ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs ASM (Assam) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning ASM 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will meet in the 102nd game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh on December 3, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Chance of Winning

Assam topped their group table last season. But the team is not looking good in their current campaign and are coming here after a loss against Uttar Pradesh. With a win and three losses, Assam are placed at the 6th place of their group table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.625 in the competition.

Arunachal Pradesh are having a disappointing season so far. They have lost four consecutive games in their campaign and are yet to win a game in this competition. Arunachal Pradesh lost against Himachal Pradesh by a huge margin and shall brace for another loss in their upcoming game against Assam. With four losses, AP are placed at the bottom of their group table with no points and a net run rate of -4.169.

Arunachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 1%

Assam’s chance of winning: 99%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal

Arunachal Pradesh are losing games in the competition but have led great opening partnerships in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 33, 52, 8 & 18 runs for the first wicket in four games. The opening line-up of the team revolves around Neelam Obi, Sachin Sharma and Ayush Awasthi who average at 11.50, 65.00 & 17.00 in the current competition. Moreover, Assam are leaking a lot of runs in the competition. They conceded 22, 51, 58 & 0 runs before they picked their first wicket in the competition. That said, this looks like a good betting tip or the upcoming fixture.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Toss Prediction

The pitch at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh favours bowlers and the batsmen have found it tough to score on this track in the early hours and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions. The skipper should opt to bat second at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather in Chandigarh will be suitable for a pleasant game. The skies will be sunny with a high of 26 degree Celsius during the day.

Assam Players List

Denish Das, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Riyan Parag (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty, Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Avinov Choudhury

Assam Probable Playing XI

Pallavkumar Das Batter Denish Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Saahil Jain Batter Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Abir Chakraborthy Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam won their last game against Andhra dominantly. They bundled out their opponents at 112 runs and boosted their net run rate in the competition.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yorjum Sera, Licha John, Akshay Jain, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya Niia, Agnivesh Ayachi, Divyanshu Yadav, Sachin Sharma, Aryan Sahani, krishna Sachan, Likha Sonia, Nabam Abo, Happy Kashyap

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (c) Batter Sachin Sharma Batter Aryan Sahani Batter Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Kamsha Yangfo Wicketkeeper Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Likha Sonia All-rounder Happy Kashyap Bowler Krishna Sancham Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh have lost all four games in the tournament so far. They were bundled out at 63 runs in the last game and lost the game by 10 wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Head-to-Head Record

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have clashed twice before in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where Assam managed to win on both the occasions. They last contested in 2021 where Assam won the game by 5 wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh Won: 0

Assam Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Betting Odds

Assam faced Uttar Pradesh in their last outing and had to taste defeat. They went in to bat first and could only post 139 runs in 20 overs. Sibsankar Roy scored 30 runs while others bundled out much cheaply in the game. It was an unwinnable game for Assam as UP surpassed the target with 6 wickets and 10 balls in hand. Akash Sengupta picked 2 wickets for the team. Assam will look to boost the team morale and in order to do that, they will have to ensure a victory in their next outing.

Arunachal Pradesh, positioned 7th in the Vijay Hazare group table, were hammered to defeat in their last outing against Himachal Pradesh. Going in to bat first, Arunachal Pradesh amassed 63 runs until they were out of wickets in the game. Ayush Awasthi scored 17 and Licha Jon scored 12 runs while the others settled for a single digit total. It was an easy win for UP who scored 64 runs under 6 overs to register a commendable win by 10 wickets. Arunachal Pradesh will have to deliver a more convincing performance in the batting and bowling order to move up in the standings.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Test Government Model Senior Secondary School, null Arunachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 15.00 Bet Now! Assam Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now!

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Top Batters

Sachin Sharma to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Sachin Sharma is the top scorer from Arunachal Pradesh. He has wrapped in 195 runs in 4 games at an average of 65.00. He has a strike rate of 69.14 and is expected to score many runs in the next game.

Denish Das to be Assam's top batter

Denish Das is an opener from Assam and has displayed tremendous batting skills. He has scored a total of 78 runs in 4 games at an average of 19.50. He scored 59 runs in his last meeting against Arunachal Pradesh. He will be eager to score runs against them again.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam Top Bowlers

Nabam Abo to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Despite the abysmal form of the team’s bowling order, Nabam Abo has managed to put in consistent efforts in the three games he has played in. He has plucked 5 wickets in total and possesses an economy rate of 6.86.

Akash Sengupta to be the top bowler for Assam

Akash Sengupta is enjoying his campaign in the VHT. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 6.16. He picked 2 wickets for 31 runs in his last outing against Andhra. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the upcoming clash against Arunachal Pradesh.