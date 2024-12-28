Facts: In the last three clashes between the sides, Haryana leads the tally by 3-0.

Haryana is placed at the 4th place of the Group A table whereas Assam is placed at the 7th position.

Assam vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Assam had a terrible campaign last year as they finished at the bottom of Group D standings. They won a single game while losing on five occasions. The team has won a single game in three matches this season so far. They are coming from a defeat against Gujarat in the last game with an underwhelming batting performance. They are placed at the 7th place of the Group A standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.788.

Haryana, the defending champions, had an unbeatable season last year. They won all their group matches, finished atop the standings and cruised through every play-off game to lift the title. They entered this season with a loss but bounced back with two fantastic wins against Goa and Jharkhand. The team is placed at the 4th place of the Group A standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.126.

Haryana's chance of winning: 85%

Assam' chance of winning: 15%

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Assam vs Haryana Betting Tips

Haryana to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Haryana had an unbeatable season last year. The team is laced with aggressive top order batters who often take charge of the innings successfully. The team features Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana in the opening order. The pair has secured the scores of 39, 192 & 89 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Kumar and Rana average at 106.00 & 51.33 respectively in the current competition. Rana scored 38 while Kumar smashed 67 runs in the last game. The openers look well in form and will be looking to lead a successful opening partnership in the next game.

Assam vs Haryana Toss Prediction

Historically, teams winning the toss at this venue have often chosen to field first, aiming to utilize any early pitch assistance and to have the advantage of chasing a target under lights. The results have proven favourable for the chasing side here. Therefore, the captains will look to choose to field first upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

Jaipur's weather on December 28, 2024, will be cool and partly cloudy. Expect a high of 19°C (65°F) and a low of 10°C (50°F). Minimal chances of rain make it ideal for outdoor activities.

Assam Player List

Sibsankar Roy (c), Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Darshan Rajbongshi, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Swarupam Purkayastha Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicketkeeper Denish Das Batter Parvej Musaraf Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Saahil Jain Batter Akash Sengupta Allrounder Mukhtar Hussain Allrounder Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam won their second game but went back to losing their third fixture against Gujarat. The team failed to put up a respectable score and bundled out for 75 runs in the game. After a huge defeat, they will be looking to do better in their next outing against Haryana.

Haryana Player List

Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Shandilya, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Vedant Bhardwaj, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Ashok Menaria Allrounder Harshal Patel Bowler Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s 10-match winning run came to a stunning halt against Gujarat, who chased down a total of 260 with ease. They returned to winning ways to secure wins in their next two games. They won against Jharkhand in their last outing by 64 runs.

Assam vs Haryana Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice before where Haryana managed to win all the games and lead the tally by 3-0.

Haryana Won: 3

Assam Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Assam vs Haryana Betting Odds

Assam faced a huge challenge in the last game against Gujarat. The team went in to bat first but their batters crumbled pretty quickly and the team bundled out for 75 runs in the game. Mukhtar Hussain remained unbeaten at 19 runs and was the top scorer from the squad while the majority of them went out for a single digit score. It was an easy chase for the Gujarat team. They scored 78/2 in 9.5 overs to win the game by 8 wickets. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi and Akash Sengupta picked a wicket each in the game. Assam faces a huge concern with their batting line-up and has a lot of holes to cover. The team will be looking to do better in the next clash against Haryana.



Haryana is a top notch team in the tournament. They were confident in the last game against Jharkhand. They batted first in the game and scored 295/6. Ankit Kumar (67) and Himanshu Rana (38) led an opening partnership of 89 runs. Dinesh Bana (72*) also batted well from the middle order. The team was also impressive with their bowling. They took out Jharkhand batters one by one and restricted them to 231 runs, picking all 10 wickets to win the game by 64 runs. Anshul Kamboj was the best bowler with 4 wickets in the game while Nishant Sindhu picked 2 wickets. Haryana will be looking to steal another set of points to crawl higher in the group standings.

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Assam vs Haryana Top Batters

Rishav Das to be Assam’s top batsman

Experienced Assam batsman Rishav Das has donned the mantle of being the team's primary run getter in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. With 2 fifties in as many matches, he has scored 151 runs at an average of 75.50. He managed to amass 159 runs in 3 games this season at an average of 53.00.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman

The opening batsman comes into the match on the back of a 67 runs knock where he smashed 7 fours. He has 212 runs in 3 games and averages at over 100. We’re backing Ankit Kumar to be the team’s top scorer once again when they face the table toppers.

Assam vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Akash Sengupta to be Assam’s top bowler

24-year-old medium pacer Akash Sengupta may only have 2 wickets this season but he is the team's most prolific bowler in the last 9 matches with 12 wickets. He picked a single wicket in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game.







Amit Rana to be Haryana’s top bowler

Amit Rana has taken 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition so far. He is the best bowler from the squad. We expect the 29-year-old to be among the wickets once again against Assam.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Haryana Haryana to win the match @ 1.18 (Batery)

Assam to win the match @ 4.80 (Batery) Haryana will be favourites to win here. The team has several options in the batting and bowling order. The team won the title last year and did not lose any games. They are placed pretty high in the standings whereas Assam lie pretty low in the same list. In the last three meetings between the sides, Haryana dominated in all those games and lead the tally by 3-0. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







