ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs RAJ (Rajasthan) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning RAJ 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have never gone head-to-head against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before. They will meet for the first time on November 23, 2023, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. Their clash will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh’s form seems to be beyond redeemable considering the path they have been on. Their 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy was a disaster as they lost five out of seven matches while the remaining two were abandoned. Their recent run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was somehow worse since they participated in all seven matches to completion, but encountered humiliating defeats in all of them.

Rajasthan is presently a middling team with a mixed bag of results in all of their recent outings. Their 2022 Vijay Hazare season witnessed them take home four wins out of seven matches, while their Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy campaign ended with three wins in the bag out of six matches. They did not have it in them to demolish the opposition but their victories were well fought. They were able to defeat Jharkhand by 18 runs, Uttarakhand by four wickets and Maharashtra by 53 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 1%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh’s squad was quite a let-down during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their wicket-keeper batsman, Ayush Awasthi, emerged as their leading run-getter with 157 runs in six innings. No other player was close enough considering the second highest was Techi Doria with 93 runs in seven innings. Their bowling unit was just as disappointing as Aprameya Jaiswal was their top wicket-taker with just three wickets in two innings.

Rajasthan’s captain, Deepak Hooda, was great with the bat as he contributed 179 runs in five innings. Abhijeet Tomar, their opener, was next in line, having amassed 158 runs in five innings. Deepak Chahar was miles ahead of the rest of the bowling unit considering he was able to claim ten wickets in five innings. Khaleel Ahmed managed to capture eight wickets in five innings.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The average first innings score at this venue stands at around 217. Out of seven One Day International matches held here, five have been won by teams batting first. It appears to be quite a good option at this venue, making it likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first and set the target in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather at Chandigarh is expected to be sunny with absolutely no chance of interruption by rain. The temperature is predicted to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Aryan Sahani, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Kamsha Yangfo, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Happy Kashyap, Nabam Nigam, Krishna Sancham, Sachin Sharma, Likha Sonia, Hage Tama.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Ayush Awasthi Wicket-keeper Aryan Sahani Batter Techi Doria Batter Licha Jhon Batter Nabam Abo All-rounder Sachin Sharma All-rounder Aprameya Jaiswal All-rounder Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Yorjum Sera Bowler Agnivesh Ayachi Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh seems to be unable to find their rhythm in order to bag any wins across any format. They are truly struggling and do not seem to have the capacity to beat Rajasthan at the moment.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (C), Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Salman Khan Batter Deepak Hooda (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Chahar All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Samarpit Joshi All-rounder Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan’s form has been mediocre but they definitely have the potential to get out of the average cluster and make it closer to the top of the standings.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will face each other for the first time ever this season. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh’s previous match against Punjab, they were only able to muster an opening partnership of 20 runs between their opening pair of Neelam Obi and Ayush Awasthi. Their first wicket fell in just 2.2 overs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, had an absolutely brilliant opening partnership in their last match against Maharashtra, wherein openers Abhijeet Tomar and Salman Khan were able to establish a partnership of 80 runs before the fall of their first wicket in 9.3 overs. Considering these performances, Rajasthan seems more likely to have a better first wicket partnership than Arunachal Pradesh.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Techi Doria, Arunachal Pradesh’s middle-order batsman, was his team’s second highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 93 runs in seven innings. He also scored 85 runs in five innings in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare trophy. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Deepak Hooda, Rajasthan’s skipper, was leading the run charts of his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 179 runs in five innings. He managed to accumulate two half-centuries in the process and achieved a strike rate of 135.60 and an average of 35.80. He displayed incredible prowess with the bat and can be anticipated to retain his form and position as the best batsman.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Aprameya Jaiswal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Aprameya Jaiswal was the top wicket-taker for his team in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with three wickets in five innings. His economy rate was quite high considering it was 13.75, but he appears to be their best bowler at the moment and can be anticipated to maintain his form.

Deepak Chahar to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Deepak Chahar was, without a doubt, Rajasthan’s best bowler during the Syed Mushtaq Ali as he bagged ten wickets in five innings. He also had an economy rate of 7.38 and an average of 13.90. He seems to be in brilliant form at the moment and could ride this wave of success in the upcoming match as well.