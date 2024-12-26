Facts: After 2 rounds of games, Gujarat are the only team to have two bowlers in the list of the top 5 wicket-takers of the tournament.

Saurav Chauhan could complete 500 runs in List A cricket if he scores 7 runs against Assam.

Assam vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Assam were handed a tough start to the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gujarat in their first three matches. While they lost to Jharkhand in the opener, they beat Odisha in a last-ball thriller in the second. The toughest challenge of the three awaits them at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.

Gujarat’s start was also pretty difficult as they kicked off the campaign against defending champions Haryana before taking on Uttarakhand. The side led by Chintan Gaja, however, smashed whatever was thrown at them out of the park to register wins in both games.

Assam Chance of Winning - 17%

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 83%

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Assam vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We’re expecting Gujarat to excel with both bat and ball in the match. While their bowlers have excelled so far in the tournament, the batters haven’t done too bad. The batsmen will be facing an Assamese bowling attack that has only taken 8 wickets in two matches, which leads us to believe that they could put up a brilliant performance.

We’re backing the Gujarat openers - Aarya Desai and Urvil Patel - to collectively perform and set the pace for the rest of the team to follow.

Gujarat bowlers have been very prolific in the first 20 overs in both matches. They took 3 wickets against Uttarakhand while bagging 4 scalps in the match against Haryana. We expect them to take at least 3 wickets in the first 20 overs of Assam’s innings.

Assam vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

A batter’s wicket at the KL Saini Ground has seen teams opt to bowl first after winning the toss in both games. While Assam were successful in their chase, Manipur failed miserably. We’re expecting the captains to bowl first again and have the confidence to chase any target down on the batting-friendly pitch.

Weather Report

Jaipur is expected to be pleasant on 26th December with no rain expected and a breezy day for a game of cricket. The temperature is forecast to be a minimum of 13 degrees with the maximum going up to 20-21 degrees celsius during match hours.

Assam News & Player List

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Denish Das Batter Parvej Musaraf Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam broke their 5-match losing run with a stunning last-ball victory over Odisha. After losing the opening game to Jharkhand, Assam chased down Odisha’s 267 on the very last ball of the match with 5 wickets in hand.

Gujarat News & Player List

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Aarya Desai Batter Kshitij Patel Batter Hemang Patel Allrounder Saurav Chauhan Batter Umang Kumar Batter Vishal Jayswal Allrounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat have made an impressive start to the campaign with two wins in two games. They followed up their victory over defending champions Haryana in the opening match with a closely-fought win against Uttarakhand. They find themselves in second spot in Group A, trailing Jharkhand only on net run rate.

Assam vs Gujarat Head to Head

Assam and Gujarat have been drawn to play each other twice, but one of those matches was abandoned. The only time they actually faced each other was last year when Gujarat came out on top.

Head to Head

Assam: 0

Gujarat: 1

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 1

Assam vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat bowlers to trouble Assam’s batters

Team Gujarat has bowled their opponents out on both occasions and could very well make it three in three. They are the only team to have two players in the top 5 wicket takers of the tournament so far. Arzan Nagwaswalla and Priyajitsing Jadeja have both taken 6 wickets each and look in great form. We’re backing the duo to lead the charge with the ball against Assam’s batters, who are yet to face the kind of challenge the Gujarat bowling unit is set to pose to them. We wouldn’t be surprised to not see a single Assamese batter cross the 50-run mark.

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Assam vs Gujarat Top Batters

Rishav Das to be Assam’s top batsman

Experienced Assam batsman Rishav Das has donned the mantle of being the team's primary run getter in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. With 2 fifties in as many matches, he has scored 151 runs at an average of 75.50.

Aarya Desai to be Gujarat’s top batsman

Gujarat’s opener Aarya Desai has started the tournament really well. He scored 57 in the first match before scoring 106, his career best in List A cricket to date. He is the team's top scorer at the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far.

Assam vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be Assam’s top bowler

24-year-old medium pacer Akash Sengupta may only have 1 wicket this season but he is the team's most prolific bowler in the last 8 matches with 11 wickets. The only time he played against Gujarat, he took 2 wickets and we believe he could be among the wickets once again.

Priyajitsing Jadeja to be Gujarat’s top bowler

Medium pacer Priyajitsing Jadeja has been extremely consistent for his team with the ball. He has not returned empty-handed in the last 10 matches across all formats and with 6 wickets, has established himself as the current joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Assam to Win - 4.60 (Batery)

Gujarat to Win - 1.10 (Batery) Gujarat made the biggest splash in the tournament so far, beating Haryana in their opening match and following that up with a win over Uttarakhand. We expect them to make it three wins in a row against Assam. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







