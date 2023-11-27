ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs GUJ (Gujarat) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning GUJ 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat will meet for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 27, 2023. The match will be held at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T Park, Chandigarh, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh has participated in two matches so far in the tournament and they were defeated in both. They faced Rajasthan in the first encounter, wherein they lost the toss and were relegated to fielding first. Rajasthan went hammer and tongs as they posted a score of 347/8. Arunachal Pradesh was unable to chase it down as they lost by 161 runs. Their second match was not much better as they won the toss against Andhra and elected to bat first, setting a target of 234/4. However, Andhra was able to chase it down comfortably and won by nine wickets with 95 balls remaining.

Gujarat tasted success in their initial match of the season against Assam as they won the toss and batted first, having scored 320/8. Assam faltered in their chase and ended up losing by a mere 36 runs. They took a downturn in their following match against Rajasthan, as they were tasked with batting first and restricted to a total of just 128 runs. Rajasthan was able to breeze past with a five-wicket victory with 128 balls left unused.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 1%

Gujarat chance of winning - 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Sachin Sharma has turned out to be a gem of a player for Arunachal Pradesh as he leads the run charts of his team with 163 runs in two innings, including a half-century and a century. He is in a league of his own considering the second highest is Aprameya Jaiswal with 96 runs in two innings. Nabam Abo has been exceptional on the bowling front, having captured five wickets in two innings.

Chirag Gandhi and Saurav Chauhan have been excellent for Gujarat as they have each amassed 117 and 113 runs, respectively, in two innings. The latter managed to score a ton of runs in their first match against Rajasthan. In their bowling department, they have Arzan Nagwaswalla and Piyush Chawla who have captured four wickets each.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T Park, Chandigarh. The last match played here was between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first. This seemed to have worked well in their favour as they restricted their opponents to 276 runs and defeated them by seven wickets. Considering this recent outcome, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather looks to be quite uncertain on the day of the match considering the forecast predicts cloudy skies. However, there is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation and the temperature is likely to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Aryan Sahani, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Kamsha Yangfo, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Happy Kashyap, Nabam Nigam, Krishna Sancham, Sachin Sharma, Likha Sonia, Hage Tama.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Sachin Sharma All-rounder Aryan Sahani Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper Likha Sonia All-rounder Kumar Nyompu Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Yorjum Sera Bowler Techi Doria Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh seems to be a hopeless case at the moment as their struggles persist in the tournament.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Priyank Panchal, Aarya Desai, Chirag Gandhi, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Het Patel, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Vishal Jayswal.

Predicted Playing XI

Kathan Patel Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Kshitij Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Vishal Jayswal All-rounder Jayveer Parmar Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat is in an opportunistic position as they are expected to wipe the floor with Arunachal Pradesh and bag an easy victory.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat have never played against each other in the tournament before. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Arunachal Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat

In Gujarat’s previous match against Rajasthan, their opening duo of Kathan Patel and Priyank Panchal were only able to attain a partnership of nine runs before the fall of the former’s wicket in 3.4 overs. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, managed to score 52 runs between their opening pair, Neelam Obi and Sachin Sharma, and they only lost their first wicket in 15.5 overs when the former got out. Given this massive disparity, it is likely that Arunachal Pradesh could establish a better first wicket partnership than Gujarat.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Best Batters

Sachin Sharma to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Sachin Sharma, Arunachal Pradesh’s opening batsman, has been sensational in both matches so far. In the first match against Rajasthan, he scored a half-century by hitting 63 runs from 111 deliveries. In the next match against Andhra, he went a step further and achieved his first century of the season, scoring 100* runs from 145 balls. He is currently their top run-getter with 163 runs in two innings, making it highly likely that he will be able to emerge as their top batter once again.

Chirag Gandhi to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Chirag Gandhi has been their most consistent batsman so far. In their first match against Assam, he was the second highest run scorer of the team with 74 runs from 42 deliveries. In the next match, he was their top batsman after scoring 43 runs from 58 deliveries. Chirag Gandhi is Gujarat’s leading run scorer at the moment with 117 runs in two innings and a strike rate of 117.00. He can be anticipated to be their best batter in the next match as well.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Nabam Abo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

In two innings so far, Nabam Abo has already managed to claim five wickets, making him Arunachal Pradesh’s top wicket-taker currently. In their last match against Andhra, he was their top bowler after having claimed one wicket in ten overs. However, he had an impressive haul of wickets against Rajasthan, wherein he claimed four wickets in a single innings and achieved an economy rate of just 5.50 in ten overs. He can be expected to continue as their top bowler.

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla is tied as the top wicket-taker for Gujarat with four wickets in two innings. In their first match against Assam, he claimed one wicket in 7.1 overs while conceding 60 runs, giving him an economy rate of 8.37. In the next match against Rajasthan, he was an absolute powerhouse as he delivered 9.4 overs, gave away just 31 runs and captured three wickets in the process which translated to an economy rate of 3.20. He could remain Gujarat’s top bowler in the next match.