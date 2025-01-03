Facts: Nagaland all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith smashed a hundred against Mumbai. He scored 104 runs off 97 balls

Arunachal Pradesh pacer Nabam Josh picked four wickets in his debut List A match against Puducherry

Dega Nischal is Arunachal Pradesh's leading run-scorer. He has scored 232 runs at an average of 46.40

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are the two bottom-ranked teams in the Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Both the teams have lost each of their first five matches. Arunachal lost to Puducherry by 191 runs in their last outing, while Mumbai hammered Nagaland by 189 runs on Monday.

However, Nagaland look set to register their first win of the ongoing tournament. Their performance has been far better than Nagaland as they have consistently managed to score over 200 runs in each of their matches so far. Their bowlers have also done well. They reduced Puducherry to 153/7 while defending 210, and they also bundled out Hyderabad for 276.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, has fallen on all fronts. They are yet to cross the 200-run mark as a team, and opponents have chased down totals against them for fun. Therefore, Nagaland have a very strong chance of winning against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 35%

Nagaland chance of winning - 65%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh's wicketkeeper-batter Biki Kumar scored 39 runs off 58 balls while opening the innings against Puducherry in his last outing. His innings consisted of seven fours. He has dismissed for zero against Mumbai, and one against Karnataka. He showed some confidence in his third outing against Puducherry, and would be hoping to carry it in the match against Nagaland as well.

Nagaland opener Sedezhalie Rupero played a 53-run knock off 110 balls against Mumbai on Monday. His innings consisted of five fours. Overall, the 27-year-old is the third-highest run-scorer for Nagaland in the tournament. He has scored 149 runs in five matches at an average of 29.80. In his second-last outing against Saurashtra, he scored 71 runs, and he would be eyeing his third consecutive fifty in the match against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

In the last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Arunachal Pradesh opted to bat against Puducherry, but lost the match by 191 runs. Nagaland opted to bowl in the second-last match played here. They lost to Saurashtra by 45 runs. Karnataka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second-last match and won by seven wickets. In the second match at the ground, Mumbai elected to field first against Hyderabad and won by three wickets. There is a high chance of the team opting to bowl first after winning the toss once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 3. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 22 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 53 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 10 km/h.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Hardik Varma, Prince Yadav, Devansh Gupta, Honey Khari, Ravi Prakash, Nabam Tempol , Gedak Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Biki Kumar, Aditya Verma, Nabam Tatang, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravi Yadav

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI







Honey Khari Batter Biki Kumar (WK) Batter Licha John Batter Prince Yadav Batter Techi Neri Batter Techi Doria Wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Varma All-rounder Lalit Kumar Bowler Nabam Joshi Bowler Nabam Abo (c) Bowler Karan Rawat Bowler













Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh lost their last match against Puducherry by 191 runs. They have lost each of their five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Punjab defeated them by nine wickets, Saurashtra by eight wickets, Mumbai by nine wickets, and Karnataka by 10 wickets.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Nagaland Playing XI







Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chetan Bist (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Nabam Dol Bowler Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Nagaho Chish Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler







Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland lost their last match against Mumbai by 189 runs. They lost to Saurashtra by 45 runs in their second-last match. In their third-last match, Nagaland lost to Puducherry by three wickets. Hyderabad defeated them by 42 runs in the first match, and Punjab won by five wickets against Nagaland in the second match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have played four List A matches against them till date. Nagaland have won each of those matches. Nagaland registered a five-wicket win against Arunachal Pradesh in their last match in 2021.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Odds

Nagaland opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Nagaland opening pair of Sedezhalie Rupero and Dega Nischal will have a golden opportunity to stitch a solid partnership against a very weak bowling attack of Arunachal Pradesh. Although Rupero and Nischal could score only seven runs together in their previous outing against Mumbai, the pair has been consistent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

They stitched a solid 149-run partnership against Saurashtra on Saturday. Both the batters scored in excess of 70 runs. In Nagaland's second-last outing against Punjab, the duo partnered for 35 runs, while they scored 39 runs together against Punjab. Rupero and Nischal are also two of the top four run-scorers from Nagaland. All the odds are stacked in their favour to give Nagaland a strong start against Arunachal Pradesh.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Batters

Dega Nischal to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Abhinav Singh, who scored unbeaten 71 against Karnataka, did not feature in Arunachal Pradesh's last match against Puducherry. The 19-year-old top-scored for his side batting at number seven as his team was bundled out for 166. He made his List A debut against Mumbai and scored 8 runs. Despite just two outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Abhinav is the leading run-scorer from the team. Arunachal Pradesh would be looking to bring him back in the eleven, and give him another opportunity to express himself.

Dega Nischal to be the top batter for Nagaland

Dega Nischal is the leading run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 232 runs in five matches at an average of 46.40. Three fifties have come off his bat so far. He scored 77 against Punjab, 73 against Puducherry, and 75 against Saurashtra. Considering the form of Dega Nischal, he will be in contention to play a big knock against Nagaland on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Nabam Josh to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh pacer Nabam Josh impressed on his List A debut against Puducherry, and picked four wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs. Except for Puducherry openers, the 26-year-old dismissed each of the top six batters. Josh's performance came after Arunachal Pradesh managed to pick just four wickets in their first four matches. The performance must not have boosted the confidence of Josh but also the entire Arunachal Pradesh squad. Eyes will be on the 26-year-old in the match against Nagaland.

Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Nagaland left-arm spinner Imliwati Lemtur is the leading run-scorer for his team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has picked 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 24.60. The 33-year-old picked four wickets against Hyderabad, two against Puducherry, three against Saurashtra, and one against Mumbai. Overall, he has picked 49 wickets in 40 List A matches at an average of 30.59.