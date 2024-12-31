Facts: In the last clash between the sides, Goa leads the tally by 1-0.

Goa is placed at the 6th place of the Group D table whereas Assam is placed at the 7th position in the same list.

Assam vs Goa Chance of Winning

Assam had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. Assam is coming from a loss here against Haryana. With three losses and a win, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team possesses 4 points and a net run rate of -1.705. The team has a weak batting order and will be looking to do well in the next group game. Assam will be ready against Goa in the next fixture.

Goa is not doing very well either. Goa started their campaign with a win but their inconsistencies lead them to lose as much as they won so far in the competition. They have two wins and as many losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.004. They are coming from a loss against Uttarakhand. Goa will be looking to do well in the next game.

Goa's chance of winning: 75%

Assam' chance of winning: 25%

Assam to win the match @ 3.30 (Parimatch)

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Assam vs Goa Betting Tips

Goa to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Goa has a fantastic set of batters in the team. Goa has Sneha Kauthankar and Ishaan Gadekar open for the team currently and have led impactful opening partnerships in the competition. The pair secured 159, 61, 8 & 1 runs before one of them lost their wickets. Kauthankar and Gadekar average at 23.50 & 45.50 respectively in the current competition. The team led fantastic opening partnerships in the first two games but they faced early dismissals in the last two games. Assam, being a weak bowling side, will enable Goa to score well in the next game. That said, Goa will be expected to score well in the next game before their first dismissal.

Assam vs Goa Toss Prediction

At the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, recent trends suggest teams winning the toss often choose to field first. This is due to early assistance for bowlers and the advantage of knowing the target while chasing, particularly under lights. However, toss decisions also depend on factors like pitch conditions, team composition, and match strategy.

Weather Report

On December 31, 2024, Jaipur is expected to experience clear and sunny conditions. The daytime high will be around 22°C (72°F), with nighttime lows near 11°C (52°F). No precipitation is anticipated, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Denish Das Batter Parvej Musaraf Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam is walking here after a loss against Haryana in the last game. The team has a weak batting strength and lack in their bowling order. They bundled out for 139 runs in the last game. The team will look to do better in the next game against Goa.

Goa Player List

Snehal Kauthankar, Ishaan Gadekar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth(w), Raull Bikram Mehta, Deepraj Gaonkar, Suyash Prabhudessai(c), Vikash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Manthan Khutkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Felix Alemao, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Darshan Misal

Goa Playing XI

Snehal Kauthankar Batter Ishaan Gadekar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth(WK Batter Raull Bikram Mehta Batter Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai (c) All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Vikash Singh Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Amulya Pandrekar Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa is coming from a poor season last year. They have won two games in their campaign so far. They are coming from a loss against Uttarakhand in their last game. They will be looking to play well in the next game and snatch the important points in the next game.

Assam vs Goa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before where Goa managed to win that fixture.

Goa Won: 1

Assam Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Assam vs Goa Betting Odds

Assam had a tough challenge against Haryana in the last game. Assam batted first in the game and scored 139 runs before losing all their wickets. Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the top scorer from the side with 55 runs in the game. Rishav Das also scored 36 runs in the game. It was a low score for the team to defend. Haryana scored 140/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets. Mukhtar Hussain was the only impactful bowler from Assam with 2 picks in the game. Assam will be looking to do well in the next game.

Goa matched up against Uttarakhand in their last group game. Batting first in the game, Goa bundled out for 92 runs in the game. It was a batting disaster for Goa. Suyash Prabhudessai scored 35 runs while Vikas Singh chipped in 20 runs in the game while rest of the team dismissed out for a single digit score. Uttarakhand chased the target comfortably and won the game by 8 wickets (97/2). Goa will be looking to smash their way to win the next outing against Assam.

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Assam vs Goa Top Batters

Rishav Das to be Assam’s top batsman

Experienced Assam batsman Rishav Das has donned the mantle of being the team's primary run getter in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 195 runs in 4 games at an average of 48.75. He scored 36 runs in the last game.

Ishaan Gadekar to be Goa’s top batsman

Ishaan Gadekar is Goa’s top batter this season. He has scored 182 runs in 4 games at an average of 45.50 in the current competition. He was dismissed out pretty early in the last game at 1 run. But the batter has been in fantastic form this season and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Assam vs Goa Top Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be Assam’s top bowler

24-year-old medium pacer Akash Sengupta may only have 2 wickets this season but he is the team's most prolific bowler in the last 9 matches with 12 wickets. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will be expected to do well in the next game.





Deepraj Gaonkar to be Goa’s top bowler

Deepraj Gaonkar is turning out to be a menace for the batters in Group A. He has picked 4 wickets in 4 outings in the competition. He picked 1 wickets in the last game against Uttarakhand for 8 runs. He will come in as the best bowler from Goa.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Goa Goa to win the match @ 1.33 (Parimatch)

Assam to win the match @ 3.30 (Parimatch) Goa will be favourites to win here. Both the teams struggle with their batting order this season. However, Goa has a much sorted batting and bowling roles in the team. The team has won two games in the competition whereas Assam could only win a single game so far. With a better team, Goa will be expected to win here. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







