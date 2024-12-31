Facts: Abhinav Singh of Arunachal Pradesh scored unbeaten 71 runs off 100 balls against Karnataka on Saturday

Puducherry captain Arun Karthik has hit two fifties in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Arunachal Pradesh have managed to pick just four wickets from their four matches of the ongoing tournament

Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh have lost each of their first four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Arunachal Pradesh suffered a 10-wicket hammering at the hands of Karnataka in their last match. Earlier, they lost to Mumbai by nine wickets, Saurashtra by eight wickets, and Punjab by nine wickets.

Puducherry, on the other hand, have won and lost two matches each. They lost their last match against Hyderabad by four wickets. Earlier, they defeated Saurashtra by five wickets, lost to Karnataka by three wickets and then again defeated Nagaland by three wickets.

Despite being rolled over by Hyderabad for 98 runs only in their last match, Puducherry are the favourites to thrash Arunachal Pradesh and register their third win of the ongoing tournament. Puducherry had faced their own share of trouble in the batting and bowling departments, but they are good enough to beat Arunachal Pradesh, who have just been blown away by each of their opponents. Arunachal conceded 165 runs in just 12.5 overs against Mumbai. In the second match, Saurashtra chased down 132 in just 9.3 overs, and Mumbai hammered a 74-run chase in just 5.3 overs against them. Karnataka are the last team to assault them by chasing 167 in 14.2 overs.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 20%

Puducherry chance of winning - 80%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Prince Yadav, who has played just two matches for Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing tournament, needs to be quickly brought back into the playing eleven to strengthen the batting unit. He is currently the team's second-highest run-scorer. Prince has scored 60 runs in two matches at an average of 60. He showed grit and scored an unbeaten 37 runs off 72 balls as Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 131 against Saurashtra. In his first outing against Punjab, Yadav scored 23 off 49.

Puducherry pacer Gaurav Yadav picked two wickets against Hyderabad in his last outing. He clean bowled opener Tanmay Agarwal for a duck, and also dismissed captain Tilak Varma. Gaurav picked two wickets against Saurashtra and one against Karnataka. The 33-year-old has good chances of emerging as a key wicket-taker for Puducherry in their match against Arunachal Pradesh. Overall, he has picked 53 wickets in 26 List A matches.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

Nagaland opted to bowl in the last match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They lost to Saurashtra by 45 runs. Karnataka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second-last match and won by seven wickets. In the second match at the ground, Mumbai elected to field first against Hyderabad and won by three wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 31. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 21 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 59 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 11 km/h.

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Fabid Ahmed, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Gaurav Yadav, Vijai Raja, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sagar Udeshi, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram, Premraj Rajavelu, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Satish Jangir, Mohit Kale, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu







Puducherry Predicted Playing XI













Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Akash Kargave Batter Santosh Ratnaparkhe Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aman Hakim Khan All-rounder Vijai Raja Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Sidak Gurvinder Singh Bowler











Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry lost their last match against Hyderabad by four wickets. Their second-last match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 saw them beat Nagaland by three wickets. They kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket win over Saurashtra, before losing to Karnataka by three wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Hardik Varma, Prince Yadav, Devansh Gupta, Honey Khari, Ravi Prakash, Nabam Tempol , Gedak Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Biki Kumar, Aditya Verma, Nabam Tatang, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravi Yadav

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI











Honey Khari Batter Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria Batter Prince Yadav Batter Techi Neri Batter Kamsha Yangfo (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Varma All-rounder Ravi Prakash Bowler Devansh Gupta Bowler Nabam Abo (c) Bowler Yab Niya Bowler













Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh have lost each of their four matches and are lying at the bottom of the eight-team Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Karnataka thrashed them by 10 wickets on Saturday, while Mumbai hammered them by nine wickets in their third match. Punjab defeated them by nine wickets in their first match while Saurashtra thrashed them by eight wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh have played two List A matches against each other. Puducherry have won both the matches. The last match between the two sides was played in 2019 when Puducherry registered a nine-wicket win.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Odds

Puducherry opening partnership to be over 19.5

Arunachal Pradesh bowlers have given opportunity to almost all the opening pairs they have come across in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, and Puducherry's Ganga Sridhar Raju and Ajay Rohera will also look to encash on the opportunity. The pair could partner for only three runs against Hyderabad, five runs against Nagaland, and one against Karnataka. However, in the opening match against Saurashtra, they scored 53 runs together. Raju scored 26, while Rohera scored 43. The match against Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see the Puducherry openers get back to form and score over 19 runs together.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Top Batters

Hardik Varma to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Hardik Varma impressed for the second time in a row, playing a fighting 38-run knock off 82 balls against Karnataka. Arunachal Pradesh were five down for 46 when he forged a solid 90 runs stand with Abhinav Singh. The gritty innings from Hardik consisted of two boundaries. He was benched from the team's last two matches after he impressed in his List A debut against Punjab. He scored 38 runs off 52 balls with the help of five fours and a six against Punjab.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry captain Arun Karthik has flunked with the bat in his last outings after making a strong start to his Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 campaign. He was dismissed for six off 23 against Hyderabad in his last outing, while the match against Nagaland saw him score just five runs off seven balls. Arunachal Pradesh's woeful bowling attack would give him an opportunity to bounce back to form. The 38-year-old scored 73 against Saurashtra and 71 against Karnataka, and would be aching for another good score when he comes out to bat against Arunachal. Overall, Arun has scored 2347 List A runs at an average of 31.71. ,

Arunachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Yab Niya to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Once again It's hard to pick an Arunachal Pradesh bowler, who can make an impression against Puducherry. Notably, Arunachal Pradesh bowlers have combined to pick just four wickets in their first four matches, three of them have been picked by right-arm pacer Yab Niya. He picked his team's only wicket against Punjab, and then picked the only two Saurashtra wickets which fell in the second match. The 30-year-old got to bowl only one over against Mumbai as the match itself ended in less than six overs. He leaked 35 runs in three overs against Karnataka in his last outing. Regardless, eyes will once again be on Yab Niya, who has 20 wickets in 20 List A matches.

Aman Hakim Khan to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Aman Khan is one of the three Puducherry bowlers, who have picked five wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has played in all the four matches so far and bowled at an average of 30.80 and an economy rate of 5.92. The 28-year-old pacer picked two wickets each against Karnataka and Saurashtra, and one against Nagaland. Aman has also scored over 150 runs with the bat, and that has given him further confidence. The match against Arunachal Pradesh will give Aman a good opportunity to showcase his bowling potential.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Puducherry Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 8 (Pari Match)

Puducherry to win @ 1.06 (Pari Match) Puducherry are the clear favourites to beat Arunachal Pradesh and register their fifth win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Puducherry are a very strong side when compared to Arunachal Pradesh, who have been humiliated in each of their first four matches. Puducherry have put up some fight in all their matches. Even in their last game, they picked Hyderabad wickets while defending 99. In the match against Karnataka as well, they fought hard and picked seven wickets while defending 212. While the batters have managed to post 200-plus total, Puducherry bowlers have been impressive. Arunachal Pradesh's bowling unit is the worst in the tournament, and it would be the right time for Puducherry batters as well to express themselves. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







