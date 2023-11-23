Assam vs Gujarat Match Prediction ASM 52 % Chance of Winning GUJ 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Gujarat will square off in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. They will meet for the first time at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, Chandigarh, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Assam vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Assam ended their 2022 campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with six wins out of seven matches. They were performing at a phenomenal level and their skipper, Riyan Parag, was responsible for much of their scoring as well as wicket-taking prowess. His leadership was able to get Assam to secure third place in the Group B standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with five wins out of seven matches. They beat Bihar, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Bengal. They also went on to beat Kerala in the quarter finals but got knocked out in the semi-finals.

Gujarat won three out of seven matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. Their performance this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy witnessed them improve significantly as they managed to win five matches out of seven that they participated in. They won three wins in a row at the beginning of the season and bagged two more later in the season.

Assam chance of winning - 52%

Gujarat chance of winning - 48%

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Assam vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Riyan Parag, their captain, was undoubtedly a gem of a player for Assam during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He led the run charts of his team and also of the entire tournament, having accumulated 510 runs in ten innings. Rishav Das and Sumit Ghadigaonkar were next with 278 and 248 runs respectively. Akash Sengupta was incredible with the ball and claimed 12 wickets in nine innings. Riyan Parag was also unbelievably talented as a bowler considering he had 11 wickets to his credit.

Saurav Chauhan was Gujarat’s leading run-scorer, having scored 251 runs in eight innings. Chirag Gandhi and Aarya Desai were following closely behind with 186 and 173 runs respectively. Arzan Nagwaswalla managed to capture 13 wickets in eight innings, making him the top wicket-taker of the team.

Assam vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, Chandigarh. The last match played at this venue was between Maharashtra and Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bat first. They ended up winning the match, making it likely that the toss winner will opt for the same in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

It is expected to be sunny on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature at Chandigarh is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Assam Player List

Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Abir Chakraborty, Avinov Choudhury, Rishav Das, Denish Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mayukh Hazarika, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Swarupam Purkayastha, Bishal Roy, Kunal Saikia, Akash Sengupta.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishav Das Batter Denish Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag (C) All-rounder Sibsankar Roy Batter Bishal Roy Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Saahil Jain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam has been in brilliant form so far and can be expected to ride the wave of momentum in the next match as well.

Gujarat Player List

Priyank Panchal (c), Aarya Desai, Chirag Gandhi, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Het Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Vishal Jayswal.

Predicted Playing XI

Aarya Desai All-rounder Priyank Panchal (C) Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Saurav Chauhan Batter Chintan Gaja All-rounder Umang Kumar Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Vishal Jayswal Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Jayveer Parmar Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has improved quite a bit and their progress has been rather surprising. Gujarat seems to be in good form at the moment.

Assam vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

Assam and Gujarat were scheduled to play a match during the 2018 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but it was abandoned. They have not played against each other on any other occasion.

Assam vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Assam to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat

Assam, in their last match against Baroda, were able to muster an opening partnership of 46 runs between their opening duo, Rishav Das and Denish Das, before the fall of the latter’s wicket in 5.4 overs. Gujarat, on the other hand, fumbled their opening partnership against Uttar Pradesh in their last match as they were only able to have a partnership of six runs. Assam was in brilliant form and they can be expected to continue on their path and establish a better first wicket partnership against Gujarat.

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Assam vs Gujarat Best Batters

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Batter

Riyan Parag, Assam’s skipper, has been a major contributor with the bat considering he was the leading run scorer for the team in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 510 runs in ten innings. He was also the top run-scorer for Assam during the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy wherein he scored 552 runs in nine innings. There is absolutely no doubt that he has the potential to be their top batsman once again in the upcoming match.

Saurav Chauhan to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Saurav Chauhan was Gujarat’s leading run scorer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 251 runs in eight innings. He also achieved an exceptional overall strike rate of 184.55 with an average of 35.85. His score is inclusive of two half-centuries. He seems to be in good form at the moment and could remain their top batsman in the next match.

Assam vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Akash Sengupta emerged as Assam’s top bowler with 12 wickets in nine innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season. He was brilliant with the ball and achieved an economy rate of 9.22 and an average of 22.41. He has been in great form and can be expected to emerge as their top bowler.

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla was brilliant during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having captured 13 wickets in eight innings. His economy rate stood at 8.07 with an average of 17.69. He showcased his wicket-taking prowess and can be anticipated to be their standout bowler once again.