winning -30%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 70%

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Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh opener Aryan Juyal scored 67 unbeaten runs off 48 balls in his last outing against Assam. The innings consisted of eight four and two sixes. The 22-year-old right-hand batter, who has played for India U-19, would aim to carry forward the good momentum.

Andhra opener Hanuma Vihari scored 60 runs off 80 balls in his last outing against Rajasthan in his last outing. The innings from the India international consisted of nine fours. He scored 3506 runs in 97 List A matches at an average of 41.73.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Arunachal Pradesh elected to bat first but lost the match by 10 wickets against Himachal Pradesh. In the second-last match as well, Andhra elected to bat first but Rajasthan won by 38 runs. The trend of winning the toss and elected to field first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Friday. With a humidity level of 62 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 8 km/h at the ground.

Andhra Player List

Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Yara Sandeep, Kavuri Saiteja, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), KS Bharat (c & wk), Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Prithvi Raj, Tripurana Vijay

Andhra Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari Batter Ashwin Hebbar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Srikar Bharat (C & WK) Wicket-keeper batter Ricky Bhui Batter Manish golamaru All-rounder Nitish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Tripurana Vijay Bowler C Stephen Bowler Madhav Rayudu Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra's last match against Gujarat was abandoned due to a wet outfield. In their five matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, they have managed to register just one win.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Jurel, Swastik Chikara, Samir Rizvi, Shoaib Siddiqui, Saurabh Kumar Jasmer Dhankar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput and Yash Dayal.

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Madhav Kaushik Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana (CAP) Batter Dhruv Jurel (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Shiva Singh Batter Kartik Tyagi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh won their last match against Assam by six wickets. In their four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, they won and lost two matches each.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played just one List A game against each other. Andhra won the match by one wicket and three balls remaining in 2018.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh opening partnership to be over 19.5

Uttar Pradesh openers Madhav Kaushik and Swastik Chikara could partner for two runs only in their second-last match against Gujarat. The duo partnered for 14 runs in their third-last match. Their partnership against Himachal Pradesh accounted for 49 runs off just 45 balls. The opening pair was changed for the match against Assam, but Chikara got out for a 2-ball duck. His new partner Aryan Juyal scored 67 unbeaten runs. Andhra are under pressure, Juyal has gained confidence with his sublime knock and Chikara would look to bounce back. There is a strong possibility of Uttar Pradesh openers partnering for over 20 runs together.

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Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Srikar Bharat to be the top batter for Andhra

The India wicketkeeper-batter has scored 349 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 43.63. He scored an unbeaten hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in his third-last match. He scored 28 runs in his last match against Rajasthan. He has played a total of 68 List A matches and scored 2112 at an average of 34.62. He has hit seven hundreds in the format.

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Nitish Rana scored unbeaten 42 runs and followed it with a duck against Rajasthan. The 29-year-old did not play in the third match. He scored eight runs off six balls against Assam. The innings consisted of two sublime boundaries. The India international has played 74 List A matches and scored 2259 runs at an average of 38.28. He has three List A hundreds to his name. The KKR star is expected to score big against Andhra.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be the top batter for Andhra

Andhra pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy has picked a total of nine wickets in his last 10 matches. The 20-year-old went wicketless in his last match but is expected to get back amongst wickets. Overall, he has played 21 List A matches and picked 14 wickets at an average of 39.85.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on fire against Assam in his last outing. He dismissed both the Assam openers and registered figures of 2/35 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs against Gujarat in his last outing. He picked four wickets for 20 runs in his second-last match against Rajasthan. Overall, the 33-year-old has featured in 172 List A matches and picked 218 wickets at an average of 30.83 and an economy rate of 4.84.