ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning HIM 99 % Place a bet Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dafabet 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh will be going head to head in the next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The two teams from Group D will lock horns at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park in Chandigarh on Friday, December 1st. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Chance Winning

The two teams have had a bit of a contrasting Vijay Hazare Trophy season so far. Arunachal Pradesh are reeling at the bottom in Group D whereas Himachal Pradesh have a chance of finishing at the top of the group. They currently have eight points from three games at a net run-rate of 1.137.

Arunachal Pradesh last played on November 27 at this same venue, where they lost to Gujarat by eight wickets. They were sent in to bat first but they didn't have a good outing as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sachin Sharma, who made 32 off 25, was the only batter to cross the 25-run as Arunachal were skittled out for 159.

Defending the small target, Arunachal bowlers were obliterated by Gujarat. Urvil Patel hammered a century off just 41 deliveries as they mowed down the target in 13 overs.

Himachal Pradesh are coming off a comprehensive win over Assam by eight wickets on Wednesday at Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss and made the most of the conditions.

Rishi Dhawan snared 4 for 30 in his eight overs while Mayank Dagar claimed 4 for 20 in 7.3 overs as they skittled out the opponents for just 121. Chasing the target, Ekant Sen struck 42 off 26 at the top of the order before Sumeet Verma blasted 51 not-out in 20 deliveries.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, Himachal Pradesh seem to hold an advantage heading into the match. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Arunachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 1%

Himachal Pradesh’s chance of winning: 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

The Arunachal Pradesh middle order batter Aprameya Jaiswal has done a good job in the tournament, with scores of 53 and 45 in two of the games. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Himachal Pradesh’s Akash Vasisht has looked in good touch, scoring 53 and 34 in two innings. He averages 37 in List A cricket with three fifties. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park in Chandigarh has hosted four games in the ongoing tournament, with the team batting first and second winning two each. Most teams have preferred chasing in this tournament and you can expect the trend to continue. We predict the team winning the toss will field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Chandigarh is likely to be hazy throughout the day. There will be some clouds in the morning and that could tempt teams into bowling first. Rain should not have an impact on the game with less than 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should hover between 18 to 25 degree Celsius during the day.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yorjum Sera, Licha John, Akshay Jain, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya Niia, Agnivesh Ayachi, Divyanshu Yadav, Sachin Sharma, Aryan Sahani, krishna Sachan, Likha Sonia, Nabam Abo, Happy Kashyap

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Neelam Obi (c) Batter Sachin Sharma Batter Aryan Sahani Batter Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Kamsha Yangfo Wicketkeeper Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Likha Sonia All-rounder Happy Kashyap Bowler Krishna Sancham Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh have lost all three games in the tournament so far. They suffered a massive loss to begin the season by 161 runs against Rajasthan. They then lost to Andhra Pradesh by nine wickets. In the previous game versus Gujarat, they were defeated by eight wickets after getting bowled out for 159.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (wk), Amit Kumar, Nikhil Gangta (c), Akash Vasisht, Sumeet Verma, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Arpit Guleria, Ankush Bains, Ankit Kalsi, Shubham Arora, Mukul Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Wicket-keeper Amit Kumar Batter Nikhil Gangta (c) All-rounder Akash Vasisht Batter Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mayank Dagar All-rounder Vinay Galetiya Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Singh Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra by seven wickets in the opening game, chasing 207. They then lost to Uttar Pradesh after posting 276 runs on the board. Himachal bounced back with an eight-wicket win over Assam, where they bowled out the opponents for 121.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have not faced each other in fifty-over cricket yet.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Himachal Pradesh have a stronger batting line-up compared to Arunachal. Four of their players have scored a fifty each in three games so far. Arunachal, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat and they will be facing a strong bowling attack here. Betting on Himachal Pradesh to hit most fours in this match is a good option.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Test Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, null Arunachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 31.00 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.00 Bet Now!

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Sachin Sharmato be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

The 30yr old Sachin Sharma doesn't have any experience in domestic cricket apart from three games he has played in this tournament. He has been magnificent in it, scoring 195 runs including an unbeaten century against Andhra. You can back him to be Arunachal Pradesh's top batter.

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

The 31yr old batter has a pretty good record in the fifty-over format. He has scored over 3400 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 81. Prashant Chopra has six hundreds and 20 fifties in the format. Bet on him to be Himachal Pradesh's top batter.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Nabam Abo to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Bowling has been a real issue for Arunachal in the tournament with only one bowler picking more than two wickets. Nabam Abo has taken five wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first game. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh would be a good punt.

Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Arora has picked six wickets in the VHT 2023 at a strike rate of 23. He was exceptional in the opening game of the season against Andhra, snaring 3 for 23 in 10 overs. Back him to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh.