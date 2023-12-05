ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction ARU 1 % Chance of Winning UTP 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.024 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On December 5, 2023, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are going to meet in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their first ever encounter will be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh seemed quite hopeless in the tournament as they lost four matches in a row until their recent outing against Assam. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, putting Arunachal Pradesh to set the score. They could only score 134 runs in 35.4 overs which is when they got bowled out entirely. However, they found a way to defend this total and bowled out Assam in just 22.1 overs for 112 runs. They secured their first win of the season by 22 runs.

Uttar Pradesh has had a relatively better run in the tournament. Their previous match against Andhra was quite a success as they won the toss and elected to field first. Andhra, in their attempt to set a competitive total, ended up scoring 249 runs in 46.5 overs. In Uttar Pradesh’s response, they were able to achieve the target in just 41.5 overs, winning by six wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 1%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Sachin Sharma is the only batsman from Arunachal Pradesh to have made a real impact so far, having accumulated 195 runs in four innings, including a century and a half-century. Aprameya Jaiswal stands as the second highest run scorer for the team with 142 runs in five innings. They are the only ones to have surpassed the 100-run mark thus far. Their bowling unit is led by Yab Niya who has taken six wickets in just two innings so far, all of which were captured in a single innings.

Swastik Chikara, Uttar Pradesh’s opening batsman, is leading the team’s run charts with 196 runs in five innings. Dhruv Jurel, their wicket-keeper batsman, and Priyam Garg trail closely behind with 158 and 156 runs, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been impressive, having taken eleven wickets in five innings until now. Kartik Tyagi is next in line with nine wickets in four innings.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The teams are going to meet at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Arunachal Pradesh played the last match held at this venue against Assam, wherein the latter won the toss and chose to bowl first. However, Arunachal Pradesh was able to turn the tide in their favor and despite scoring just 134 runs and getting bowled out in 35.4 overs. They were somehow able to defend their total by bowling out Assam for 112 runs in 22.1 overs. Arunachal Pradesh clinched victory by 22 runs in the end. The toss winner of the next game could be prompted to bat first after taking this result into consideration.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions in Chandigarh with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Aryan Sahani, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Kamsha Yangfo, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Happy Kashyap, Nabam Nigam, Krishna Sancham, Sachin Sharma, Likha Sonia, Hage Tama, Siddharth Balodi.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Ayush Awasthi Wicket-keeper Kumar Nyompu Batter Licha Jhon Batter Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Aryan Sahani Batter Divyanshu Yadav Bowler Happy Kashyap All-rounder Siddharth Balodi Bowler Yab Niya Bowler Yorjum Sera Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh seems rather hopeless at the moment given the form they have been exhibiting in the tournament.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Sameer Rizvi, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Aryan Juyal, Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana (C) All-rounder Sameer Rizvi Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Bhuvneshwar Kumar All-rounder Saurabh Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh is in slightly better form than their adversary and seem to be in a position to overcome Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head

Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have never faced each other in the past during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. No head-to-head record exists between them.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, despite having won their previous match against Assam, made a dismal start to their innings. Their opening pair, Neelam Obi and Ayush Awasthi, could only muster a meagre partnership of six runs before the latter’s wicket was taken in just 1.5 overs. Uttar Pradesh had a significantly more successful showing against Andhra in their last match, having achieved an opening partnership of 70 runs between Aryan Juyal and Swastik Chikara. Their collaboration was flourishing for 8.4 overs when the latter lost his wicket. This puts Uttar Pradesh in a good position to replicate their performance and establish a better first wicket partnership than Arunachal Pradesh.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Aprameya Jaiswal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aprameya Jaiswal stands as Arunachal Pradesh’s second highest run scorer with 142 runs in five innings. He was tied as the top batsman in their previous match against Assam, having scored 24 runs from 25 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 96.00. No other batsman is even close in terms of runs, and he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s opening batsman, was their third highest run scorer against Andhra, having accumulated 55 runs from 64 deliveries. He is currently among the top run scorers of the team with 150 runs in just four innings, including two half-centuries. He can be anticipated to be their standout batsman in the upcoming match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Yab Niya to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Yab Niya has only participated in two innings so far, and he has already cemented his position as the top wicket-taker for the team. He bagged six wickets in two innings so far, all of which came from their previous match against Assam. He bowled an incredible spell as he delivered five overs and allowed just 24 runs, bowling two maiden overs and achieving an economy rate of 4.80. He captured six wickets during the spell. He can absolutely be relied upon to continue as their top bowler.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rather consistent with the ball, having captured eleven wickets in five innings. In their last match against Andhra, he bowled seven overs and gave away 48 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.85. He claimed one wicket during the process. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler once again.