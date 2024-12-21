Facts: Punjab’s Baltej Singh is seven wickets short of the 50-wicket milestone in List A cricket.

Across the last two seasons, Arunachal Pradesh have been bowled out in all but two of the 13 matches they played.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh has seen a slight progression in their results in the last two seasons. After finishing winless in the 2022/23 season, they managed to get off the mark in the last campaign with a win over Assam by 22 runs. While they could get another win in the format, it is highly unlikely to come against Punjab.

Punjab have qualified for the final twice in their history, but have failed to win on either occasion. While they topped the table in the 2022/23 season with 6 wins in 6, they could only manage 3 wins last season. Punjab and their fans will be looking for consistency from their side and an expected win over Arunachal Pradesh would do well to calm their nerves.

Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning - 10%

Punjab Chance of Winning - 95%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

On paper, Punjab are superior to Arunachal Pradesh in all departments and we’re expecting that to be on display in Ahmedabad when the two teams face each other.

Any batsman from Punjab’s top order can be picked to go big in the match. Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh could end the match with the top two scores from the game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

Teams have preferred to bowl first after winning the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium and have found a lot of success. With the pitch not favouring the batters, we expect the team that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

There is no rain expected in Ahmedabad on the day of the match and the temperature is expected to be around the 25 degrees mark. All in all, it’s a good day for a game of cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab News & Player List

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Nabam Tempol, Abhinav Singh, Aditya Verma, Biki Kumar, Darge Bagra, Techi Doria, Gedak Ete, Licha Jhon, Lindum Kamte, Tadakamalla Mohith, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Ravi Prakash, Sharad Chahar, Nabam Tatang, Hardik Varma, Yab Niya, Kamsha Yangfo

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi Batter Aditya Verma Batter Techi Doria Batter Licha John Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicketkeeper Tadakamalla Mohith Bowler Yab Niya Allrounder Nabam Tempol Bowler Agnivesh Ayachi Bowler Nabam Abo Bowler Agnivesh Ayachi Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

The team from the Easternmost part of the country have won just once in their last five one-day matches. Their form in T20s is even worse with them losing all seven of their matches in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that ended recently.

Punjab Player List

Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Prerit Dutta, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Kunwar Kuckreja, Anmol Malhotra, Pukhraj Mann, Raghu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Anmolpreet Singh Batter Abhishek Sharma Allrounder Prabhsimran Singh Wicketkeeper Sohraab Dhaliwal Allrounder Naman Dhir Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh Allrounder Jassinder Singh Allrounder Ashwani Kumar Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab have won three of their last five games in List A cricket. Their form in T20s has been better with five wins in seven SMAT group stage matches.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Head to Head

Punjab has not faced Arunachal Pradesh in one-day cricket yet, making the match in Ahmedabad the first time the two teams will play against each other.

Head to Head

Arunachal Pradesh: 0

Punjab: 0

Draw: 0

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Odds

Arunachal Pradesh’s batsmen lost their wickets in all but one match last season. They managed to score above 200 only once in six games and hence, we’re backing the Punjab bowlers to not concede many runs.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Top Batters

Kamsha Yangfo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batsman

Arunachal Pradesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamsha Yangfo is our pick to be the team’s best batter in the match. With 182 runs in his last 8 matches in the format, the 32-year-old is the most in-form batsman from his team.

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s top batsman

We’ve picked another wicketkeeper-batsman as our choice for the best batter. Punjab’s Prabhsimran Singh was the team’s topscorer in last season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy while he also scored over 200 runs in the SMAT. He’s likely to go all guns blazing in the match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Yab Niya to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

While we’re not expecting Arunachal Pradesh to trouble Punjab, if Punjab does lose any wickets, it could be off the bowling of pacer Yab Niya. The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium are in favour of pace bowlers over spinners, which could help Niya add more wickets to his tally of 15 scalps in the last 7 matches.

Baltej Singh to be Punjab’s top bowler

Baltej Singh took 15 wickets in just 6 matches last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to emerge as the team’s best bowler. In the SMAT, the medium pacer took 9 wickets in five games. The 34-year-old will use his experience to ensure Punjab don’t lose focus in the match.